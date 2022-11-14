What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Eerie Abbey Ales' Goodbye to Summer

Tom Gilbert Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, now it is winter. Eerie Abbey Ales has a new beer to celebrate what once was. Goodbye to Summer is a blackberry lemonade sour ale recently released at the Eerie Abbey taproom at 507 S. Main St.

"It's a lighter beer. We basically used our pilsner base, didn't quite hop it the same way, but we added blackberry and lemonade. And to us this thing really tastes like lemonade. Obviously, lemonade's a summer beer, so it's sort of our tribute to the end of summer and going into fall," said Joshua Schrock, co-owner and founder of Eerie Abbey Ales.

"We have a small souring program here at the brewery. We don't really like the aggressive sours. We don't want you to be puckering up when you're trying the beer. What souring consists of is putting a beer into an environment that allows different growths to happen that give a beer a pleasant souring taste. We like it to be a really pleasant tartness that's added to our beers," he said.

Eerie Abbey has some other new beers coming out between now and the end of the year.

"We've got a jalapeño campfire Amber Ale, a wedding cake IPA that's going to have vanilla and cinnamon and some other flavors in it. We've got a couple of different stouts coming out. We are hoping to get a walnut, vanilla, chocolate and oak stout," he said.

Eerie Abbey has a variety of beers on its 16 taps. It also has a Thursday night bingo night that involves music.

"We have gone through a progression as a brewery. We've really tried to add some things during the week that people can count on. One of those is a Thursday night music bingo. It's a really fun time. You get a bingo card that has a bunch of song titles on it, and we have a DJ that comes out and plays those for 30- to 45-second clips and you mark them off on your bingo card. If you win, you get some money off your tab, and it's free to enter. We always have Vfresco food truck out there serving dinner."

Heirloom celebrates anniversary

Heirloom Rustic Ales is celebrating five years of pouring beers. On Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 10 p.m., Heirloom will celebrate with numerous beer releases, including Drone Witch, Frozen Bloom, Pleasure Feeder and vintage beers Plague Doctor and Moments of Oblivion.

Dante’s Woodfire and Killerwail BBQ will provide nourishment, and music will be by Modeling and Mike Dee and Stone Trio.

Total Loss Co. will provide merchandise.

