Watch Now: What the Ale: American Solera releases a Talus World hazy IPA and gets two new tanks

American Solera released a new beer that pays homage to the city of Tulsa and its hometown paper, the Tulsa World.
American Solera’s co-founder and brewmaster Chase Healey brewed the beer with a new hop variety — Talus — from the Pacific Northwest. Noting that the name was similar to our great city, Tulsa, they decided to have some fun with it.
“When we heard the name and it being so close to Tulsa, we knew we had to spoof it somehow. So we figured we’d kind of connect it with Tulsa World paper. We do a lot with you guys. So to us, it was like a funny way to kind of just poke at you a little bit. It’s nothing official, but we were just trying to be a little silly with it,” Healey said.
The beer is a hazy IPA that comes in at 6.8% ABV. The new hop variety Talus is a hybrid that has big citrus notes along with pine, coconut and juicy characters, according to Healey.
“It’s always fun when there are new hop varieties,” he said.
The beer is available at their taproom and should be available around town in a week or so. The brewery is the easiest way to find it.
American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St., also will now be able to brew more beer. Healey ordered two 30-barrel lager tanks over a year ago, and they finally arrived. The tanks are designed to ferment lagers. Lagers are a European style of beer produced from bottom-fermenting yeast. Most tanks stand vertically, but these tanks lay on their sides, and in this case can be stacked on top of one another.
“We take about six weeks on our lagers. And that’s why it’s more important to do a larger volume because we need to spend more time on them. So to do a small amount and wait so long is silly,” said Healey.
“They’re horizontal and long versus tall, and that helps with the fermentation and in the yeast character in the beer. It’s a more traditional way to ferment lagers. So it’s kind of funny. We make some really crazy beers and use some extreme ingredients, but at the end of the day, Solero (a Golden Pilsner) is our number one-selling draft pour. So, joke’s on me — people want to drink really tasty, crisp beer, and we want to give it to people. And so it’s a way for us to grow.”
“We’ve gone from one 15 barrel to two 30s. So we’ve increased our ability to produced lagers by 400%, I guess. So the timing couldn’t be perfect. Interesting with the way the world is. We ordered these things long ago last year, and then, of course, the freight to get them here was gonna cost more than the tanks themselves because shipping stuff overseas is just not cheap. So we waited patiently for the right window. Once we get them in and plugged in the timing should be just perfect, rolling into spring with a lot of really fresh, crisp beer for my brewery.”
