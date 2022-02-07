Watch Now: What the Ale: Beer of the week, High Gravity Fermentation's Pippin's taproom Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice Belgian golden strong ale

Dave Knott co-owner of Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity Fermentations tells us about Bubblegum Spice and Everything Nice, a Belgian golden strong ale that comes in at 9.5% ABV.
"A great beer especially when the weather's cold, because it will help warm you up. This beer was brewed with a under pitch of three different yeast strains, all struggling to make their impression on it. What we end up with is a lot of bubblegum esters along with good complex fruit. We use some candy sugar to boost the alcohol. This beer is in perfect condition right now. You could see how brilliantly clear it is," Knott said.
The beer is available at Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity just north of Sun and Ski at 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144.
Dave and Desiree Knott have had a home brewing retail supply store for 13 years. They sell all the supplies for brewing beer and making wine at home. All the professional brewers in Tulsa were homebrewers at one point. And Dave and Desiree know all of them. They moved into their current location five years ago and were able to add a new dimension to their operation.
"We started brewing beer and supplying our taproom (Pippin's) and when we first started, it was 3.2% (alcohol by weight) beer that we were brewing because that was the first license that we were able to get. We had some strange laws, and we had to comply with putting up ropes to keep kids and adults separated," Knott said.
"The laws kept changing and it's a different landscape today. We'd been brewing one barrel batches for the taproom for the last five years and keeping everything full and it seemed like there was more demand to be met. We have added some new equipment and we're upping our game, increasing our production capacity from eight barrels to 28 on the fermentation side. And we have both the one-barrel brewhouse and a five-barrel brewhouse."
"Now we can produce different batch formats depending on what we're doing. We've got some extra beer now that can be distributed and we're putting our kegs out in other places around town. Now you can get our beer at McNellie's north and south and Roosevelts. And new places are coming online very soon," Knott said.
