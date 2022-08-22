 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

The calendar says August, but it's time for Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest beer. Hopefully, the release also brings with it cooler temperatures.

When you see the golden copper glow and taste the malty goodness of the Marzen-style lager, it brings memories of fire pits and football games.

"I know it always feels a little earlier, but it always hits around mid-August and it kind of gives you that good feeling that fall is on its way. A little break from this 105-degree weather we've been having and looking forward to some cooler weather, some football and festival season," said Eric Marshall, founder and brewmaster of Marshall Brewing Co.

Marshall brews a traditional Oktoberfest beer with all German malts and hops. They have been a part of Tulsa's Oktoberfest Festival since 2009.

"So Oktoberfest beers we're historically brewed to celebrate the Bavarian King Ludwig's wedding. Beers were typically brewed at harvest and then they were aged or lagered for a long period of time. This beer follows suit. It's a very traditional 6%, so it'll definitely sneak up on you, so you got to enjoy it responsibly."

People are also reading…

Last year Oktoberfest returned to Tulsa with a bang. This year's festival is on for October 20-23 at the River West Festival Park. Marshall Brewing has had its own tent for a few years with its beers flowing. For more info https://tulsaoktoberfest.org/

"I think a lot of people were happy to get out and really see a little bit of normality. And we're hoping this year continues the same. The weather was great last year. Oktoberfest went over really well, so we're excited to have that back," said Marshall.

Before Tulsa's Oktoberfest, Marshall will be pouring at other festivals, including Crime Stoppers' Badges Beer & BBQ on Sept 10. Seventh St. between Utica and Wheeling will be closed for that street party. Also, on Sept 10, the Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational will be held in front of High Gravity near 68th and Memorial and Wild Brew this coming Saturday at Cox Business Center. They also will be pouring at the McNellie's Harvest Beer Festival on Oct 1. at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa's Oktoberfest Festival is one that the Marshall staff can't cover by themselves and use volunteers to help pour. They will be posting on their social media for opportunities to help them out.

Marshall's Oktoberfest is available in six-pack cans and in kegs at their taproom at 1742 E Sixth St. Six-packs will also be in grocery and liquor stores throughout Tulsa.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

