What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Dead Armadillo's Pumpkin Porter

Dead Armadillo's Tony Peck tells us about the Beer of the Week: Pumpkin Porter

It is fall and that means pumpkin. Tony Peck and Jeff Swearengin came up with the beer of the week recipe from Dead Armadillo Brewing Co.

Jeff has been brewing in Oklahoma for many years and was the brewer at the Tulsa Brewing Co. He has won numerous awards with his recipe for his pumpkin-spiced beer.

"We decided to take our old Inland porter recipe and jazz it up a little bit by taking his spicing from our porter and blending them, and we came up with a collaboration. So he came over here one day and we put him to work and through just a ton of pumpkin, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, all kinds of spices...a bunch of vanilla and put Jeff to work. Made him sweat a little bit, and basically did the equivalent of 200 pumpkin pies into this beer. It's our fall seasonal," said Tony Peck brewmaster of Dead Armadillo Brewing Co.

It's available in liquor stores, the taproom at Dead Armadillo, 1004 East Fourth St. and some local bars around town.

Dead Armadillo and many other local breweries are having a trick-or-treat event where kids can come in their costumes and get candy.

The fourth annual Kids Creepy Brewery Crawl will be in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Jenks. Kids can trick-or-treat and enjoy special events at each location. This event allows you and your family time to explore some of Tulsa's local breweries for a safe night of trick-or-treating! No tickets are necessary. Hit as many breweries as you can between 5-9 P.M.

Here are the participating breweries:

Heirloom Rustic Ales, Marshall Brewing Co., American Solera, Cabin Boys Brewery. Nothing's Left, Dead Armadillo Brewing, Renaissance Brewing, Eerie Abbey Ales, The Cape, Broken Arrow Brewing Co., The Nook, NEFF Brewing and Pippins Taproom.

"With Halloween coming up, we've got several events here at the taproom. Wednesday is the kids' crawl, Friday, we've got a dog costume contest. And then Saturday, we're doing an adult-themed costume contest. So lots of pre-Halloween things going on," Peck said.

