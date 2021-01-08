Watch now: Tulsa's Dead Armadillo Brewery opens new, larger taproom

The new part of the taproom used to be an uncooled and unheated area where it stored grains and kegs. Construction crews knocked down walls and raised the floor 17 inches to make it level with the existing taproom. The drop ceiling was raised as well, and all of it is temperature-controlled for comfort.

“The tap system is totally revamped. The old tap system had a kegerator under the bar, we homemade a pipe-looking tap system, and that thing was cool and it was really fun to make, but it started rusting after a while. It just wasn’t professionally built, all the cold air and the condensation just really got to it. Taps were always loose. We decided to go ahead and keep at least 12 taps. So we bought a 12-tap system from a company down in Austin, and they shipped it up here and we installed it,” Peck said.

The new system allows the kegs to be stored in the walk-in coolers so bartenders don’t have to haul the kegs back and forth to the bar.

Also new is the awning and signage over the entrance to the taproom, plus the front door actually opens in the right direction. Previous customers will know what that means.

Also new is a giant roll-up glass door that can open up to a patio where you can sit and watch the sunset with the Tulsa skyline in the foreground.