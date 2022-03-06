Watch Now: What the Ale, Beer of the week: Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s Father Dominic a Belgian quad ale

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.'s building at 333 W. Dallas St. was once an ice-making facility and a power plant. Could it be fate that a brewery would eventually brew beer in the former Ice building that was built in 1907?

BABCO's beer for Beer of the Week is a Belgian quad ale named Father Dominic. Father Dominic is said to have traveled to Oklahoma and visited monasteries and taught the art of brewing to the monks in Indian territory and Oklahoma.

"Father Dominic came to the Broken Arrow area, also to Shawnee and Ada, and he was the first brewer in our state. Obviously, at the time, it was still Indian territory. The cool thing about our brewery is we are Indian-owned and operated and that's our connection, not just with our own history but also with this beer. So it's a big cheers to Father Dominic being the first guy to brew beer in our area," said Tyler Palmer of Broken Arrow Brewing.

Father Dominic (the beer) hasn't been brewed in a few years, but the customer demand is back and some variations are planned.

"The weekend of the 19th, we will have five different variations of this beer that we've done from oak-aged Belgian quad to a blueberry Belgian quad, and a few others that'll also be released through that weekend," said Palmer.

The 9.5% ABV beer is strong hence it being a quad or quadruple. The taste is malty with complex flavors like a darker beer. The beer uses Belgian malts and Belgian yeast which creates a sweet, fruity taste that changes as it ages. It is also a great beer to barrel-age.

The beer originated as Trappists monks brewed to create funds for monasteries and their communities. It was also a source of potable water.

"It's going to have a sweeter molasses, raisiny bread kind of flavoring. It's multi-based, but it's not thick. So this is something that most everybody will be able to enjoy," said Palmer.

With a building built in 1907, BABCO is housed in one of the oldest buildings in the state. The historic building once was a power plant for Broken Arrow and was an ice manufacturer. The railroad tracks that run beside the building head toward Tulsa. When in production, ice was loaded and shipped into Tulsa.

"Before we bought this building, it had trees growing through it and had been abandoned for several decades. The city of Broken Arrow was super helpful in giving us the ability to get this building, bring it back to life and put it to excellent use of making beer for our community. We're two blocks off Main street. So that gives us the ability to not only be historical, but also be helpful for all the new things that are happening in Broken Arrow. We've got cool, awesome restaurants. We've got a rooftop bar down the road. We've also got an Andolini's as well as In the Raw. We love being able to partner with those and serve our beer there and they also help us by providing food for our taproom," said Palmer.

BABCO has two outdoor patios with a fireplace and a taproom that typically has 12 beers on tap. There are also windows to the brewhouse from the taproom that allows you to watch as the brewing process takes place.

"We would be happy to walk you through the process and show you how it gets made. We're here to educate people, but also we don't wanna be too boring. We like to have a beer and have a good time, too," he said.

BABCO will be pouring at Shamrock the Rose District in downtown Broken Arrow on March 12. Hours at the brewery are: closed on Mondays, Tuesday - Thursday 4 - 10 P.M., Friday-Saturday 12 P.M. - 12 A.M., Sunday 12 - 10 P.M.

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349 tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

