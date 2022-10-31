What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy

Tom Gilbert Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In Latin American cultures, El Cucuy is an imaginary creature of the dark, similar to the boogeyman, which haunts the minds of children and adults alike.

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Cody Driscoll tells us about what is new for this week's beer of the week, El Cucuy an India Black Ale.

"This year, the biggest change, along with going into cans, is what we used to dry-hop. The hop on the hot side this year is Nelson Sauvin and Galaxy. So you get those explosive kinds of sunny, tropical fruit flavors. And we implemented a two-stage dry hop. The hop utilized there was Sabro, Nelson Sauvin and Citra," Driscoll said.

"If any of you guys remember from last year's El Cucuy, we used Sabro, and we wanted to give a little homage to that with this year's iteration.

"But the main, different hop is Nelson Sauvin. The white wine characteristics of that hop kind of blend in with the coconutty kind of tropical fruit flavors, and it makes for a really interesting beer, and it is very easy to drink," said Driscoll.

What is an India Black Ale? Driscoll explains.

"A black IPA is an IPA that's essentially been painted black with roasted barley. It doesn't have a whole lot of stout or porter roast flavors. We do a little thing called 'cap sparging,' where we take the roasted malt and we put it on the top of our grain bed before rinsing it with hot water. And it essentially just paints the beer a darker color, so you get a really interesting colored beer with all of the lightness and the brightness of a traditional IPA."

El Cucuy comes in at almost 9% ABV and is available in Marshall's taproom, 1742 E. Sixth St., and in local retailers that carry Marshall's beers.

Past Beers of the Week: