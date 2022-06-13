 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch and meet their new brewer Lucas Dewell
What the Ale

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch and meet their new brewer Lucas Dewell

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Elgin Park, 325 E. M.B. Brady, has a new beer and a new brewer. The beer is a Blueberry Kolsch, and the brewer is Lucas Dewell.

Dewell has been brewing in Tulsa for the past 10 years at Marshall Brewing Co. and now has taken over brewing duties at Elgin Park.

"We've added some fresh blueberry puree to a keg of our Put Me in Kolsch, which gives it a great little fruity sweetness and adds a little bit of fun color to it. It's a great summer patio beer when you come down here to catch a Drillers game, watch little soccer or some playoffs. It's an awesome take on our perfect Kolsch," Dewell said.

Put Me in Kolsch is Elgin Park's German blonde ale and comes in at 5.2% ABV with a light honey sweetness.

Dewell started homebrewing with his roommates while attending Oklahoma State University.

"I decided if somebody else can do it, so can I, so I turned that into a huge hobby. It was a mega-passion that I thought I could turn into a career. I actually started working a couple of days a week at Marshall before I graduated. I was able to commute from Stillwater and really get my feet wet and get used to brewing on a full-production scale," Dewell said.

"I think it was a few weeks after I graduated and started full-time (at Marshall), I really jumped in, baptized by fire. It was a fun crew then. Marshall, over the last 10 years, we've really built a culture of brewing great beer. Brew great German styles, lagers and now shifting into some other stuff, but it was a great time to take on a new adventure and come over here and try something new," he said.

Dewell hopes to bring his Marshall experience of brewing drinkable lagers to Elgin Park. He wants to try a cold IPA. That's an India pale ale that is fermented at a lower temperature than a regular IPA. He also wants to try a kettle sour. A kettle sour is a quick way of souring a beer to make it tart. Brewers do this in the kettle, hence the name.

"It takes a lot of technical brewing to make them great. You got to give the lagers time. That is something I learned over the years; just let the beer tell you when it's ready. I'd like to bring over some of the lager know-how. We've got a great lineup here. A lot of great crushable beers that are great for a sports bar environment. We're thinking about adding kettle sour or a Berliner back into the lineup. A cold IPA is something that I've been doing a lot of looking into, and that style really works for what we're drinking around here," he said.

Dewell took over Elgin Park's brewery from Ben Birney after he had brewed there for four years.

"It's been a fun challenge to take over a new brewhouse, work with some new equipment and a great new staff here at the restaurant. After 10 years working at Marshall Brewing, it's a big jump coming from a full-production brewery, where we're pumping out big orders and lots of cans. Here I get to spend a little bit more time and see the end-user, the people drinking the beer. It is a nice change that you're interacting with them every afternoon, seeing who's ordering what and how people enjoy the beer," he said.

"I'm always in the brew house. You can always come and check on me and see what I'm doing for the day and see what's tasting good. So come down to Elgin, have a beer, have a pizza. Enjoy."

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

