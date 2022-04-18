 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Marshall Brewing Co.'s proximity to the railroad prompted the idea for its newest beer, Slow Train IPA.

Marshall's marketing director, Wes Alexander, tells us about Slow Train, which is What the Ale's beer of the week.

"This is the first addition to our full-time lineup here at Marshall Brewing Co. since we introduced This Land Lager in 2018, and we are pretty excited to have an IPA," Alexander said. "This is a modern IPA."

Marshall Brewing, 1742 E. Sixth St., is a traditional brewery brewing traditional ales and lagers. Slow Train IPA is moving toward a more modern realm. They have been experimenting with other beers in the taproom, their Oatmeal IPA and Tulsa 16 IPA, along with Green Country IPA, Ticker IPA and, more recently, El Gallo Macho.

"These are all techniques, ingredients and styles that we've been working on, practicing the styles and flavor profiles that have been trending. We're really excited because we think all of that work is culminated in what we think is the future, Slow Train IPA," he said.

"It's very bright," Alexander said. "It's citrusy, it's aromatic. Ours is 7% ABV and 25 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). So very, very low on hop bitterness. What really defines the character of this beer are the hops: cascade, citra and cashmere.

"We primarily employ those hops through the dry hopping process, which creates this huge explosion of aroma. So that's really the first thing that you notice once you pop the top on a can or receive a glass of Slow Train IPA."

Marshall blends five malts and oats for its grain build with Slow Train IPA.

"It has a nice, almost sticky-sweet flavor profile to go along with the citrusy notes. And then it really has this unctuous rich but soft multi-flavor, really round in the mouth and really a fun IPA," he said.

The trains cruise by Marshall Brewing's taproom blow their whistles four or five times a day. Now they have a beer to toast when that train blares its horn.

The beer is available now at Marshall's taproom, but the official debut will be at this year's Tulsa Mayfest on May 6-8.

Marshall will also be pouring the new IPA at Hospice of Green Country's Oysters and Ales on May 5. Tickets are available https://tinyurl.com/yann9wsh

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

