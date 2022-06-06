 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Tulsa Tough, a premier cycling event, is in Tulsa this week. That means thirsts will need to be quenched. Marshall Brewing Co. released a special beer to commemorate the occasion, Double Tough IPA.

"This is our fifth year to have a partnership in celebration and commemoration of really one of the best bike races on the planet, St. Francis Tulsa Tough," said Wes Alexader, marketing director for Marshall Brewing Co.

Marshall's Double Tough IPA comes in at 7.2% ABV and is brewed to celebrate the endurance riders that will ride around 100 miles on Saturday and 68 miles on Sunday.

"So 170 miles in two days, those folks are truly double tough. Double tough for us is a west coast style IPA. So a lot of attention played here to the hops. We've got comet, we've got Chinook, we've got Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic. Each year, those hops are just a little bit different, but you get a really good aroma kind of stone and citrus fruits and then you get a bitter bite in this beer," said Alexander.

Marshall will be introducing Double Tough IPA at their taproom, 1742 E Sixth St., on June 7th. Six-packs will be sold at the brewery or your favorite craft beer store.

"We will be on top of (crybaby) hill on Sunday at the culmination of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough and perhaps the biggest party in all of cycling. So come out to crybaby hill and look for us at the top. We'll have cold water, we'll have cold beer, it'll be a party," said Alexander.

Also available at local convenience stores is their new 19.2 ounce Slow Train IPA. Most people call them tall boys, but at the brewery, they call them train whistles.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

