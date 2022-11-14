 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Goodbye to Summer

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Goodbye to Summer

  • 0

Joshua Schrock, co-owner and founder of Eerie Abbey Ales, tells us about Goodbye to Summer, a blackberry lemonade sour ale.

Well, now it is winter. Eerie Abbey Ales has a new beer to celebrate what once was. Goodbye to Summer is a blackberry lemonade sour ale recently released at the Eerie Abbey taproom at 507 S. Main St.

"It's a lighter beer. We basically used our pilsner base, didn't quite hop it the same way, but we added blackberry and lemonade. And to us this thing really tastes like lemonade. Obviously, lemonade's a summer beer, so it's sort of our tribute to the end of summer and going into fall," said Joshua Schrock, co-owner and founder of Eerie Abbey Ales.

"We have a small souring program here at the brewery. We don't really like the aggressive sours. We don't want you to be puckering up when you're trying the beer. What souring consists of is putting a beer into an environment that allows different growths to happen that give a beer a pleasant souring taste. We like it to be a really pleasant tartness that's added to our beers," he said.

People are also reading…

Eerie Abbey has some other new beers coming out between now and the end of the year.

"We've got a jalapeño campfire Amber Ale, a wedding cake IPA that's going to have vanilla and cinnamon and some other flavors in it. We've got a couple of different stouts coming out. We are hoping to get a walnut, vanilla, chocolate and oak stout," he said.

Eerie Abbey has a variety of beers on its 16 taps. It also has a Thursday night bingo night that involves music.

"We have gone through a progression as a brewery. We've really tried to add some things during the week that people can count on. One of those is a Thursday night music bingo. It's a really fun time. You get a bingo card that has a bunch of song titles on it, and we have a DJ that comes out and plays those for 30- to 45-second clips and you mark them off on your bingo card. If you win, you get some money off your tab, and it's free to enter. We always have Vfresco food truck out there serving dinner."

Heirloom celebrates anniversary

Heirloom Rustic Ales is celebrating five years of pouring beers. On Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 10 p.m., Heirloom will celebrate with numerous beer releases, including Drone Witch, Frozen Bloom, Pleasure Feeder and vintage beers Plague Doctor and Moments of Oblivion.

Dante’s Woodfire and Killerwail BBQ will provide nourishment, and music will be by Modeling and Mike Dee and Stone Trio.

Total Loss Co. will provide merchandise.

Past Beers of the Week:

Rapture Brewing's Journey Into the Night

Marshall Brewing Co.'s El Cucuy

Dead Armadillo's Pumpkin Porter

Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

Nothing's Left's Maple Basic Bitch

America Solera's Terpy Wet Hop

Dogfish Head's Perfect Pairing

Dancing Skeleton Meadery Wildflower 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest 

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Saison Moments of Oblivion

Wild Brew Tangerine IPA brewed by Dead Armadillo

Rapture Brewing's Pleasure Garden Pilsner

Red Fork Distilling's Kivalo Chocolate Martini

Eerie Abbey Ales' Upside Down black lager

High Gravity Driller Lite

COOP Ale Works release new lagers for the summer

NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride

Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager

Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch

Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo

Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager

Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Band of the Household Cavalry perform Happy Birthday for the King

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert