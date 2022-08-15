What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Saison Moments of Oblivion

"So basically, this series is Saison and then we choose a different flower each time we do it. And so on this third one, we're using a really unique flower called Osmanthus, that our friends from Inari Tea source for us, which is this really fragrant and intense flower in and of itself. But the cool thing is he sources tea for a living out of China. So he got grade A Osmanthus flowers, which are really hard to come by. They are some of the most beautiful adjuncts I've ever worked with for sure. And then, on top of adding all these Osmanthus flowers into the Saison, we also added Oolong tea and its different vintages, and this is some of the best Oolong you can get out of China as well. And these things really kind of put together one of the coolest Saisons I've worked with in a long time. We can conditioned it and keg conditioned it. So it's also really carbonated, really spirited. I think it's just a beautiful beer all around," Miller said.