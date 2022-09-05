 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Dogfish Head's Perfect Pairing designed to complement cheese
WHAT THE ALE: BEER OF THE WEEK

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Dogfish Head's Perfect Pairing designed to complement cheese

What the Ale's beer of the week is going national this week. Sam Calagione is the founder of the second largest craft brewery in the country, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, based in Milton, Delaware.

Perfect Pairing Pale Ale is the new release from Dogfish Head. Calagione's Dogfish Head merged with Boston Beer Co. in 2019. Dogfish Head is known to brew a majority of its beers in a nontraditional way with culinary ingredients.

Perfect Pairing Pale Ale continues with this nontraditional technique. Dogfish Head collaborated with Cabot Creamery in the development of the beer and with some of the ingredients.

Calagione is a New England boy at heart. He grew up on a farm with cows and maple syrup trees in western Massachusetts, just down the road from the state line of Vermont. His family has been a fan of Vermont's Cabot Creamery, a co-op cheese producer, for a long time. 

"The actual dairy farmers own the Cabot brand and direct the people on how to market their cheese with a passion for quality and for community," Calagione said. "So we had a lot in common with them there, and away we went. I basically thought, hey, you know, the fastest growing volumetric beer style in America is hazy IPAs. What can we do in that space that hasn't been really done yet?" 

Dogfish Head created the Perfect Pairing Pale Ale with cheese in mind. It recommends Cabot's Seriously Sharp Cheddar cheese to pair with it. If Cabot isn't available, you can use any sharp cheddar.

Calagione explained that a lot of hazy IPAs get their haze from oats and sweetness from lactose sugar — essentially, processed milk sugars that are added during the brewing process. But he wanted to add Cabot's whey from the production process to the beer.

"What the whey does in this beer is it gives us a really beautiful, compelling body, but also this really subtle sweetness to the beer, as well," he said. "So it's essentially an unfiltered pale ale not as strong intentionally as a big IPA. It's an unfiltered pale ale, 5.5% ABV that was literally designed at a molecular level to be the perfect partner for Cabot's seriously sharp cheese."

Calagione used a variety of hops with more tropical notes in Perfect Pairing.

"The hops are very much front and center. ... We intentionally chose a sort of medley of different hop varieties that throw very tropical notes. So mostly you get pineapple and tangerine, even some banana notes. So tropical notes is kind of forward in this Perfect Pairing beer," he said.

The collaboration with Cabot took some time, visiting the cheese-aging facilities, talking with farmers and tasting different cheeses. Cabot's scientists and development teams visited Delaware to taste beers from vats and research different beer.

"It was a long and wonderful process, and we took the time not just to develop this really unique whey-infused pale ale, but we've been doing special tours at our brewery for over a decade of pairing cheese with beer, and we've used Cabot cheeses," Calagione said.

The nationally distributed beer is part of a variety 12-pack of beers that pair well with Cabot cheeses. Dogfish Head Brewing's Off-Centered Party Pack includes The Perfect Pairing Pale Ale paired with Cabot's Seriously Sharp Cheddar, 60 Minute IPA paired with an Alpine Cheddar, 90 Minute IPA paired with Habanero Cheddar, and Blue Hen Pilsner paired with their pepper jack. The cheese is not included.

A QR code is on the 12-pack for information to dive deeper into the beers and different cheeses.

Calagione was in Tulsa during the Hanson brothers' beer and music festival The Hop Jam a few years ago, and I was able to visit with him about beer then.

"I felt the love of the Oklahoma beer community," he said. "We were proud to do a beer and music project with the Flaming Lips down the road in Oklahoma City and hanging out with Wayne (Coyne) there. So we love Oklahoma."

Dogfish Head opened the first craft brewery in Delaware in 1995.

"It's a relatively rural state with a few beach towns. But it is two hours from D.C., Baltimore, Philly and three and a half from Manhattan. So I thought, you know, as a 23-year-old kid, it'd actually be cool to be the first brewery in the first state, the first to ratify then also to try and stand out by focusing on culinary ingredients in beer, which really was not being done in the early '90s," he said.

Calagione got the name for the brewery from a street called Dogfish Head Road, in Southport, Maine, near a family summer home.

"When we opened as the smallest brewery in the country, we said the majority of beers we make will be brewed with culinary ingredients instead of just the traditional beer ingredients of water, yeast, hops and barley. And away we went, with beers like Chicory Stout made with chicory and coffee and Aprihop, the first distributed fruit-infused IPA.

"Immort Ale is made with maple syrup and vanilla beans. And so still today, we make the best-selling sour beer in America, SeaQuench Ale, made with black limes and sea salt. Our Punkin Ale is one of the most renowned in the country. We've been doing that since '95. We're always innovating with an eye towards how can we bring something unexpected from the culinary world into the craft brewing world that is it something unique and fun, but does it add something meaningful from a sensory perspective to the beer itself?" he said.

Dogfish Head doesn't just brew beer. It also has a distillery, producing gins, rums and vodkas. It also has canned cocktails. Dogfish Head was nominated for a James Beard award for its cocktail program and is one of the fastest-growing canned cocktail brands in America.

It has a number of restaurants and a beer-themed hotel that opened in Lewis, Delaware, that overlooks the harbor.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

