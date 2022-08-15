What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Saison Moments of Oblivion

Heirloom Rustic Ales recently released the third iteration of Moments of Oblivion, a Saison.
Jake Miller, brewer and co-owner of Heirloom Rustic Ales, tells us about this week's beer of the week.
"So basically, this series is Saison and then we choose a different flower each time we do it. And so on this third one, we're using a really unique flower called Osmanthus, that our friends from Inari Tea source for us, which is this really fragrant and intense flower in and of itself. But the cool thing is he sources tea for a living out of China. So he got grade A Osmanthus flowers, which are really hard to come by. They are some of the most beautiful adjuncts I've ever worked with for sure. And then, on top of adding all these Osmanthus flowers into the Saison, we also added Oolong tea and its different vintages, and this is some of the best Oolong you can get out of China as well. And these things really kind of put together one of the coolest Saisons I've worked with in a long time. We can conditioned it and keg conditioned it. So it's also really carbonated, really spirited. I think it's just a beautiful beer all around," Miller said.
The Saison comes in at 5.1% ABV and is only available at the Heirloom Rustic Ales' taproom, 2113 E Admiral Boulevard.
"The inspiration behind this series is just my love for Saison and flowers. I love the combination. I love floral beers. I think that's the hardest kind of beer to find nowadays. You have to really look high and low to find something with floral notes. And this specific one was just trying to take florals through the roof. So it also has a bunch of our selection hops from the Hallertau region of Germany, which are also very floral. So it's just using every element that we have in the beer to create extreme floral conditions. And this one blew my mind. I'm extremely happy with it." Miller said.
