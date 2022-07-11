What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Driller Lite an easy summertime beer by High Gravity

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

High Gravity's Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr., serves up the beer of the week. Driller Lite. The American light lager came in a 4.5% ABV and is made for the summer.

"It is a very light, easy drinking summer, quaffing beer, also known as a lawn mower beer. It is exactly what it is supposed to be, something that goes down nice and quick and easy. With only 4.5% alcohol content, it's a perfect beer for the summer. The style of this beer is American lite," said Desiree Knott, owner of High Gravity and Pippin's taproom.

Knott came up with the name Driller Lite to play off Tulsa's golden driller monument and lite beer. Driller lite is available at their taproom and in to-go cans.

High Gravity is also the location of this year's Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational beer tasting to be held on Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased at TCBI.beer

"It is going to be located in the parking lot of our homebrew store. Last year we had 34 breweries and we anticipate having, even more, this year. It's a very fun event," said Knott.

High Gravity sells many items related to fermentation. Beer and wine-making kits and cheese, yogurt and sour cream-making equipment, and kombucha.

Pippin's taproom has numerous beers on tap, all of which you can buy the ingredients to make at home.

"We have 11 beers on tap plus a nitro. We also have some special can releases right now, our red, white, and blue liquefaction, which is our house sour with purees in them. Those are available to go along with some special bottle editions that we have," she said.

Hours are Monday-Tuesday: noon-7 p.m.; Wed-Thur: noon-9 p.m.: Fri-Sat noon-10 p.m.

Past Beers of the Week: