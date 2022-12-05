What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Heirloom Rustic Ales, Drone Witch Ipa

Tom Gilbert Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E Admiral Blvd., brewed this week's beer of the week. Drone Witch is an India pale ale that brewer Jake Miller makes once, maybe twice a year.

This beer has a unique color, a purple tint but it changes depending on the light.

"We use this flower called butterfly pea from Thailand and depending on the pH of the beer, it actually will change the color of the beer and it can be a ton of different colors depending on where you put it in the beer process.

It can also change the color based on that.

We really like this kind of mystic Mustang look, which can be five colors depending on the way the light's hitting it and where you're standing and it's taken us a while to figure out exactly how to do that, how much and when, and all those things," said Miller.

"We dry-hop it with Strata and Simco, which I love those two hops harmony together. You get a lot of that really insane tropical fuzzy fruit vibe that everybody's looking for now. But then you also get the old school piney, dank which is from Simco, which is my favorite American hop."

Drone Witch's name is a smash-up of the music genre 'drone' and their secondary logo, which is the Witch with the Erlenmeyer. The beer comes in at 6.6% ABV and can be paired with Dantes WoodFire pizza food truck located at Heirloom.

Heirloom is having a blackout poetry event next Tuesday. That is where you are given a page from a random book and you go through with a sharpie and blackout words that you don't want to use. Then the poetry is just the words that are left.

