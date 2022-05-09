What the Ale, Beer of the week, Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager at a mere 2.9% ABV.

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week we feature Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor, a beer that uses dandelions during the brewing process. The canned beer is a French petite lager at a mere 2.9% ABV.

"The unique thing that we add to this beer is we foraged around 27 pounds of dandelion flowers, and we add that in the beer it makes kind of like a dandelion tea. It adds a really cool floral element to the beer. But on top of that, we also naturally carbonate the beer.

We can it, and then it actually ferments a second time in the can to create the carbonation, which allows us to get a really high carbonation level, similar to like a Topo Chico drink or something like that. This adds a lot of structure and texture to a really low alcohol beer to try to make it something a little more interesting for folks that aren't used to drinking something this sessionable," said Jake Miller, co-owner and brewer at Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E Admiral Blvd.

This type of brewing process started in Europe before hops were readily available. Brewers would use herbs and flowers in their brews to preserve them and add flavor.

"Dandelions are one that's been really common for a long time. And I remember reading about that and thinking that that would be a really cool Oklahoma thing to do. And then I saw another brewer in Vermont that actually organized their entire community to pick with him to make sure that they get enough. And I thought that was also cool.

So we've been doing that now for three years. This is the third vintage of this beer. Definitely, the one I'm most excited about just because we've foraged more than we ever have this year," Miller said.

Heirloom Rustic Ales started almost five years ago in an old auto body shop in the Kendall-Whittier area.

"The building used to serve as an auto body shop on the original route 66. There hadn't been anything in it for a few years when we took over. So we had to do quite a bit of work, but that's kind of the cool thing about these old cinder block buildings. They're gonna stick around forever. So it was a pretty easy remodel, all things considered," Miller said.

The building has a bit of history to it. There was a double homicide that happened there. Miller explains, "We got on the phone with an old private investigator and he was asking us where we were located and we told him, and he said, oh, I know all about that building.

It was probably like 10 or 12 years ago that he had investigated a double homicide inside our building. So not too keen on naming any beers after it or anything, but kind of an interesting piece of history that happened in here."

Nearly all breweries have a style of beer that they like to brew and Heirloom is no different. Miller's history of brewing has taken him to many great towns and breweries. He brewed in Oregon and with Prairie Artisan Ales and in Florida at Saint Somewhere Brewing Co.

"I had predominantly done barrel-aged beers or Saisons and somewhere along the way I think I was fishing and drinking weirdly enough. It was like a PBR or a Bush, something really watered down and really chill, and I realized how much I drank those kinds of beers and how much those beers really meant to me because when you're fishing for 10 hours, you know, you need to have something that's a little more, sessionable a little easier going. I started kind of going down this road of seeking out lagers," he said.

"Some of the best lager brewers in the country lived in Oregon. So I would visit their spots during brew days after I had finished mine and started talking to different brewmasters there that had been brewing lagers for a decade or more. I really kind of switched gears entirely. Once Heirloom got a little closer to opening, I realized that I was going to mostly focus on those kinds of beers," Miller said.

"It's been cool to have people drink those beers and engage with those beers. That was definitely when we started something; no one was doing that other than Marshall. And it's been really cool to see the reception of that and just the growth of lager here. Now, everybody makes several of them and it's been really fun to see that kind of grow here in this community."

Past Beers of the Week

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.