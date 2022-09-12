 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: America Solera's Terpy Wet Hop a Double IPA

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: America Solera's Terpy Wet Hop a Double IPA

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

This week's beer of the week has lots of hops. American Solera's Terpy Wet Hop adds fresh hops from Kansas to the brewing process. Co-founder and brewmaster of American Solera, Chase Healey, tells us about the process.

"This is a very exciting beer for us. It's one that we put out every year about August or September as the hops start to become ready for harvest. We partner with Kansas Hops, a hop grower up in Kansas, and they pick them, load them up in their truck and drive them down. By the end of the day, they're in our beer. We start with a couple of hundred pounds in a batch. For perspective, a regular batch of Terpy inside the kettle, we would only use about 10 pounds of hops. So it is very amplified and very exciting," Healey said

The hops are as fresh as they can be. The flavor is intense and tropical. The 8% ABV Imperial IPA beer has a different hop experience than most beers. American Solera has produced about 15th batches of Terpy.

People are also reading…

"Our brewery has a passion for hops and this celebrates that for sure. We're always super excited when this one comes out and it was literally just packaged. So it just gets no fresher as far as beers are concerned. The hops in this one are Comet.

That's just a pretty cool variety on its own. So they pick those Comet hops, we get them fresh, but at the same time, they take some of those hops and they dry them and palletize them. So we're getting hops in the wet form, but we're also using the hops that they just harvested to dry-hop the beer as well. So it's kind of a two-punch of using these hops that are days old in our product," Healey said.

American Solera will also be opening a new brewery in Edmond this fall.

"We're in a development known as the Ice House Project. It's kind of a horseshoe of buildings with the brewery to the west, a coffee roaster and creamery to the north and a Detroit-style pizza and a fried taco restaurant on the east. In the center are patios. There's a climbing structure for kids. It's a really fun piece right there in downtown Edmond," Healey said.

They hope to be open by the end of October, brewing beer for on-site consumption and to-go orders.

"For us, it allows us to play a role in the whole kind of Oklahoma City Metro and give people American Solara experience across the whole state," he said.

Past Beers of the Week:

Dogfish Head's Perfect Pairing

Dancing Skeleton Meadery Wildflower 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest 

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Saison Moments of Oblivion

Wild Brew Tangerine IPA brewed by Dead Armadillo

Rapture Brewing's Pleasure Garden Pilsner

Red Fork Distilling's Kivalo Chocolate Martini

Eerie Abbey Ales' Upside Down black lager

High Gravity Driller Lite

COOP Ale Works release new lagers for the summer

NEFF Brewing's Raspberry Pride

Renaissance Brewing's El Jefe is a Mexican-style lager

Elgin Park's Blueberry Kolsch

Double Tough IPA by Marshall Brewing Co.

Boat Monkey Deckhand Helles light lager a Dead Armadillo

Hop the Griffin's Hazy Ambrosia

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door whiskeys

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Heirloom Rustic Ales' Plague Doctor a French petite lager

Nothing's Left's In Your Dreams, an orange creamsicle seltzer

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Slow Train IPA

Rapture Brewing's Cesare a spelt Saison

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza

Eerie Abbey Ales' Paddy O'Brien an Irish stout

Dead Armadillo's Blue Dome Wit

Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath

Skydance Brewing Co. Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

The Nook's Terminal Velocity

High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Part Time Beverage Co.'s Club Special

Good Cause Brewing's Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera's Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout 

Dead Armadillo's Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing's Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall's Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin's Imperial Stout

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.'s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo's Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company's Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales' Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery's Mac's Hard Lemonade 

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

High Gravity's Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.'s Dead Broke

High Gravity's Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera's Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo's Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Hazy IPA 'This Isn't Sparta'

Marshall Brewing Co.'s barrel-aged Big Jamoke

Cabin Boys Brewery's Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo's Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steven Spielberg has no plans to retire after releasing new movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert