Watch Now: Shaky Jake's serves up solid burgers, franks and drinks

Shaky Jake’s, the newest concept from the 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, is the first in what will be a trio of new eateries built on the concept of “make the most of what you have.”

“We were approached by the people who are building one of the new condos near downtown about setting up a restaurant in their complex,” said Johnna Hayes, one of the co-founders of 3 Sirens. “We went and looked it over, but then it occurred to us that we already have some really cool spaces, and it would be a lot easier to make use of those instead of building out in a new space.

“We also had all these concepts that were in the works before the pandemic that we had been sitting on, waiting for the best opportunity to get them started,” she said.

The spaces to which Hayes refers are the three Bramble Breakfast & Bar locations that 3 Sirens operates: at 1302 E. Sixth St. in Tulsa’s Pearl District; at 400 Riverwalk Terrace, in Jenks; and at 121 N. Ash St. in Broken Arrow. (The group also own Bird & Bottle at 3324 E. 31st St.)

Shaky Jake’s shares space with the Broken Arrow Bramble, which offers breakfast and lunch daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location closes for an hour, then reopens at 3 p.m. as Shaky Jake’s Burgers & Franks.

The space was once a church building; Hayes said the kitchen area was originally the site of the pulpit, while the intimate loft area was where the choir was stationed.

Now the main room is dominated by a large circular bar — what Hayes claims is “the largest bar in Broken Arrow” — with stand-alone tables and banquette seating along one wall. There is also a spacious patio, although that area of the venue was not getting a great deal of use on this particular, sweltering day.

Because of that bar, the Shaky Jake’s menu has an extensive drinks listing, which includes 16 national, regional and local beers, as well as a dozen specialty cocktails such as “Bedlam Love,” a variation on an old-fashioned with bourbon, blood orange puree and triple sec ($8), and “Holy Water,” a blend of vodka, coconut rum, blue curacao, peach schnapps, lemonade, pineapple and Sprite ($10); along with a line of booze-infused milkshakes and ice cream floats.

On the flip side of the menu, the categories are all straightfoward: burgers, franks, wings, appetizers and “Others,” which is where the lone salad offering can be found.

Hayes said one of her goals for the menu, which she developed with a good deal of input from executive chef Manny Mendez, was to offer “burgers and franks that you couldn’t eat with your hands.”

Generous portions have long been a hallmark of the restaurants run by the 3 Sirens group, and a fair number of items one might be served at Shaky Jake’s truly are knife-and-fork (and multiple napkin) worthy creations.

Chief among these is the Philly Cheesesteak burger ($14), which the menu listing simply says, “You have to see it to believe it.” The burger come to the table adorned with sauteed red and green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms; once set before the diner, a container of molten cheese is poured over the bun. A scattering of bacon bits completes the presentation.

But such theatrics aren’t necessary; Shaky Jake’s does an excellent job on more pedestrian selections such as the Mushroom Swiss Burger ($13). Two patties come topped with a healthy amount of sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, augmented by an onion ring and a peach whiskey glaze.

The patties are cooked to order and very well seasoned — the beef is very much the dominant taste, which is as it should be, without being overly salty. The mushroom have just enough chew, and the glaze adds a pleasant bright, sweet note.

All burgers come with seasoned curly fries or salad as the default sides; onion rings or sweet potato wedges can be substituted for a $2 upcharge. In the case of the onion rings, the cost was worth it. The rings are made in house; the buttermilk-based coating fries up to a crunchy golden brown, and the onions themselves are tender to the point that one doesn’t end up dragging the entire allium out on the first bite.

The rings are also available as an appetizer ($10), and are served with a piquant condiment called Shaky Sauce.

We also sampled the Tijuana Dog ($11), which was described as “bacon-wrapped” and topped with an avocado aioli, mustard and grilled peppers. The name had me thinking the peppers might be something a bit out of the ordinary, but were large strips of grilled red and green bell peppers. The bacon was a single rasher tucked lengthwise in the bun, but it was a remarkably thick slice that was perfectly cooked.

The dog itself was densely textured and strongly seasoned and would have been thoroughly enjoyable even if it had been served with any toppings. We had the curly fries with this, of which there were a lot, and which were perfectly fine.

Hayes said the restaurant’s name is an homage to her grandfather, James Capshaw; it was a nickname he gave himself because of what Hayes called his “chicken-scratch handwriting.” The recipe for the restaurant’s onion rings is one Capshaw created.

Hayes said the second concept, Holé Mole, is projected to open in mid-August; it will operate during evening at the Pearl District Bramble.

This concept, she said, is something of a passion project for Mendez, who took the lead in creating the menu.

“I had some ideas of what I wanted to do with this concept, and everything I asked for, Manny more than delivered on,” she said. “When we did our first tasting of menu items, I was practically in tears because the flavors were so spot-on. This really gave him a venue to show us what he can do in the kitchen.”

Hayes said she had been wanting to do the Holé Mole concept for some time, because some of her long-time staff members are from Oaxaca in Mexico, and would create dishes with some of the many types of mole sauces that are a part of authentic Mexican cuisine.

“They would make these for the ‘family meal’ (or staff dinner), and they just blew me away at how great they were,” Hayes said. “Since a lot of them are working at the Sixth Street Bramble, that seemed the perfect place for this concept.”

As with Shaky Jake’s, Hayes said, the menu for Holé Mole will aim to be fun and quirky, with sopes (corn cakes topped with a variety of items) and huarachas (a kind of flatbread), along with more familiar items such as enchiladas and empanadas.

The third concept will be Hot Chicks, that will be centered around a variation on Nashville-style hot chicken. It will take over the Jenks Riverwalk Bramble during the evening hours.

“That menu is still being worked out,” Hayes said. “Hot fried chicken will be the main thing, but we’re planning on lots of other options as well.”