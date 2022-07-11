 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Driller Lite an easy summertime beer by High Gravity

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Driller Lite an easy summertime beer by High Gravity

  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

High Gravity's Pippin's Taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr., serves up the beer of the week. Driller Lite. The American light lager came in a 4.5% ABV and is made for the summer.

"It is a very light, easy drinking summer, quaffing beer, also known as a lawn mower beer. It is exactly what it is supposed to be, something that goes down nice and quick and easy. With only 4.5% alcohol content, it's a perfect beer for the summer. The style of this beer is American lite," said Desiree Knott, owner of High Gravity and Pippin's taproom.

Knott came up with the name Driller Lite to play off Tulsa's golden driller monument and lite beer. Driller lite is available at their taproom and in to-go cans.

High Gravity is also the location of this year's Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational beer tasting to be held on Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased at TCBI.beer

"It is going to be located in the parking lot of our homebrew store. Last year we had 34 breweries and we anticipate having, even more, this year. It's a very fun event," said Knott.

People are also reading…

High Gravity sells many items related to fermentation. Beer and wine-making kits and cheese, yogurt and sour cream-making equipment, and kombucha.

Pippin's taproom has numerous beers on tap, all of which you can buy the ingredients to make at home.

"We have 11 beers on tap plus a nitro. We also have some special can releases right now, our red, white, and blue liquefaction, which is our house sour with purees in them. Those are available to go along with some special bottle editions that we have," she said.

Hours are Monday-Tuesday: noon-7 p.m.; Wed-Thur: noon-9 p.m.: Fri-Sat noon-10 p.m.

Past Beers of the Week:

COOP Ale Works release new lagers for the summer

NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride

Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager

Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch

Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo

Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager

Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West sued after being accused of failing to return 'rare' clothing items

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert