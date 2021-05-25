This place has got your goat.

"We were a little concerned about putting it on the menu," said Maria Hidalgo, owner of El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill, which opened earlier this month in the Farm Shopping Center, 5209 S. Sheridan Road.

El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill: Need to know info Food: 3.5 stars ¦ Service: 3 stars ¦ Atmosphere: 3.5 stars

"Birria has become such a big thing recently, but most of the places use beef," she said. "There's nothing wrong about that, but the traditional meat for birria is goat, and we wanted to uphold that tradition. And it's turned out to be one of our most popular dishes."

The meat is slow-cooked on the bone with guijillo chilies and other seasonings for several hours, then shredded and mixed with a special red sauce for serving.

The result is meat that is quite tender, subtly seasoned and with a texture like a very fine-grained beef roast.

For those wanting birria in a slightly less adventurous form, El Paso Mexican Bar & Grill also offers birria-style beef tacos, stuffed with cheese and seared on the griddle.

These dishes just scratch the surface of El Paso's menu, which offers what Hidalgo described as "traditional dishes with a gourmet twist."

This is Hidalgo's first restaurant in the Tulsa area. She and her family moved here last year from Minnesota, where she worked in the business for 12 years.

"I have five sons, and there was so much turmoil and violence on that I knew it wasn't a good environment for them," she said. "We scouted a number of places in the area, in Broken Arrow and Sand Springs, before we decided this was the best place for us."

The location has gone through numerous transformations, most recently as BC Steakhouse. Hidalgo said the interior has been completely renovated, with new flooring and fixtures. One wall is adorned with a colorful mural by Tulsa artist Gabriel Rojas.

"Our booths were made specially for us in Mexico," Hidalgo said. "We also updated the patio area, which can be reserved for private events."

Hidalgo said she did a good deal of research in preparing to open El Paso, visiting most of the more upscale Mexican restaurants in the area.

"We try to keep abreast of what is going on in Mexican cuisine, because it is becoming more and more an important part of the culinary world," she said. "But we also don't want to mimic other people's menus. Yes, we have things like enchiladas and tacos and burritos, but we've been developing our recipes for a long time to make sure that we offer something different, that's unique to us."

One fairly unusual thing El Paso does is put molcajetes — vessels carved from volcanic rock that are traditionally used as tools for grinding spices or mashing ingredients into guacamole — to use as serving vessels.

One example is the Molcajete El Paso, in which thin slabs of grilled steak and chicken breast, shrimp, al pastor pork, grilled onions and nopales, or cactus, fill up and spill out of a large, heated molcajete. It is accompanied by the usual sides and garnishes, a choice of flour or corn tortillas, and two whole peppers — one jalapeno, one banana — that have been grilled.

It's the sort of dish that, when it passes by on the way to another table, prompts the question, "What the heck is THAT?" Presentation aside, it's a build-your-own fajita combo, although one does need to cut up the steak, chicken and nopales to fit them into the tortillas.

Hidalgo said the reason for using the molcajete is that it doesn't impart any flavor to the ingredients, the way that the metal skillets on which fajitas are usually served can.

The shrimp, steak and pork are cooked and seasoned well, and the nopale adds a grassy, citrusy aspect. The chicken, unfortunately, was overcooked to the point of chalkiness — a by-product of very thin pieces of white meat chicken that first are grilled, then continue to cook in the heat of the container.

My companion, on the other hand, thought the chicken in the chimichangas she ordered was excellent, but it was prepared in a different way. Her dish, called "La Changas," also included a shredded beef chimichanga, which she thought was under-seasoned.

Hidalgo said her food is not designed to be spicy; that is the purpose of those grilled peppers that come with each plate, so the diner can added however much heat he or she wants. Salsas that pack more heat than the bright tomato salsa that comes with the yellow and blue corn chips are also available.

At another visit we sampled the Jalisco Special, a carne asada and grilled chicken entree; the chicken again was overdone, although not to the same degree as in the molcajete dish, but the carne asada was excellent.

Of the appetizers sampled, the best was the shrimp tostada, lime-marinated shrimp with fresh pico de gallo and sliced avocado on a crisp tortilla. The street corn was a large bowl of corn kernels with a dollop of tangy mayo and scatterings of queso fresco and ground chili; the quantity of water in the bowl swiftly diluted the other flavors, leaving only corn in a watery sauce.

El Paso offers several vegetarian dishes, and has a full-service bar, with about a dozen signature margarita concoctions.

"I've a big fan of dragon fruit, so we've just come up with a dragon fruit margarita," Hidalgo said. "Even in our drinks menu, we try to do things that are unexpected, but still have good flavor."

