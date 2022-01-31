 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: What the Ale: American Solera releases a Talus World hazy IPA and gets two new tanks
0 Comments
Watch Now: What the Ale: American Solera releases a Talus World hazy IPA and gets two new tanks

Watch Now: What the Ale: American Solera releases a Talus World hazy IPA and gets two new tanks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

What the Ale: American Solera releases a Talus World hazy IPA and gets two new tanks.

American Solera released a new beer that pays homage to the city of Tulsa and its hometown paper, the Tulsa World.

American Solera’s co-founder and brewmaster Chase Healey brewed the beer with a new hop variety — Talus — from the Pacific Northwest. Noting that the name was similar to our great city, Tulsa, they decided to have some fun with it.

“When we heard the name and it being so close to Tulsa, we knew we had to spoof it somehow. So we figured we’d kind of connect it with Tulsa World paper. We do a lot with you guys. So to us, it was like a funny way to kind of just poke at you a little bit. It’s nothing official, but we were just trying to be a little silly with it,” Healey said.

The beer is a hazy IPA that comes in at 6.8% ABV. The new hop variety Talus is a hybrid that has big citrus notes along with pine, coconut and juicy characters, according to Healey.

“It’s always fun when there are new hop varieties,” he said.

The beer is available at their taproom and should be available around town in a week or so. The brewery is the easiest way to find it.

American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St., also will now be able to brew more beer. Healey ordered two 30-barrel lager tanks over a year ago, and they finally arrived. The tanks are designed to ferment lagers. Lagers are a European style of beer produced from bottom-fermenting yeast. Most tanks stand vertically, but these tanks lay on their sides, and in this case can be stacked on top of one another.

“We take about six weeks on our lagers. And that’s why it’s more important to do a larger volume because we need to spend more time on them. So to do a small amount and wait so long is silly,” said Healey.

“They’re horizontal and long versus tall, and that helps with the fermentation and in the yeast character in the beer. It’s a more traditional way to ferment lagers. So it’s kind of funny. We make some really crazy beers and use some extreme ingredients, but at the end of the day, Solero (a Golden Pilsner) is our number one-selling draft pour. So, joke’s on me — people want to drink really tasty, crisp beer, and we want to give it to people. And so it’s a way for us to grow.”

“We’ve gone from one 15 barrel to two 30s. So we’ve increased our ability to produced lagers by 400%, I guess. So the timing couldn’t be perfect. Interesting with the way the world is. We ordered these things long ago last year, and then, of course, the freight to get them here was gonna cost more than the tanks themselves because shipping stuff overseas is just not cheap. So we waited patiently for the right window. Once we get them in and plugged in the timing should be just perfect, rolling into spring with a lot of really fresh, crisp beer for my brewery.”

Past Beers of the Week:

Good Cause Brewing’s Pluto

Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Relict a French Country Ale

American Solera’s Rum BA Cucumber Mojito Seltzer

Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

<&underline>Nothing’s Left Fluffernutter Stout</&underline>

Dead Armadillo’s Morning Bender Oatmeal Stout

Elgin Park’s Willie Mays Haze

Dead Armadillo Brewing’s Gold Star Tulsa Flag

Marshall’s Big Jamoke and El Gallo Macho!

Hop the Griffin’s Imperial Stout

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.’s Peach Ring Seltzer

Local, Regional and International Oktoberfest beers, pumpkin beers

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.’s Spiketoberfest

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.’s Folded Flag

Dead Armadillo’s Boomhauer Sour

The Cape Brewing Company’s Fresh Hopped Tropical Mirage

Eerie Abbey Ales’ Dirndl Dropper Oktoberfest

Angry Bear Cider & Meadery’s Mac’s Hard Lemonade

Marshall Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest

High Gravity’s Midnight Cat

Scissortail Brewing Co.’s Dead Broke

High Gravity’s Stumbling DragonFly Imperial IPA

American Solera’s Phantastic and Chattahucci LIte

Cabin Boys-FC Tulsa cerveza

Renaissance Brewing Co.’s Waving Wit

Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.’s Stay Golden Cream Ale

Marshall Brewing Co.’s Double Tough IPA

Angry Scotsman and Roughtail Brewing Collab, Schwanky Bubbles pils

Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Glitter Tooth Hibiscus IPA

Dead Armadillo’s Tulsa Flag

Broken Arrow Brewing Co.’s Hazy IPA ‘This Isn’t Sparta’

Marshall Brewing Co.’s barrel-aged Big Jamoke</&h1>

Cabin Boys Brewery’s Trail Magic Hazy IPA

Dead Armadillo’s Johnny Ginger

Rapture Brewing Co.’s Sugar Foot Stout

Elgin Park’s Cross Czech Pils

Eerie Abbey Ales’ Guv’nah, Cherry-O Guv’nah, the Chancellor and the Gouveneur

Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Night Jar, a dark Italian pils

Pippin’s Taproom’s Center of the Universe IPA

Vanessa House Beer Co.’s Slush Fund

Nothing’s Left Phase Rift

American Solera’s Ghost Dogs

NEFF Brewing’s Moonrise and Earthrise stouts

Dead Armadillo’s Morning Bender

Beers of the Week 2020

Beers of the Week 2019

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robert Pattinson's agents 'surprised' he wanted role in 'The Batman'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert