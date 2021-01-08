 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Tulsa's Dead Armadillo Brewery opens new, larger taproom
topical

Watch now: Tulsa's Dead Armadillo Brewery opens new, larger taproom

{{featured_button_text}}

Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St., recently completed its newly expanded taproom, adding more space and a great view of the Tulsa skyline.

The brewery has been serving its beers in the area it calls the Boneyard, which is outside in the back of the brewery. The Boneyard’s outside space has allowed it to stay open during the pandemic.

The old taproom was built during the dark times when breweries could only sell 3.2% beers. The original taproom was only 900 square feet. It has expanded to 2,200 square feet with new, larger bathrooms, a new tap system and other features.

“Originally, when we opened at Armadillo, taprooms weren’t really a thing and Marshall (Brewing Co.) and Prairie (Artisan Ales) kind of figured out that we could have a 3.2 taproom and the space that we had was great for building a brewery, not so great for a taproom. This was Fourth Street Auto since 1948, and we took the existing parts area and parts counter and built our own bar. It had an office behind it. It really wasn’t built for a taproom, but we made it work. We had an occupancy of 45 people, which there’s no way we could ever fit 45 people in here. When we got 20 people in here, it was pretty much packed,” said founder Tony Peck.

“We’ve got new bathrooms, a new tap system, lots of big community tables and just a ton of space to hang out and socially distance while enjoying a brew. We have a new glass front on the west side of our building that showcases the Tulsa skyline, too.”

The new part of the taproom used to be an uncooled and unheated area where it stored grains and kegs. Construction crews knocked down walls and raised the floor 17 inches to make it level with the existing taproom. The drop ceiling was raised as well, and all of it is temperature-controlled for comfort.

“The tap system is totally revamped. The old tap system had a kegerator under the bar, we homemade a pipe-looking tap system, and that thing was cool and it was really fun to make, but it started rusting after a while. It just wasn’t professionally built, all the cold air and the condensation just really got to it. Taps were always loose. We decided to go ahead and keep at least 12 taps. So we bought a 12-tap system from a company down in Austin, and they shipped it up here and we installed it,” Peck said.

The new system allows the kegs to be stored in the walk-in coolers so bartenders don’t have to haul the kegs back and forth to the bar.

Also new is the awning and signage over the entrance to the taproom, plus the front door actually opens in the right direction. Previous customers will know what that means.

Also new is a giant roll-up glass door that can open up to a patio where you can sit and watch the sunset with the Tulsa skyline in the foreground.

“For at least two years now, we’ve had some plans in the works for updating our space and increasing our capacity. We’ve just never really had the opportunity or the ability to perform the tasks needed to get this done. Now, we have so much space we’re able to spread out. We can get a lot more people in here. They bumped our capacity from 45 to 99. So we’ve got a ton more room. We are really excited about the opportunity to increase our space and have more people in here and be responsible and socially distance and make sure that everybody can come in and enjoy their time here and be able to have the Armadillo experience but still not be crammed into a 900-square-foot taproom,” Peck said.

The taproom is open from 2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

Gallery: The Tulsa World's Year in Photos for 2020

Tom Gilbert, 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Dead Armadillo Brewery

2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday

1004 E. Fourth St.

For more: dabrewery.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News