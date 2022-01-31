What the Ale: American Solera releases a Talus World hazy IPA and gets two new tanks.

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

American Solera released a new beer that pays homage to the city of Tulsa and its hometown paper, the Tulsa World.

American Solera's co-founder and brewmaster Chase Healey brewed the beer with a new hop variety — Talus — from the Pacific Northwest. Noting that the name was similar to our great city, Tulsa, they decided to have some fun with it.

"When we heard the name and it being so close to Tulsa, we knew we had to spoof it somehow. So we figured we'd kind of connect it with Tulsa World paper. We do a lot with you guys. So to us, it was like a funny way to kind of just poke at you a little bit. It's nothing official, but we were just trying to be a little silly with it," Healey said.

The beer is a hazy IPA that comes in at 6.8% ABV. The new hop variety Talus is a hybrid that has big citrus notes along with pine, coconut and juicy characters, according to Healey.

"It's always fun when there are new hop varieties," he said.

The beer is available at their taproom and should be available around town in a week or so. The brewery is the easiest way to find it.