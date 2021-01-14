Watch Now: Tulsa's NEFF Brewing wins awards, expands to Kansas

“These beers taste just as good or better than other beers on the market. And we are just so proud to have taken home medals. As a professional brewer, our Apollo Blonde Ale recently took a bronze medal at the inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards in the blonde ale category, our Ignition Switch also took bronze in Belgium, French-style ale in the inaugural Oklahoma craft beer award.”

The brewhouse, taproom and restaurant are housed in a historic building at 321 S. Frankfort Ave. known as The Dock. The building was a grocery store warehouse back in the ‘40s and ‘50s and sat empty for about 50 years. The Dock has a huge covered area that overlooks downtown Tulsa.

Craft beer is about inclusion. When Neff found out he had Celiac disease, he felt left out. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that makes it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients into the bloodstream. Gluten, which is in some of the ingredients of beer, is the cause of the problem.

He wasn’t able to drink with his friends anymore. But with his background in chemistry and engineering and his love of beer, he decided he would brew something everyone could drink.