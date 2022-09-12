What the Ale, Beer of the Week: America Solera's Terpy Wet Hop a Double IPA

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week's beer of the week has lots of hops. American Solera's Terpy Wet Hop adds fresh hops from Kansas to the brewing process. Co-founder and brewmaster of American Solera, Chase Healey, tells us about the process.

"This is a very exciting beer for us. It's one that we put out every year about August or September as the hops start to become ready for harvest. We partner with Kansas Hops, a hop grower up in Kansas, and they pick them, load them up in their truck and drive them down. By the end of the day, they're in our beer. We start with a couple of hundred pounds in a batch. For perspective, a regular batch of Terpy inside the kettle, we would only use about 10 pounds of hops. So it is very amplified and very exciting," Healey said

The hops are as fresh as they can be. The flavor is intense and tropical. The 8% ABV Imperial IPA beer has a different hop experience than most beers. American Solera has produced about 15th batches of Terpy.

"Our brewery has a passion for hops and this celebrates that for sure. We're always super excited when this one comes out and it was literally just packaged. So it just gets no fresher as far as beers are concerned. The hops in this one are Comet.

That's just a pretty cool variety on its own. So they pick those Comet hops, we get them fresh, but at the same time, they take some of those hops and they dry them and palletize them. So we're getting hops in the wet form, but we're also using the hops that they just harvested to dry-hop the beer as well. So it's kind of a two-punch of using these hops that are days old in our product," Healey said.

American Solera will also be opening a new brewery in Edmond this fall.

"We're in a development known as the Ice House Project. It's kind of a horseshoe of buildings with the brewery to the west, a coffee roaster and creamery to the north and a Detroit-style pizza and a fried taco restaurant on the east. In the center are patios. There's a climbing structure for kids. It's a really fun piece right there in downtown Edmond," Healey said.

They hope to be open by the end of October, brewing beer for on-site consumption and to-go orders.

"For us, it allows us to play a role in the whole kind of Oklahoma City Metro and give people American Solara experience across the whole state," he said.

Past Beers of the Week: