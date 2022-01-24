 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto
0 Comments
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto a blueberry acai sour wheat ale

Tulsans Andrew and Sally Whitney have passion. A passion for beer and helping others. They started Good Cause Brewing to merge those passions.

Good Cause Brewing started last October and is currently contract brewing at The Cape Brewing Co. in Jenks.

Good Cause's Pluto is a blueberry acai sour wheat ale, that comes in at 8.5% ABV. It's brewed with golden promise malt, fuggle hops along with blueberries and acai. He describes it as a light wheat beer with a little bit of tartness and not too sour.

"We were working towards a kind of neutral sour, one that wasn't overly acidic, something we could get through a whole pint of which is kind of uncommon with most sours. It's hard to get a whole pint down of a sour ale without destroying your pallet," Andrew Whitney said.

"Good Cause was kind of serendipitous. It just kind of came together that we wanted to do good things. We had found another brewery that we really liked in Colorado and we wanted to kind of mirror, kind of highlight the things that we liked about their business model and do something similar here. We wanted to get back to good causes that we felt were good journeys to go down with beer and with our community, " Andrew Whitney said.

A portion of Pluto's sales benefited BeHeard Movement Outreach, which help homeless with a mobile drop-in center with warm showers, haircuts, laundry and other resources.

"We really believe that whatever we put our energy into it is going to the greater good one way or the other whether it's people or organizations," Sally Whitney said.

Pluto is available at The Cape Brewing Co., 736 W. Main St., Jenks and area liquor stores. Here's a locator map to help you find Good Cause's beers  tinyurl.com/ybv8shjk

