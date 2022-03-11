What the Ale: American Solera to open Edmond location

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa's American Solera is opening a second location in Edmond's Icehouse Project.

The Icehouse Project is a historic mixed-use development with local restaurants, outdoor seating, edible landscaping and an urban farm in downtown Edmond.

American Solera's second location will include a brewery and taproom. Brewmaster Chase Healey and his wife, Erica, founded the brewery.

“We are excited to expand beyond Tulsa and into the central part of the state,” said Erica Healey. “A taproom is a key component of experiencing a brand. The environment is equally important to us as the beer itself, and the Icehouse Project provides the perfect family-friendly vibe we were looking for."

American Solera was named the best new brewery in the United States and second in the world by the RateBeer Best awards in 2017.

