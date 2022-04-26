Watch Now: Wiz Hot Dog Co. opens downtown

Derek and Alex Bray already had a concept in mind when they began looking for a location for their restaurant. But when they walked into the space at 3 E. Fifth St., that original idea was immediately abandoned.

“I just got the feeling that this had to be a hot dog joint,” said Derek Bray. “It was really a case of our falling in love with the space, and then coming up with the concept to fit it.”

“It wasn’t until later that we learned it actually had been a hot dog place in the past,” Alex added.

This space, just east of the roundabout intersection of Fifth and Main streets downtown, had for many years been the site of Teri’s Coney Island, which closed in early 2019. Another restaurant, Ike’s Famous Plate Lunches, opened there in late 2019 but shuttered last year.

It is now the Wiz Hot Dog Co., which offers natural-casing hot dogs — something rarely found in these parts — made with beef and pork from animals that are responsibly raised.

Derek Bray has been in the restaurant business for about two decades, starting in Pittsburgh, where he was a partner in a restaurant there. Before moving to Tulsa, the Brays lived in Colorado, where they operated a number of restaurants.

The most successful of these was Slope & Hatch, in Glenwood Springs, which specialized in creative tacos at the start.

“It was such a tiny place,” Alex recalled. “When we first opened, business was so slow, Derek and I would sit in the window, pretending to be customers, thinking that it might help bring people in.”

The ploy ultimately worked, and soon the restaurant was doing well. It was also when the Brays first got into the business of selling hot dogs.

“We had this great relationship with a smokehouse in Denver that was making hot dogs using naturally raised beef and pork, in natural casings,” Derek said. “It was really the best hot dogs we’d ever sampled. Once we put them on the menu, they just took off.”

However, the success of Slope & Hatch put a strain on the Brays’ family, which was now augmented with two sons.

“We wanted to find a place that would be good for our family, and we wanted to have a business that wouldn’t require us to be at the restaurant 20 hours a day,” Derek said. “I had considered doing smoked meats, but I didn’t want to keep the hours you need to operate a pit.”

The Brays had hoped to have the Wiz Hot Dog Co. open by Thanksgiving of 2021, but the usual delays of remodeling and regulations kept them from opening until earlier this month.

The interior retains the somewhat dark, clubby atmosphere of its previous tenant, although the decorations have been substantially pared back. One orders and pays at the counter, drinks are obtained at a self-service fountain, and food is delivered once it has been cooked to order.

Wiz Hot Dog Co. offers a baker’s dozen of choices, which range between $5 and $6. Some are variations on regional favorites, such as the Seattle ($6), which comes with cream cheese, beer-braised onions and a sriracha mustard; and the Chicago ($6), with its signature neon green relish, mustard, pickle spear, chopped tomato, mustard, sport peppers and celery salt.

Wiz Hot Dog Co. has its own take on the Tulsa favorite, the Coney ($6), but also offers less familiar combinations such as the Tijuana ($6), with a queso sauce, pico de gallo and full strip of bacon; the Elote ($5), with corn kernels, Cojita cheese, a chipotle mayonnaise and chili dust; and the Southern ($6), with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, slaw and pickle.

Sides include cole slaw, potato salad and mac & cheese ($3-$5), along with a soup — a pork chili verde was offered when we visited the shop — and a salad ($5-$9), which also is subject to seasonal changes, but the current offering has a mixed-greens base with strawberries, candied walnuts and bleu cheese, topped with a honey-poppyseed dressing.

Derek Bray said he plans to offer a special dog that will change “sort of weekly.” The current special is an andouille sausage with beer-braised onions.

We made a few of our increasingly rare trips downtown to sample a trio of offerings: the aforementioned Chicago, as well as the Ball Park, with ketchup, mustard, onions and bright green relish ($5), and the German, with sauerkraut and a robust beer mustard ($5).

First, a word or two about the hot dogs themselves. The natural casing, when grilled on a flat-top, as they are at Wiz Hot Dog Co., crisps up so that it has what aficionados call the “snap,” a slight crunch when one bites into it. The texture of the meat inside is not as dense as many industrially produced hot dogs, and the seasonings are relatively mild, so that they taste more of meat than a traditional hot dog.

They also are a bit longer than the average bun-length wiener, and the somewhat outsized buns mean toppings can be loaded up with a generous hand.

While some might be hard-pressed to consider hot dogs as healthy, the ones we sampled were quite fresh-tasting, in part because of the quality of the toppings. The sauerkraut on the German dog had an excellent balance of sour and sweetness, and the components of the sort-of salad that topped the Chicago tasted as if they had been prepped to order.

We also tried the cole slaw and potato salad. The slaw was a serviceable preparation, while the dressing of the potato salad, which is made with skin-on potatoes, had an intriguing tang to it.

Bray said the restaurant also offers a vegan dog and has gluten-free buns for those who required them.

“Words like ‘modern’ and ‘elevated’ get tossed around a lot,” Bray said. “I like to say that what we offer is something fun. We want to give people a quality product, but we like to have fun when we’re cooking, and we want our customers to have fun eating what we cook.”

WIZ HOT DOG CO.

3 E. Fifth St.

918-764-8887

Food: 3 stars

Service: Order at counter

Atmosphere: 2 stars

(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)

Vegetarian/Vegan options: Yes

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. All major credit cards accepted.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.