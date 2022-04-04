What the Ale, Beer of the week: Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cabin Boys master brewer Austin McIlroy tells us about What the Ale's beer of the week. 918 Cerveza is a collaboration with FC Tulsa, Tulsa's professional soccer team.

"This style of beer marries perfectly with the soccer club and with soccer fans. We specifically chose cerveza because when you're out at the pitch on a hot day, you really want to drink something light and refreshing, and this is exactly what this beer is," McIlroy said.

"We get a lot of really crisp light tortilla flavors because we make this beer with 30% of the malt build is flake corn, and that is extremely indicative of this style, and it's extremely refreshing and wonderful to drink during the summer," he said.

Cabin Boys, 1717 E 7th St., will now distribute the 4.4% ABV beer year-round. It is available at their taproom, liquor stores, grocery stores, and FC Tulsa soccer games.

The artwork for the can was designed by Austin's wife, Lisa, but there is an added feature to the can. A QR code will direct you to a video about the beer collaboration and how you can buy tickets and merchandise for FC Tulsa.

Both FC Tulsa and Cabin Boys are all about their communities. FC Tulsa ownership is all about the community and building relationships. That is the same with Cabin Boys.

Cabin Boys have scheduled a Kölsch Fest on April 23 at the brewery. What exactly is a Kölsch Fest? It involves coasters and being served instead of going up to the bar.

"This is going to be a really fun day...bringing culture from the outside into Tulsa. We're going to try and make four different Kölschs for this day. The culture that we're trying to teach is from Cologne (Germany), where they use coasters when you're drinking. A bartender is going to mark on your coaster to keep account of how many beers that you've had.

When a beer is almost empty or a quarter empty, they're going to bring you another. So what we're going to be doing is selling coasters to everybody. (That sale includes six beers.) So you're going to be able to sit down with your friends and just get beer automatically.

We're going to be making the tick marks on the coasters and then when you're done, you put the coaster on top of your glass to tell the server 'I'm done with beer.' It's just going be a really fun celebration and a really fun style of serving beer that Tulsa hasn't necessarily seen yet." McIlroy said.

McIlroy is also collaborating with master brewer Max Shafer of Roadhouse Brewing Company from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. McIlroy and Shafer went to the Siebel Institute brewing school together and experienced a lot of German beer culture together while going to school.

This isn't the first collaboration between the two, but it is the first in Tulsa and the first together since COVID.

They chose a German-styled beer called doppelsticke. Doppelsticke is similar to a German Barleywine and will be available in the Cabin Boys' taproom in late April.

"It was fun drinking beer together in Germany and thinking about beer that we needed to brew. So we brewed a doppelsticke, which is not a very common style. I know my brewing team was like, you're going to brew what?

It's heavily hopped for a German-style beer that is amber in color, stronger in alcohol. And it's got some altbier origins to it. One of the classic styles of Germany," said Shafer.

Roadhouse Brewing Company just celebrated its 10th anniversary. They have grown up from a seven-barrel brewhouse and now have an experimental five-barrel brewhouse in their 300 seat restaurant. Their 30-barrel production facility does canning and some bottling and they distribute to six states.

Collaborations are a great way to share brewing styles share information on just about everything. From tap handles to posters.

