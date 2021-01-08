Watch now: Tulsa's Dead Armadillo Brewery opens new, larger taproom

Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St., recently completed its newly expanded taproom, adding more space and a great view of the Tulsa skyline.
The brewery has been serving its beers in the area it calls the Boneyard, which is outside in the back of the brewery. The Boneyard’s outside space has allowed it to stay open during the pandemic.
The old taproom was built during the dark times when breweries could only sell 3.2% beers. The original taproom was only 900 square feet. It has expanded to 2,200 square feet with new, larger bathrooms, a new tap system and other features.
“Originally, when we opened at Armadillo, taprooms weren’t really a thing and Marshall (Brewing Co.) and Prairie (Artisan Ales) kind of figured out that we could have a 3.2 taproom and the space that we had was great for building a brewery, not so great for a taproom. This was Fourth Street Auto since 1948, and we took the existing parts area and parts counter and built our own bar. It had an office behind it. It really wasn’t built for a taproom, but we made it work. We had an occupancy of 45 people, which there’s no way we could ever fit 45 people in here. When we got 20 people in here, it was pretty much packed,” said founder Tony Peck.
“We’ve got new bathrooms, a new tap system, lots of big community tables and just a ton of space to hang out and socially distance while enjoying a brew. We have a new glass front on the west side of our building that showcases the Tulsa skyline, too.”
The new part of the taproom used to be an uncooled and unheated area where it stored grains and kegs. Construction crews knocked down walls and raised the floor 17 inches to make it level with the existing taproom. The drop ceiling was raised as well, and all of it is temperature-controlled for comfort.
“The tap system is totally revamped. The old tap system had a kegerator under the bar, we homemade a pipe-looking tap system, and that thing was cool and it was really fun to make, but it started rusting after a while. It just wasn’t professionally built, all the cold air and the condensation just really got to it. Taps were always loose. We decided to go ahead and keep at least 12 taps. So we bought a 12-tap system from a company down in Austin, and they shipped it up here and we installed it,” Peck said.
The new system allows the kegs to be stored in the walk-in coolers so bartenders don’t have to haul the kegs back and forth to the bar.
Also new is the awning and signage over the entrance to the taproom, plus the front door actually opens in the right direction. Previous customers will know what that means.
Also new is a giant roll-up glass door that can open up to a patio where you can sit and watch the sunset with the Tulsa skyline in the foreground.
“For at least two years now, we’ve had some plans in the works for updating our space and increasing our capacity. We’ve just never really had the opportunity or the ability to perform the tasks needed to get this done. Now, we have so much space we’re able to spread out. We can get a lot more people in here. They bumped our capacity from 45 to 99. So we’ve got a ton more room. We are really excited about the opportunity to increase our space and have more people in here and be responsible and socially distance and make sure that everybody can come in and enjoy their time here and be able to have the Armadillo experience but still not be crammed into a 900-square-foot taproom,” Peck said.
The taproom is open from 2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.
Gallery: The Tulsa World's Year in Photos for 2020
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
COVID Rise (copy)
CV Birthday Parade
Graves
Johnson Transport
Broken Arrow Protest
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
Woodland Hills (copy)
President Trump (copy)
Mayors Race
Early Voting (copy)
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
FLOYD PROTEST
Vet Clinics
President Trump
President Trump
Pictures of the Year
Teacher Appreciation
MISSING TODDLERS
PRESIDENTIAL PERIMETER
UNION BOOKER T. WASHINGTON
Snow Features
Stillwater vs Choctaw
Oklahoma vs Kansas State
Tulsa Juneteenth
BLM Protest
Corona Virus
Tomato Plants
All-State Boys Basketball
Open Business BA
Feature Gas Prices
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart
Broken Arrow Protest
State Cross Country
Tesla Press Conference
Wedding
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Southern Methodist Mustangs
100th Anniversary of The 19th Amendment
Booker T. Washington vs Broken Arrow
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Houston Cougars
123020-tul-spt-emigcolumn oudefense
Early Voting
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Chili Bowl
JAPAN VET
Talking to Strangers
President Trump
Fly Over
Love Pets TWM
Mustang vs. Owasso
COVID Crosses
Norman North vs. Owasso
Hot Weather
American Airlines
Toyoso
SOLDIER RETURNS
COVID-19 UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
Perimeter Trump Rally Tulsa
OFFICER MEMORIAL
COVID-19 CLEAN
MASK CHECK
LAKE HOLIDAY
Fall Foliage
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
BIG BERTHA
BIG BERTHA
HANSON
J.D. Simo
FLOYD PROTEST
Owasso Graduation
Trump Rally
Union vs Edmond Santa Fe
Anti-mask Protest
First Communion Mass
Trump Tulsa Arrives
Tulsa Sunrise
Car Falls from Parking Garage
Pictures of the Year
Pictures of the Year
BLM Sign
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Montano Christmas Tree
Montano Christmas Tree
Veteran's Day Parade
Veteran's Day Parade
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
New Zoo animals
Republican Watch Party
Zark Return
COVID Rise
Absentee
Skyline
Tulsa Skyline sunrise
Bixby First Day
Black Lives Matter Mural
Home Grown Tomatoes
Rapture Brewing Prairie Creek Farms
Naturalization
Police Shot
Trump Air Force One
Trump BOK
Trump Balloon
OK Juniors Golf
Protest Precautions
CV Osage Casino
Wild Art Exercise
FLYOVER
Sunset Clouds
Car Falls from Parking Garage
Harlem Globetrotters
STYX
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Tom Gilbert, 918-581-8349