 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What the Ale: American Solera to open Edmond location
top story

What the Ale: American Solera to open Edmond location

  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Tulsa's American Solera is opening a second location in Edmond's Icehouse Project.

The Icehouse Project is a historic mixed-use development with local restaurants, outdoor seating, edible landscaping and an urban farm in downtown Edmond.

American Solera's second location will include a brewery and taproom. Brewmaster Chase Healey and his wife, Erica, founded the brewery.

“We are excited to expand beyond Tulsa and into the central part of the state,” said Erica Healey. “A taproom is a key component of experiencing a brand. The environment is equally important to us as the beer itself, and the Icehouse Project provides the perfect family-friendly vibe we were looking for."

American Solera was named the best new brewery in the United States and second in the world by the RateBeer Best awards in 2017.

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch's menu includes a number of variations on such breakfast favorites as eggs Benedict and pancakes, as well as omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and more, as well as sandwiches, salads and soups.

Watch Now: Related Video

Samuel L. Jackson upset he doesn't hold record for most swearing in movies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert