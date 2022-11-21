 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Hop the Griffin's Irish Red

Steve Griffin tells us about Hop the Griffin's Irish Red.

Steve Griffin, the owner of Hop the Griffin Brewpub and Wine Bar, 7143 S. Yale Ave., brewed this week's Beer of the week, an Irish red.

"It's a really nice beer. It came out smoother than the other six batches we've brewed since we've opened. Of course, being a Hop the Griffin Beer, I add a little more hops than an average Irish red, but it still has a roasty flavor. It has some roasted barley, has some Munich malt in it. It is balanced, and it's about 2% stronger than most. It's over seven percent but goes down like it's five and a half or six," said Steve Griffin.

"Reds are something I didn't drink a whole lot of. I home-brewed it first, trying to adjust the crystal (malt) to get it the right color. I just got it balanced and it's ended up becoming one I really like. I really enjoy drinking," he said.

Hop the Griffin recently celebrated their first year in operation. Griffin initially was just doing the Irish red during the colder months but decided to keep it on tap year-round.

"I did a stout red hybrid and would ask the customers which one they liked better. And this one won 60-40 over the other. So I ended up going with the more classic traditional style," he said.

Hop the Griffin serves cocktails, wine and beer. They have flights of beers and wines too. They offer a small menu with street tacos being the latest item. He serves a spicy margarita that he pairs with the tacos.

Griffin brews on a two-barrel system and should have all ten taps pouring with his beers very soon. The Irish red is only available at their brewpub.

They don't plan on distributing but have been approached by some restaurants and bars to get their beers on tap at other locations.

"It's hard enough to keep up and have all taps going. We did add two more taps. I can experiment more and have something fun going on all the time. You have your staples you have to brew, but the best part of brewing is creating new things. So that's really exciting to me.

We have some really cool things coming in December. We have our wine and cheese night on December 1st, where you get three glasses of wine, and your own personal charcuterie board."

The brewpub goes all out for decorating for all of the holidays.

"I really like decorating the place and making it fun, where you're kind of walking into a cool environment," he said.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

