What the Ale, Beer of the week: Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

What the Ale, Beer of the week: Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Dead Armadillo is turning blue this spring. Blue as in blueberry. Tony Peck Dead Armadillo's brewmaster introduced their new beer called Blue Dome Wit, a Belgian-style witbier.

"It's a new beer from us. It's our spring seasonal this year, and we are changing things up a little bit. We are going to do some different seasonals this year and kind of shake things up." said Peck. "It's a traditional Belgian wit brewed with Belgian yeast and a bunch of blueberries in it. It comes off super subtle, good blueberry nose and blueberry on the back end, but still tastes like a really good Belgian wit.

I like that when you can get the fruit flavor but still have the beer taste too. It comes in at 5.4% ABV and 18 IBUs (International Bitterness Units). So super-low IBUs just to style and super crushable and easy, especially when it's a nice 70-degree day. It's just easy to sit in the Boneyard and have a couple of these babies and just relax."

The beer is available in four-packs in liquor stores around Tulsa and hotels and restaurants in the Blue Dome District, centered at third and Elgin.

Dead Armadillo started as a contract brewery in 2013 with Oklahoma City's Roughtail Brewing while searching for a Tulsa location. They found that location in an old garage at 1004 E Fourth St., where they are currently.

The Fourth street location has gone through numerous updates, including the Boneyard, their outdoor Biergarten.

Recently, they have expanded their taproom from 500 square feet to 2000 square feet.

"We started the taproom renovation in April of 2020, right after the pandemic hit, we weren't brewing beer, and we had labor standing around twiddling our thumbs," said Peck.

"We are handy for the most part. I'm certainly no plumber or an electrician, but we know enough to be dangerous, and we certainly are comfortable with demolition. We did all the demo, tearing out the old taproom, unhooking the bar and unhooking all the plumbing, and moving things to get it out of the way for construction.

It took us nine months...going through the permitting process and all of that wrapping it all up in December, right before Christmas, 2020. So we've just had our first full year with the new taproom."

The west end of the new taproom has two large windowed garage doors that overlook downtown Tulsa. A great place to watch the sunset over it.

Amber was their flagship beer when they first started and that beer is still in production, but Tulsa Flag has taken on the title of the flagship, literally. When the Tulsa flag was chosen or not chosen to be Tulsa's new flag, the creators wanted a beer to go with it. So Tony brewed it.

"Tulsa Flag is our number one seller. Tulsa Flag took off from the beginning...the can design by Get Wit helped with it jumping off the shelf at people. It's exciting, and it's cool to see that brand grow. I didn't know if it would take off and then peter out because it wasn't the new cool thing, and it wasn't the new flag. People love it, especially hotels and restaurants and just different bars and stuff. Even Reasor's and Walmart, and QuickTrip, they love having that Tulsa beer," he said.

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Chief Photographer

