What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Cabin Boys Brewery's Goin' Stag

This week we are featuring a Great American Beer Festival silver medalist by the Cabin Boys Brewery; Goin' Stag is a Belgian Single.

A single or S.M.A.S.H. is where a single malt and single hop are used for the main ingredients.

Cabin Boys' describes the 5.2% ABV beer as having notes of dehydrated pineapple slices, subtle Belgian spice, and fruity esters.

The beer previously won a silver medal in the Belgian Specialty category at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.

They entered the beer in a different category for this year's competition. The Belgian Ale/French Ale category. The Great American Beer Festival is held every year in Denver. The event brings in thousands of people from all over the country and world.

The Festival has the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served in a public tasting event. The event gives access to more than 2,000 different beers from 500 of the nation's breweries.

The first festival was held in 1982 in Boulder, Colorado. Now due to the growth of the event, it is held at the Colorado Convention Center.

"This year, we sent it into what we thought would match better for the beer. We sent it into the Belgian Ale/French Ale category, and low and behold, it came out with another silver medal, which is really cool," said Austin McIlroy master brewer and co-founder for Cabin Boys Brewery.

"It's extremely gratifying for our production team to not only win one medal, but when you win the second, that really kind of gives you confidence."

There were 9,904 commercial brewery entries in the 2022 competition.

"This wasn't a fluke. This actually is a great beer. It's passed over a few different judges' lips and gives us a great confirmation for our production team and what they do in the back. For our team to be able to celebrate a second one is just, it's really fun. It's extremely rare this year succeeded.

The year that we entered it for the first time and won was the largest GABF competition to date. It's really fun to win at that competitive level because it really tells my production team that they are really, really good at what they do, and it's really fun to celebrate Oklahoma beers on that level," he said.

Oklahoma City's The Big Friendly brewery won a gold medal for Oblique and Bent in the Session Beer or Belgian-Style Table Beer category and also a silver for Textured Fabric in the Specialty Saison category.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

