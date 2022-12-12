 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: American Solera's Strata Claus

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: American Solera's Strata Claus

American Solera's Chase Healey tells us about his new taproom in Edmond and the beer of the week, Strata Claus.

It is the holidays, and Strata Claus is coming to town. American Solera's Double IPA beer is brewed annually and is this week's beer of the week.

"Strata Claus is a double IPA brewed with, you guessed it, a whole bunch of Strata hops, and not just any Strata hop, mind you," said Chase Healey, founder and brewmaster of American Solera. "Every December, old Strata Claus comes and visits the brewery. As long as everyone that works here has been good, he brings us the fattest sack of fresh Strata (hops) that he handpicked himself. We're able to sprinkle that on top and with a hop, hop hop, he disappears into the night. This beer is one of our favorite releases of the year."

Healey described the 8% ABV brew as having a big mango, strawberry and passionfruit taste that is delicious. The beer is on tap and in cans at the brewery, 1702 E. Sixth St.

American Solera now has a taproom in Edmond. The Edmond location is at The Icehouse Project, 103-129 W. Second St. Also located at the Icehouse Project are The Fried Taco and Woodward Pizza. A coffee roaster and creamery are also planned for The Icehouse Project.

"Someone could come and have coffee in the morning, tacos for lunch, pizza and beers for dinner, and then ice cream for dessert," Healey said. "And there's entertainment for the kids in the courtyard there. So the idea of just having a space that has something for everyone creates a great place for people to gather. It made the decision easy for us when we decided we wanted to hop onto that side of the state."

"The historic Ice House that served the railroad in Edmond is located on the premise. The Icehouse Project itself consists of three buildings with a large central courtyard. There are multiple patios between all of the restaurants and the brewery, and there's a climbing structure for kids to play on."

American Solera Edmond's grand opening is on Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will also be visiting the Edmond location Saturday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Santa Claus will be visiting the Tulsa location from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kids can come and grab a photo with Santa at the brewery. American Solera also will be releasing Full Size Santa, a hazelnut and chocolate bourbon barrel Imperial Stout it does every year.

