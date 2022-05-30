What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo summer brew

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dead Armadillo has teamed up with Boat Monkey Apparel and Supply Co. to create Boat Monkey Deckhand Lager, our beer of the week.

The German Helles-style beer is made for lake drinking. It comes in at 4.3% ABV, which will keep your thirst quenched throughout the day. In addition, the light lager is very low in IBUs (International Bitterness Units), a crisp, clean style of beer made for the summer.

The beer requires a specific type of water with a certain pH to make it taste right. Dead Armadillo had to truck in the water for the beer.

"A local company here in Tulsa creates reverse osmosis water that has been retreated to be the same profile as Munich, Germany," said Tony Peck, Dead Armadillo's brewmaster. "We also use German grains and hops, along with Bavarian lager yeast to complete the experience."

Peck met Josh Reasor, owner of Boat Monkey Apparel and Supply Co., over a beer and thought of the collaboration for Deckhand Lager.

Sitting and having a beer has brought many collaborations to fruition.

"Josh and I have been friends for a while," Peck said. "We were having some beers, talking about the lake and came up with the lager idea. We just went from there and started brainstorming."

The beer is available in liquor stores, soon to be in Reasor's Grocery stores at lake marinas around Grand and Skiatook lakes, and on tap in restaurants around downtown Tulsa. The beer comes in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and kegs. Kegs and cans are for sale at Dead Armadillo, 1004 E. Fourth St.

Boat Monkey Apparel and Supply Co. sells shirts, swim trunks, footwear and more. Merchandise is available at lakes all over Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Florida.

The name for Boat Monkey came from Reasor's experience on his boat on Lake Tenkiller.

"I go out with friends, and you're the captain and you take your friends out," Reasor said. "Somebody's always in your ice chest, drinking your cold beer, eating your sandwiches. But when it comes time to tie up, nobody knows how to do anything. So you're the captain, but you're also tossing your lines and doing everything yourself. So you're the boat monkey, running around and doing everything."

The beer is Dead Armadillo's new summer seasonal, and it has taken off more than any that it has done before. The brewery is already on the third batch. Peck would like to make it a year-round beer.

"It's a really easy-drinking beer, and it's sessionable and crushable," Peck said. "We definitely think it's gonna do amazing during the summer months.

