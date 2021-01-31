Watch Now: The Cape brewery to open soon in Jenks

A lot of details that aren’t normally in other taprooms have been added in The Cape to make it more family friendly, such as changing tables in both bathrooms and hooks for purses and diaper bags.

The name of the brewery doesn’t have anything to do with Cape Canaveral or Cape Cod. It has to do with the cape that Cody wore as a youth. He was a superhero.

“When I was a kid, I was really awkward. I wasn’t like one of the social kids. I was just skinny and didn’t make a lot of friends. My dad took the Schwinn bike and stripped it down and painted it candy apple red,” Cody said. “I would tie my mom’s towels around my neck and now I could fly around town and I was a superhero. I could do anything I wanted to, I had my cape on, not realizing that I was kind of a geeky kid on a bike with a cape flapping in the breeze.”

Now 57, Cody, a former Texan, was tired of being stressed and exhausted from working in the advertising field. It just wasn’t fun for him anymore, so he decided to start a brewery.

“I was a creative director owning my own agency. I spent more time in meetings. I would get there at 6 a.m., and I wouldn’t actually create anything until like 7 p.m. I’d be there all day until all the meetings were done,” Cody said.