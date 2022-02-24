Good Cause Brewing has a new home on Cherry Street. Andrew and Sally Whitney started the brewery to do more than brew beer; they want to be part of good causes around Tulsa.

The couple recently signed a lease for the building at 2501 E. 15th St., just east of Reasor’s grocery store and across the street from The Bros. Houligan restaurant.

Andrew Whitney has been involved in the brewing business in Oklahoma since 2015. He has helped open a few breweries and currently helps brew at The Cape in Jenks.

Good Cause is already in the market brewing their beers at The Cape and distributing in the area. Some of the sales help nonprofits in the community. The last beneficiary was BeHeard Movement Outreach, which helps the homeless with a mobile drop-in center with warm showers, haircuts, laundry and other resources.

“We kind of came with this collaborative effort in 2020 deciding that we wanted to start something different and we wanted to open a brewery that really was based more on community-building efforts and organization, and realized that through the pandemic that a lot of people really focused on hyper-local, you know local community events and people helping people. And we realized that we wanted to open a business that could give back to our local community,” Andrew Whitney said.

“We do have a vetting process. We have a founding ethos that it has to be a lasting effort that whatever we do, whatever good cause we go after, we try to support that it has a lasting effort that it benefits more than the organization or person that we’re helping and betters the community. So as long as we can meet those few criteria, we are definitely interested in any organization that wants to partner up and do something good. We feel like we just need to do more good,” he said.

Good Cause Brewing just opened the doors to the former home supplies sales building, and it needs some work before a beer is poured in the taproom.

“As far as production time and us getting into our own beautiful building, we’re probably looking at summer, and sometimes it goes much quicker. This will be my third brewery build-out. So I get to pick and choose a little better, which is really exciting for me as a brewer and as a beer nerd,” Whitney said.

“We have 4,300 square feet total. I think it’s like a 3,500-square-foot warehouse space that we hope to consume with brewing. But for now, we’ll have a small taproom, a small brew space and a really large walk-in.”

The area was chosen for a reason. They aren’t next to any other breweries; Renaissance Brewing Company is the closest at 12th and Lewis. Cherry Street was the home of another brewery located near Peoria.

“We really wanted a walkable space and more of a sense of community that we could physically see on a day-to-day basis. Not just a bedroom community. Cherry Street had the first brewery in Tulsa years and years ago. So being able to reopen something on Cherry Street is really exciting for me as a Tulsa history kind of nerd. It just feels like a good spot for a walkable community area,” he said.

“This has been the greatest building we found that’s been available, honestly. That was in our budget. This place is everything we could wish for. It’s got all the right space. It’s got walkability... there’s a great grocery store, there are liquor stores and other restaurants and bars and tons of nightlife and entertainment nearby. So you know, we feel like we really complement that.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.