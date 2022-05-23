What the Ale, Beer of the week, Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Steve Griffin owner of Hop the Griffin microbrewery and wine bar, 7143 S. Yale Ave., tells us about this week's beer of the week, the Hazy Ambrosia, which comes in at 8.7% ABV.

Hop the Griffin took over the French Hen restaurant location about seven months ago and turned it into a brewpub. They make their own beer and also sell wine and mixed drinks along with food.

Hazy beers are what they are called hazy. They are not filtered and are usually citrusy in flavor, with only hops creating that taste.

Griffin explains his trials and tribulations with making a hazy Ipa.

"I've had a battle with hazy beers. It's taken me about three years to get it right. I've had to talk to a lot of brewers and friends and kind of figure out how to do it. Sometimes they start off perfect and then it clears and I'd get frustrated.

They're definitely tricky. But this one turned out good, it has a nice haze to it. It can probably get a little thicker, but the taste is really good. Finishes with peach notes. It got its name from Hercules hops for bittering, and then it has Medusa hops throughout.

So I went with Greek mythology and what the Greek gods either ate or drank Ambrosia. So it's kind of a cool name. Another thing with this beer I had it as a normal double IPA first, and I just liked the hop profile so much. I thought I'd make a good hazy," said Griffin.

"I've already started like three new hazy recipes to kind of roll out some, several over the summer. That's just, they're so good and nice. And I know this one is a little too strong for some people. It comes in at 8.7%, I'll probably make some in the mid-sixes and kind of change it up a little.

This is a nice smooth beer with a peach finish." he said.

Hop the Griffin started offering up pizzas that use a combination of different cheeses. They have music every Friday and Saturday night. Thursdays, they offer reservation-only themed dinners. Trivia on Mondays, and they are starting a new dart league.

If you aren't into beers, they offer wine flights, serving four different wines for you to try.

"We did just have beer flights. So now we have four different wine flights, you get four half glasses. People, once they see one, it's kind of like fajitas, then other tables start ordering them. They go really good if a couple are splitting a charcuterie board. It's just fun to try new things and rotate just like the beer. I like changing it up a lot," he said.

"I have like four or five new beers coming out. I just brewed a Belgian triple. I like rotating things around and keeping it new, and that's the advantage of brewing with a small system," Griffin said.

Hop the Griffin is in the Lighthouse shopping center right next door to Sutures.

Hours are: Mon-Tues 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Wed 11 a.m.- 11p.m., Thurs 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Fri and Sat 11 a.m- 12 a.m. Sunday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

