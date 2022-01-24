What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsans Andrew and Sally Whitney have passion. A passion for beer and helping others. They started Good Cause Brewing to merge those passions.

Good Cause Brewing started last October and is currently contract brewing at The Cape Brewing Co. in Jenks.

Good Cause's Pluto is a blueberry acai sour wheat ale, that comes in at 8.5% ABV. It's brewed with golden promise malt, fuggle hops along with blueberries and acai. He describes it as a light wheat beer with a little bit of tartness and not too sour.

"We were working towards a kind of neutral sour, one that wasn't overly acidic, something we could get through a whole pint of which is kind of uncommon with most sours. It's hard to get a whole pint down of a sour ale without destroying your pallet," Andrew Whitney said.

"Good Cause was kind of serendipitous. It just kind of came together that we wanted to do good things. We had found another brewery that we really liked in Colorado and we wanted to kind of mirror, kind of highlight the things that we liked about their business model and do something similar here. We wanted to get back to good causes that we felt were good journeys to go down with beer and with our community, " Andrew Whitney said.