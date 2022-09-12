What the Ale, Beer of the Week: America Solera's Terpy Wet Hop is a Double IPA

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week's Beer of the Week has lots of hops. American Solera's Terpy Wet Hop adds fresh hops from Kansas to the brewing process.

"This is a very exciting beer for us," said co-founder and brewmaster of American Solera, Chase Healey. "It's one that we put out every year about August or September as the hops start to become ready for harvest."

Healey said hop-grower Kansas Hops is able to pick and deliver the hops in the same day, allowing for the freshest possible hops.

"By the end of the day, they're in our beer," Healey said. "We start with a couple hundred pounds in a batch. For perspective, a regular batch of Terpy inside the kettle, we would only use about 10 pounds of hops. So it is very amplified and very exciting."

The flavor of Terpy Wet Hop is intense and tropical. The 8% ABV Imperial IPA beer has a different hop experience than most beers. American Solera has produced about 15 batches of Terpy.

"Our brewery has a passion for hops, and this celebrates that, for sure. We're always super excited when this one comes out, and it was literally just packaged. So it just gets no fresher, as far as beers are concerned."

Healey said the hops in Terpy Wet Hop are Comet variety.

"They pick those Comet hops, we get them fresh, but at the same time, they take some of those hops and they dry them and palletize them," Healey said. "So we're getting hops in the wet form, but we're also using the hops that they just harvested to dry-hop the beer, as well. So it's kind of a two-punch of using these hops that are days old in our product."

American Solera will also be opening a brewery in Edmond this fall.

"We're in a development known as the Ice House Project," he said. "It's kind of a horseshoe of buildings with the brewery to the west, a coffee roaster and creamery to the north and a Detroit-style pizza and a fried taco restaurant on the east. In the center are patios. There's a climbing structure for kids. It's a really fun piece right there in downtown Edmond."

The brewery is expected to be open by the end of October, brewing beer for on-site consumption and to-go orders.

"For us, it allows us to play a role in the whole kind of Oklahoma City Metro and give people American Solara experience across the whole state," he said.

