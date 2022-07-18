 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Upside Down black lager

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Upside Down black lager

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

This week's Beer of the Week is Eerie Abbey Ales's Upside Down, a black lager that comes in at 5% ABV.

Josh Schrock, co-owner of Eerie Abbey Ales, says it's the brewery's first black lager.

"I was really surprised at how refreshing this dark beer is," Schrock said. "It's got a very light molasses flavor, but overall it's a great lager. It's something that's very easy to drink, and you'll enjoy it during these hot summer months."

The name of the beer might ring a bell for sci-fi fans. Schrock said he and co-owner James Jankowski both enjoy the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

"We just thought that it would be sort of a twist on a lager," Schrock said. "We thought we would flip it on its head and turn it upside down."

Schrock gave more detail about the beer and explained some of the brewing process.

"This black lager is 5%, and the IBUs (International Bittering Units) are 27," he said. "So it's not very bitter. So a lager is different than an ale in that it's fermented at a much lower temperature, and what makes this a black lager is the black malt that we used in it. Usually, a black malt is used throughout the entire brewing process, and it causes sort of an astringent flavor, which a lot of people like in stouts. You get a heavy molasses, heavy chocolate and heavy coffee flavor.

"This one, we use the malt but not throughout the whole brewing process, just in short spurts. And it really gave us the color without that astringent flavor. I think you're really gonna enjoy the black lager the way that we did it. It makes it refreshing," he said.

If you can't make it to Eerie Abbey's taproom at 507 S. Main St., then maybe you can try their beers at some upcoming beer events. On July 23, they will be pouring at the inaugural Drillers 918 BeerFest. For $15 more, you can add the festival to a Drillers game ticket, which will include two samples from each vendor pouring along with a free tasting glass.

On July 30, Eerie Abbey will be pouring at the first Tulsa Tonk festival at the area near Guthrie Green. The brewery also will be pouring at this year's WildBrew beer festival on Aug. 27 at Cox Business Center.

Eerie Abbey is giving away tickets to WildBrew. Check the brewery's Facebook page for details. 

Eerie Abbey just celebrated its second anniversary in June. The brewery has 16 beers on tap with an emphasis on Belgian-style beers. It also has American and other styles.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

