It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a certain sameness pervades the menus of many a Mexican restaurant.

Fernando Macias, co-owner of the two Señor Pancho restaurants in Broken Arrow and Catoosa, knows this very well.

Señor Pancho: Need to know Food: 3½ stars ¦ Service: 3 stars ¦ Atmosphere: 2 stars

“Burritos, tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas — they all are going to be pretty much the same sort of thing,” he said. “That is why we focus on making the food we serve as fresh as possible.

“We make as much in-house as we can — all our salsas, our rice and beans — and we only cook in small batches, so we can keep the quality of the food as high as possible,” Macias said.

Macias and his partner, Salvador Atilano, opened the Broken Arrow location in November 2019. Both had long careers in the restaurant business, including stints at Tulsa’s Señor Tequila’s, before deciding to open their own place.

They moved into a place that once held another Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero. “At first, it was a little hard to get people to come in,” Macias said. “I guess they thought it was just the previous restaurant under a new name. But once people started to try us out, and saw what we were doing, things quickly turned around.”

The Catoosa location opened in April, also in a space vacated by another Mexican restaurant, in this case La Mansion.

As my parents live in Catoosa and have been known to enjoy a taco or two every so often, my first visit was with them to the newest Señor Pancho. (The menus for the two locations are identical, with head chef Agustin Moreno overseeing both kitchens.)

The complimentary chips came with a bottle of tomato-based salsa that had a pleasant kick of heat, and individual cups of white queso. For those whose need for cheese exceeds this modest serving, the queso is also available in a more substantial size for $5.49.

Our dinner order consisted of enchiladas with ground beef, topped with a brick-red sauce ($10.25); the chimichanga with shredded chicken, covered with the white queso ($10.25); and the “Mis 3 Animales” ($14.25), one of the house specialties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The “animales” were strips of fajita-style beef and chicken along with a half dozen or so grilled shrimp graced by a light coating of the white queso, and accompanied by pico de gallo, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Combinations such as this are often something of a gamble. Usually one or two of the proteins are decently cooked, while the others (usually the white-meat chicken) are barely passable. But here, each of the three “animales” had been handled with a great deal of care; even the chicken was tender, juicy and well-seasoned, and the shrimp were perfectly done.

The shredded chicken in the chimichanga was also very tasty and not at all dry. The enchiladas, to my taste, at least, benefited from the slightly bitter smokiness of the red sauce.

I had not visited this place when it had been La Mansion, so I cannot say exactly how much the space has been transformed. But it seemed clean and well-maintained, and service was prompt and attentive without being intrusive.

In the spirit of adventure and completeness, we sampled how things were done at the Broken Arrow location. This time, our choices were the spinach enchiladas ($10.50) and “Pescado a la Costeña” ($14.99).

The enchiladas were loaded with fresh sautéed spinach and a helping of pico de gallo that helped offset the mild bitterness of the spinach, and topped with the white queso sauce.

My companion requested charro beans with the enchiladas, which were served in a bowl alongside the traditional rice. She was quite surprised to discover that, along with the beans, the dish contained a good amount of sliced hot dogs, but found the results to be quite tasty.

“That actually is a very authentic way to prepare charro beans,” Macias said. “They also have bacon and chipotle pepper.”

The Pescado a la Costeña included two tilapia filets and six shrimp, grilled with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos, and topped with a “diabla” sauce. The tilapia was exceptional, fresh-tasting flaky with almost buttery texture. While the diabla sauce brought some sinus-cleansing heat, it complemented rather than overwhelmed the fish.

Again, I did not visit the previous tenant, but this location did look as if the focus here was more on the food than in sprucing up the decor.

Both Señor Pancho locations offer full bar service, with about a dozen signature margarita creations and 10 Mexican and five domestic beers available.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.