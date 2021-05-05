Hunter Stone Gambill talks about his new shop Gambill's Wine and Coffee in the Shops at Mother Road Market. STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World
Hunter Stone Gambill has a simple approach to the sort of enterprise he wants to pursue.
“It needs to be something that will be unique for Tulsa,” Gambill said. “It needs to bring something new and good to the community. And it has to be something I personally enjoy.”
All three of these requirements are met in Gambill’s latest undertaking, Gambill’s Wine & Coffee, which opened in March in the Shops at Mother Road Market.
The inspiration came from the time Gambill and his wife were living in Guatemala, where he was working at a local brewpub.
Agua de Sevilla at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
“I was also studying Spanish, and my mentor would like to meet at a
chocolatería,” Gambill said. “That was my first real introduction to the Central American way with coffee and chocolate, and I knew I wanted to bring that back to Tulsa.
“We also traveled through Central America, as well as Spain and Portugal, and a lot of what we experienced found their way into this project,” he said.
As the name states, wines and coffee are the stars here — in fact, the many varieties of libations available are the only things on the menu. The two-page wine list features vintages from boutique wineries from all over, which can be enjoyed singly, in wine flights, or as part of “winetails,” which usually feature the spirits created by Gambill’s OK Distilling Co.
Tapas dishes are selected from the display case at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee. While selections often change, the arroz con pollo is one of the mainstays of the menu.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gambill said the coffee and cacao beans used in the coffee drinks are roasted in-house, and brewing methods include such tried-and-true things as moka pots, a rudimentary but highly effective percolator (says the man who owns one).
When it comes to food, however, what you see in the refrigerator case is what you get. A variety of tapas-style dishes are prepared daily off-site, and finished before service.
“Kevin Snell, who used to be at Amelia’s, is our executive chef,” Gambill said. “We met in culinary school, and I’ve been wanting to bring him in on a project for a while. This isn’t a chef-driven concept, but we’re not going to skimp on the quality of what we serve.”
Zoey, the sparkling wine white wine named for Gambill’s dog, is available on tap at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gambill said the idea of tapas is to provide guests with a few flavorful bites that encourage them to stay and order more things to drink.
I recently met with a pair of friends to spend a Sunday afternoon sampling what was on offer, from the daily cocktail special to a couple of classic coffee drinks, as well as a half-dozen or more tapas plates.
The cocktail was a variation on the classic “Bee’s Knees” ($7), given an extra sting in its tail with a touch of ghost pepper essence. It was a perfectly balanced concoction, the honey, lemon and gin all present, and the heat of the pepper gently asserting itself in the aftertaste.
The bar area at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
The latte aficionado of the group went with the vanilla cafe con leche ($5), which was tasty if served at a temperature cooler than he expected. My choice was a Mexican mocha ($6), a robust blend of strong coffee and rich chocolate. It was blessedly not sweet, which amplified the flavors of the two major components.
The tapas are designed to be consumed in just a couple of bites, so the flavors need to be impactful. That was definitely true of the empanada ($4), its ground beef brightened with olives and raisins, and the chunks of jackfruit cooked
al pastor ($2), the unusual texture of the fruit mimicking that of the pork usually prepared this way (although the skewers of grilled pork al pastor we sampled ($2) were equally tasty).
Large dates stuffed with sticks of Manchego cheese ($4) blended salty and sweet, and the albondigas (meatballs Mexican style) came with a tangy red sauce ($2.50). A nearly coal-black chocolate muffin ($2.50), split three ways, was more than enough for dessert.
A “family portrait” of Gambill family, including their dog Zoey, adorns a wall at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Gambill’s Wine & Coffee is just one of several food and drink enterprises in which Gambill is involved. In addition to OK Distilling Co., he founded Local Cider, partners with Adam Green of Mac’s Barbecue in Green and Gambill’s Jewish Deli, and is looking to open Gambill’s Pastaria and Grocery later this month, in the space that used to be home to Jim’s Coney Island near 21st Street and Harvard Avenue. And that doesn’t include projects in Oklahoma City and Norman.
The Gambill’s Wine & Coffee space has a long bar area, and about half a dozen or so tables; a semi-private room can accommodate up to 12 guests. About half a dozen tables are set up outside, although this area is in direct sunlight in the afternoons.
“We want to give people good food and good drinks that aren’t expensive, and have a good experience,” Gambill said. “I know that some people think that wine bars and coffee shops can be a little pretentious, but that goes against everything I believe. I’m a big believer in a casual setting, where anyone can feel comfortable.”
Gambill’s Wine & Coffee anchors the Shops at Mother Road Market.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Skewers of pork al pastor at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Grilled Panella, a firm, tangy cheese, is one of the more popular tapas at Gambill’s Wine & Coffee.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Meet 67 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Cardi
Cardi, though somewhat shy and reserved at first, loves her people hard. She is extremely loyal and well-bonded to her person. Unfortunately, she does not like to share her person with other animals, and for this reason found herself back at our shelter. We know she would be a very good girl if she were the only pet in the home! She is well mannered indoors and with people. She was house trained according to her last home and walks well on a leash. Cardi will melt your heart with her sweet demeanor and good manners!
Cardi is about 1.5 years old. She has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT CARDI
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Penny
Penny is a blue/grey and white female with an estimated birthdate of Sept. 4, 2019. She has lived with other cats and a gentle dog without problems but shes isn’t outgoing with other cats in StreetCats. She is not good around children (baby up to 8 years) which is why she was given up, but she is a love bug with adults. She loves to be petted and is very very sweet and she can be playful. A slight heart murmur was heard by our vet, but she has no heart disease and needs no medication although an ultrasound should be performed annually to check it.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted (unless previously chipped by another organization) and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Lily
In June, our cruelty investigator picked up a thin dog with no fur at all. We can't imagine the pain poor Lily must have been in for so long; just touching her skin made it bleed. She was covered in scabs, bright pink and had many infected areas of her skin. While she had very little energy, Lily was a survivor and has been working hard on her health over these past 7 months. She is finally ready to find her forever family and begin moving on from her difficult first few years of life.
Currently in a foster home that reports Lily is a "huge source of joy and amusement," this shy but sweet girl is flourishing. She is well on her way to being potty- and crate-trained. She hasn't had an accident in her foster home in weeks and goes easily into her crate but does bark for a few minutes before settling down. Lily enjoys snuggling, chewing on hard bones and now has the energy for going on long walks.
Lily has played with other dogs and very much enjoys wrestling and rumbling hard, so much so that she can find it hard to stop playing when other dogs are around! She would do well in an only dog home or in a home with other dogs who enjoy a good hard romp and humans who could be proactive in reinforcing calm behavior when everyone is together.
Lily is around 3 years old, weighs 65 pounds, is heartworm positive and has not yet been spayed. As a big girl who can occasionally be jumpy mouthy when excited, she is looking for a home without children younger than 12 years of age. Having an intact animal in your home is an added responsibility that potential adopters should consider. She has been vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Because of the long road to recover that Lily is still on, she is being offered as a foster to adopt candidate. This comes with many benefits, such as access to our dog trainer and clinic, for Lily's needs! The Tulsa SPCA will continue to treat Lily medically until she is healthy enough to be spayed, after which the adoption will be finalized. We will also soon begin treatment for her heartworms, at no cost to her adopter.
Let us know if you are Lily's happily ever after!
HOW TO ADOPT LILY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Big Boy
My name is Big Boy but I’m really not that big even though I weigh 13 ½ lbs. I’m a handsome red tabby with white male who’s estimated birthdate is April 2, 2016. He was rescued from the outside when he was found to have a broken pelvis, but he was loving and friendly through all of his rehab. Per his foster mom he loves to hug you around your neck, he loves to play, and he also lets you vacuum him! He came into StreetCats April 29 and he immediately started hanging out in the hallway with the volunteers and loves to be petted. He seems to be very laid back and just a very special boy.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted (unless previously chipped by another organization) and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Lucas
Lucas is a dream dog. He recently went into a fantastic foster home where he is having a great time playing with a canine sibling and learning new skills. In this home, Lucas is potty trained and working on crate training. He is currently left in a doggie proofed room during the work-day and is not destructive in there. He knows many cues and is happy to show off his skills for cookies, such as ‘sit', ‘lay down', 'roll over', and ‘shake', as well as walking nicely on leash. Being a very dog-friendly boy he hopes that his forever home has a dog friend in it as well!
At 2 years old and 53 lbs, Lucas is a lovely size, especially since much of his weight is soft silky golden coat! Lucas is very friendly towards strangers and would likely do well with sturdy, older, children. He has been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
How to adopt Lucas:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Annie and Spencer
Annie (pictured at left) is a smaller-size calico with an estimated birthdate of April 14, 2014 – the same as her brother Spencer. She is blind in her left eye, but she’s lived that way since she was a kitten and does fine. Her former owner adopted both Annie and Spencer together but now she’s moving out of state and couldn’t take them with her. She says they are joined at the heart and have always been together. She noted they are affectionate and of a quiet nature as well as being devoted to each other. New to StreetCats, Annie is laid back but friendly and appreciates being petted. She also loves canned food. Both had a dental cleaning before coming into StreetCats and no problems were noted.
Do you love big boys? Spencer (pictured at right) hopes so because he weighs about 23 lbs. Spencer and Annie want to be adopted together. Spencer loves to have his head scratched and will come out of wherever he is sleeping for some affection.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted (unless previously chipped by another organization) and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
King
King is a happy, goofball. He is still a pup at only 7 months old and will not be a very large dog. He has lived indoors and is happiest when he has a person to play with, snuggle with, and share snacks with. In his last home, he enjoyed playing with other kids and dogs. He also loves to play ball!
He has been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
How to adopt King:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Peaches
Peaches is a darling red tabby with white female whose estimated birthdate is June 2, 2017. Her former owner, who rescued her initially when she was 3 weeks old, sadly had to give her up when she had a baby with allergy issues. Peaches hasn’t lived with children, but she has lived with and gets along with dogs. She is very sweet and playful and loves the laser toy.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted (unless previously chipped by another organization) and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Jumble
Jumble is the absolute sweetest dog and will immediately want to be your best friend as soon as he meets you! He is almost a year old.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. If you’d like to adopt Jumble, please visit our website and complete an adoption application: animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com animalaid.org/adopt
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Mini
Sweet girl Mini was found very sick as she was barely surviving living out in the cold weather. She has come a long way and is doing really well in her foster home. Her foster mom says "Mini is a sweet little girl that enjoys head scratches and cuddling up next to you in a quiet house. She is FIV+ and requires being an only cat or with other FIV kitties. Mini is dog friendly.”
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bruno
Bruno absolutely loves other animals! Especially dogs, but he also lives with cats and even a bird in his foster home. He's high energy and intelligent which means he would do best in an active home with a yard to run around and other dogs to play with. He has some separation anxiety and cannot be left alone, but is totally fine as long as there is another dog in the room with him while his people are gone. He'll even be calm and stay in a crate all day as long as he has a doggie friend close by.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. Visit animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Charlie
Charlie is a sweet but shy boy with a goofy side. He takes a bit to warm up to you and would do good in a quite home. He loves playing with toys that has strings and feathers. He is good with other cats once they have time to get to know each other!
Charlie is about 2 years old and has been neutered, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
How to adopt Charlie:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Noel
Noel was found laying in a field with a prolapsed colon. The poor girl was riddled with worms and had eaten a number of things that weren't actually food. After two major surgeries she's just like any normal dog, even if her colon is a little bit shorter now. She loves to explore and find new things to sniff (and try to eat). She loves other dogs, especially active dogs who like to wrestle. She's a sucker for peanut butter and loves her Kong toys when filled with something she likes!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. Visit animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Garfield
This sweet older gentleman is around 9-10 years old. He was originally found outside after being attacked by another animal, we think his original owners moved and left him behind. He found a wonderful home after that, but sadly his owner had some medical issues arise and he is back with us. He is also FIV+ but he would be ok in a home with other cats as long as everyone gets along. Please consider adopting this sweet boy. He loves attention and wants someone to hang out with for the rest of his life.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. If you’d like to adopt this super sweet kitty, please visit our website and complete an adoption application: animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com animalaid.org/adopt
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Stacee
Stacee is one of our "S" litter pups. The home she was in unfortunately wasn't the right fit so she is back to find her forever family! She was born 1/22 so she is right at 3 months old and super sweet! She is a snuggler (always fun!), very curious and does well in the crate at night and when family is out of the home. Stacee is always ready for a car ride too! She gets along with the other dogs in the home and is really doing well on her potty training.
Stacee is in the process of being fully vaccinated, microchipped and will be spayed at the appropriate age. Stacee is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Pearl
Back in November, Pearl pulled through after being hit by a car. Her jaw was broken, she had major head trauma and we weren’t sure she would ever see again. Pearl is thriving in her foster home. She's still not able to see completely (if at all), but she's adjusting well. She uses the litter box and has a very healthy appetite. She jumps on and off the couch and beds just fine. She loves to play nibble on fingers and purrs loudly when receiving affection. She likes to sniff everything as that's how she sees now. She's good with other cats, too! She's currently living in a foster home with a young kitten and children who like to play with her.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Gibson
Gibson is our boy that was found locked in a bathroom around a deserted lake area. He was nearly starved to death but look what some great TLC can do! We aren't sure on the breed since he is only about 23 lbs and the vet said he looks to be 9-12 months old. This pup is such an easygoing, laid back boy who is so appreciative of the love and affection he is getting. He gets along with the other dogs in the home and a couple have very strong personalities. He likes to play but is enjoying the couch just chillin! Gibson is housebroken and uses the family’s doggie door to go outside and go potty. He can get excited when it is time for food, but who could blame him considering being nearly starved to death. He is currently working on walking better on a leash. His foster family says he simply wants to please and has a nice calm temperament and seems to like everyone he meets.
Gibson is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Gibson is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Toby
Toby is a gorgeous 8 year old long-haired kitty that needs a home with no other pets, children, or elderly adults. He was returned to us after living in a home with another cat that was very stressed out by him. He only likes to be petted on his terms, but he will rub on your legs, play with toys, and chew on loose strings - he seems to have “hunting” instincts. Very doubtful he’ll be a lap cat, so he needs an understanding adopter who has a quiet and loving home. He has his own scratching post that will go with him but having a cat tree to look out windows would be a great perk. He seems insecure around people he doesn’t know and likes to hide under covers on a chair in StreetCats in “his room,” but when he is more familiar with his surroundings, he will come out and wander around.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo provided by StreetCats
Biscuit
Biscuit is a 1-year-old Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix who, like the typical Chihuahua/Jack Russell breeds, could be a triathlon athlete! She loves other dogs of all sizes and especially loves the human kiddos! Biscuit is house trained and will content to being in a crate as long as she has a fun toy to play with! She does enjoy a nice lap too!
Biscuit is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Biscuit is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Nipper
This sweet faced boy is Nipper! He has the coolest markings with that one black ear! He is a 6 month old terrier mix who is the biggest love bug/lapdog! He likes tug of war but if it’s Netflix time, he is there with you!
Nipper is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Tux
Tux used to be a house cat. He had a home of his own and people he loved. Sadly, when they moved out several years ago, they left him behind and he's been on his own ever since. He is FIV+ and so will need to remain as an indoor cat for the rest of his life. He can be around non FIV cats as long as everyone gets along well. He's an older guy and would do well in a somewhat quiet environment where he can take all the time he needs to recover and get used to his new home.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Chief
Chief is one of our senior cats, and he is looking for his forever home! A gentle, sweet older cat is a great companion! And he would love to meet you! Chief is one chill dude. He is perfectly content to share his space with anyone else whether it's people, other cats, even dogs. He just doesn't want to be bothered. He likes getting pets and is a big fan of food. He's an older guy so he doesn't really run around or play much, but if you've got a quite house with a comfy spot to sleep Chief would love to help you fill that spot.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Scott
This meaty muffin with the charming smile came to us from some good samaritians who took him in when his previous owner could not care from him properly. Scott is equal parts dignified, mysterious gentleman and shy, squishy baby. He is currently in one of our wonderful foster homes and coming out of his shell more and more every day.
Scott spent his life before rescue living outside but is adapting to his new cushy abode very well. His foster reports he is potty trained in her home, and learning about all the joys of indoor living, such as snuggling on sofas with humans and eating tasty treats. Scott is interested in other large dogs when he sees them on walks, and he has shared some friendly sniffs, but says "no thank you!" to cats or small dogs. He could likely live with another mellow dog if given a slow introduction, but is also very much enjoying life as a spoiled king of the castle and would be happy to see that continue.
How to adopt Scott:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Bridget
Bridget is a very sweet and laid-back cat. She prefers to spend most of the day lounging but will greet you with a happy meow when you get home. She is FIV+ and so will need to remain as an indoor cat for the rest of her life. Shee can be around non FIV cats as long as everyone gets along well.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Boomer
This handsome young man is currently in a foster home for Sapulpa Furry Friends where he gets along well with other dogs and is crate and potty trained. Boomer loves playing outside, being active and couch snuggling...the best of all worlds! He loves women, but needs a little time to warm up to new men.
You can read his full bio and apply to adopt
here.
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Quinn
Quinn was a stray who had been living on his own for quite a while. The people in the neighborhood where he lived noticed his health steadily declining and contacted Animal Aid of Tulsa. He's feeling much better now and ready for his forever home. Quinn is FIV+ and has feline asthma. He is very shy, but enjoys head scratching.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Tipper
This is Tipper! She is a 6 month old terrier mix who is tons of fun! She is always on the go, loves playing with her foster siblings and fetch is her game!
Tipper is vaccinated, microchipped and spayed and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Slush
Slush is a very young male pup (born Jan. 13) and is believed to be a Boxer/Australian Shepherd mix. This entire litter is very socialized and playful. Slush is in the process of being fully vaccinated and when old enough, he will be neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sloanee
Sloanee is one of the "Ferris Bueller" bunch! She is an 11-week-old lab/heeler mix who will probably be a good size dog. She likes kids and other dogs but loud noises make her a little nervous. Most of the time, she is a pretty chill girl who likes to be with her peeps!
Sloanee is in the process of being fully vaccinated, microchipped and will be spayed at the appropriate age. Sloanee is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Ferris
Here's Ferris Bueller! He's our player of the group! He loves playing hard and sleeping hard! He is an 11-week-old heeler/lab mix with some very pretty spots showing up. Ferris is a happy boy and would make a wonderful new family furbaby!
Ferris is in the process of being fully vaccinated, microchipped and will be neutered at the appropriate age. Ferris is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Cameron
Meet Cameron, Ferris' BFF! We believe he is a heeler/lab mix (his spots are starting to show) and is only 11 weeks old. He is such a loving pup and sleeps all night in his kennel with his sister, Sloanee and brother, Ferris! Cameron is good with other dogs and kids and he would love a chance to be part of your family!
Cameron is in the process of being fully vaccinated, microchipped and will be neutered at the appropriate age. Cameron is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Fawn
Fawn loves to play fetch, but mostly tug of war. She loves to meet new people, and is excited to meet her forever family! She is a heeler mix, and around 11 months old.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. If you’d like to adopt Fawn, please visit our website and complete an adoption application: animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com animalaid.org/adopt
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Clyde
Clyde was trapped after living outside with a leg injury. He has had X-rays and testing done and we still aren’t sure if he has a bone infection or what is going on. He is a little shy but getting more used to people in his foster home. He's still a little scared, but super sweet. He is young, around a year old.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Sadee
This gorgeous girl is Sadee. She came to us just a few months ago after being dumped out of a car and left on her own. To make things even worse, she was very pregnant at the time. Fast forward to now and she has delivered, mothered and weaned all her babies of which almost all have been adopted. Now it's her turn! Sadee is approximately a year old (just a baby herself!) and very personable! She loves people and gets along with other dogs too. Her favorite thing is snuggling under the covers with her foster every night! She is crate trained and may need a refresher course on housetraining. Sadee wants to please! She is what we call a pocket pit because she is a small girl with big energy. She loves to play with the big boys! Sadee would make a wonderful addition to any family if given the chance!
Sadee is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Maci
Hey world, my name is Maci. Some people think I'm too old at 8 years, but my heart and head tell me that I am still a puppy and I act like it! CARE rescue made sure I got my knees fixed so I'm good to go! So I have to tell you a funny story about my foster mom. She always gives all us dogs special doggie blueberry cookies in the morning when we come in from our first potty break. She always gives us 3, but this one morning she only gave me 2, while everyone else got 3 cookies. So, she said that I gave her a look like "that's not right" and she got the 3rd cookie and said that it looked like I counted all 3 treats, then ate them up! I'm a smart pup - no doubt about it! I would love to have my own family - are you that family? Let's have a meet and greet!
Maci is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Whiskey
Whiskey was recently rescued from a life outdoors. She is extremely thankful to be inside and around people! There isn't much that phases this confident kitty, and she is eager to make friends with everyone. She is tolerant and affectionate and should do well in almost any home! She would prefer to be the only cat in your life.
Whiskey is about 2 years old and has been spayed, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT WHISKEY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Gizmo
While Gizmo loves other dogs as companions, she has a very awkward way of meeting them. She gets overly excited while barking and pulling to get to them. But once she meets them, within minutes they are getting along great! Gizmo is housebroken and she minds well and sits for a treat! She has used a crate before and does quite well in one, but doesn't use one currently. At her foster home, she is left alone uncrated with the other dogs and does great! She uses the doggy door for potty breaks! This funny girl will make you laugh every day! Give her a chance and she'll be your best friend for life.
Gizmo is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Rusty
Rusty needs to be an only pet, but he is very affectionate towards people. He has been undergoing training recently to work on his manners, especially on the leash and redirecting him in the presence of other animals. He's been doing great! He will walk beside you with slack in the leash now and doesn't immediately fixate when he sees another dog. He is very intelligent, loyal, and loving. He learns new things quickly and would be a wonderful addition to a family.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Corey
If you are looking for a middle-aged gentleman, look no further! No time for a puppy? Perfect! Corey is your man! Corey’s foster says he is very laid back. He is slow to warm up, but his personality is coming through more each day. He enjoys being very physically close to his human - personal space is not a Corey concept He seems to tolerate and play with other dogs ok, but if given the choice he would probably rather lounge/chill. He is not vocal whatsoever, definitely house broken, LOVES walks. He isn’t a fan of cats. We think he maybe 6-7 years old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
animalaid.org for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa.
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Bronson
Who is in need of some snuggles and puppy breath? Bronson has recovered from parvo and is in a wonderful foster home. He can finally be a playful puppy; he is feeling so good and playing with his new furry foster brother. They even sleep together! Bronson would do great with a family with kids or other pets to play with.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Addie
Addie is living her best life! When she first came into our care, she was terrified and absolutely miserable. She had one of the worst cases of mange I've seen. It was itchy, painful, and just all around no fun for anyone. Her mange has been successfully treated and her fur is slowly growing back in the many places where it had been lost. She's no longer the shy girl she once was and loves people and other dogs, even cats! She just wants to play, eat good food, and hang out with people she likes. Are you the forever people she's looking for?
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Billy
Billy is very loving and playful, but has a lot of pent-up energy from being in boarding. He's been working with a trainer and has been doing really well on picking on basic manners. He needs to be in a home that can give him the time and attention he needs. He loves toys, but isn't destructive with them. He'll sit for his treats and is working on being more patient with waiting. We've even had him around other dogs and he doesn't seem to be aggressive towards them.
Billy would like a foster or forever home.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Pippa
Pippa is recovering from a broken pelvis and adjusting to home life so well in her foster home. She is loving and sweet and doing well with the other pets in the home with slow introductions. She loves to be right by you, so she would do well with someone that is home a lot. This girl craves affection. She is being crate trained and potty trained, too!
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Blaze
Blaze is a very young male pup (born Jan. 13) and is believed to be a Boxer/Australian Shepherd mix. This entire litter is very socialized and playful. Blaze is in the process of being fully vaccinated and when old enough, he will be neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lucian
HOW TO ADOPT LUCIAN
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Rocky
Are you looking for an energetic, smart 10-month-old puppy who gets along with dogs, seems OK with cats and loves kids? Then meet Rocky! He loves playing with other dogs and is house- and crate-trained, though he’s not a fan of the crate. We believe that he is a Shepherd/Rottweiler mix with beautiful coloring. He would make a great addition to any active family! Rocky is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Rocky is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Taco
Visit available dogs at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, 8812 W. 100th St. South in Sapulpa. You must visit the shelter in person to adopt an animal. No appointment is required, but please wear a mask into the building when you visit.
All available dogs and cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated upon adoption.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Percy Lou
Percy is a middle-aged girl who, along with her sister, was dumped at a local high-kill shelter after years of neglect and overbreeding. With the support of many, Percy and her sister were rescued by CARE Rescue. Unfortunately, her sister didn’t make it due to a cancerous mass. But Percy has received noninvasive medical treatment and is now just looking for a soft place to lay her head. Along with years of neglect, Percy is a bit overweight and is simply looking for a family who will treat her well. In only a few weeks, Percy has begun to show her true personality, and she is showing bursts of playfulness. But after a little bit of attention and activity, she is ready to go to a soft place to rest. If you are looking for a girl who isn’t looking for lots of activity, Percy will show you all the love a girl can. It is believed she is approximately 7 years old but still has lots of life. After first being dumped at a shelter which was loud and hectic, then going to Woodland West Animal Hospital for medical care, Percy is now seeing that humans can be caring, and she has made many new friends despite recently losing her sister. Percy is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Frankie
Frankie is about a year old and weighs 53 pounds. Frankie loves to be outside! On a walk, in the yard playing with his toys or just sunning his cute belly, Frankie loves the great outdoors. He has a great smile and loves to show it off to those he loves. Frankie would make a great dog for families with kids older than 12. He has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and is current on his parasite preventions.
HOW TO ADOPT FRANKIE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on his profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Carlos
Carlos is approximately 18 months old and don’t let his size mislead you. This boy is possibly the most “chill” dog you will ever meet. He rarely barks, loves other dogs and is the perfect gentleman with a smile that will melt your heart. Carlos loves to give hugs and kisses if you let him, but mostly, he is simply looking or a family to love and to be loved. Carlos is comfortable in a crate but doesn’t mind getting in the car if you want a buddy to tag along. He even walks great on a leash. There are not enough wonderful adjectives to describe this sweet boy, but be assured he is as calm and well-behaved as any dog you will ever meet. Carlos is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Diego and Dora
Diego and Dora were found as strays together, and we don't know if they were raised together (they aren't very old), but they are bonded and seem to need each other!
Beautiful Dora is about a year old. Even being out on her own with her friend Diego, she has such a sweet, happy and easy-going manner. That's not to say she doesn't like to play because she does and still shows that puppyness! Diego has such a loving spirit and really loves being around people. He is a pretty chill guy most of the time but only being about 9 months old (he's a big guy), he still gets pretty excited about everything. Both of them do well with other dogs, always waggin their tails in welcome, and they seldom bark. They both know to wait to go potty outside and are very gentle taking treats and food.
This is from their trainer/foster: "DIEGO needs DORA more then she needs him. She will at least go potty without him, but then she wants right back in with him, and the reunion is as if they spent days apart. DIEGO, however, cannot function without his sister. They are so dependent upon each other, it’s sad to see them always looking for the other when I pull them one at a time to work with them. Their lives have not been very consistent, so the bond between them is even stronger. Having each other is something they could always count on. I feel like separating them would be detrimental to their psyche and would forever change who they are. There has to be someone out there, with 3 or 4 kids, that needs a couple of playful pups..."
We do offer a foster to adopt program and working with our trainers if you feel you have a home that would benefit from having a great "two for one" new family members! Visit
carerescueok.org for our adoption application.
Diego and Dora are fully vaccinated, microchipped and Diego is neutered and Dora is spayed. Diego and Dora are available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Bonnie
Bonnie is a sweetheart! She’s about 3 years old and has a unique voice. Sometimes we call her the gremlin! She loves humans of all ages and sizes, and would love to have a child or two of her very own. Bonnie does not play well with other dogs or cats, so therefore she must be the only pet. But she has enough love for everyone! Bonnie is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Mr. Heckles
My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a lifer here at CARE, meaning I was born into the rescue! I’m 2½ years old and so ready to find my forever family. I’m a little quirky, but I don’t think that means I don’t deserve an understanding family of my own. In fact, I’m patiently waiting for them to find me. I’m a pretty big guy weighing in at 91 pounds, and I’m a Great Pyrenees mix! I know how to sit, lay down, crawl, shake and even sit pretty! I walk well on a martingale collar too. I get a little nervous around new people and new dogs, but I do warm up. I may be a big guy, but I just can’t help that I get nervous, and I hope that doesn’t deter you from wanting to give me a shot. With my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. I really like to play fetch and go for car rides! Those are the best! But you know what’s better than a car ride? BELLY RUBS AND BEING BRUSHED! Boy do i love belly rubbins! If you want to meet me, please apply for me at
carerescueok.org.
Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Eleanor
Meet Eleanor! She is a young mama that was found on the streets trying to protect her three young babies and did a good job of it! Now, she and her puppies are ready for their forever homes! She is a 1-year-old mix with some beautiful coloring and she weighs about 60 pounds. Her foster mom says she is very sweet and super eager to please. She has lots of energy and loves to run. Eleanor does well in the house and is learning that she doesn't have to steal food to survive any longer. Her foster mom says she is very playful and always wants to be with and around the family with kids. She will sit and shake for a treat! Eleanor is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lupen
Lupen is a 1-year-old who gets along great with other dogs and loves to wrestle and play. He knows how to sit and lay down. He is fearful of new people, but with the right person who is willing to be patient with him, he will be your best friend. Unfortunately, he is more fearful of men; however, once he learns to trust as he has with his foster's brother, he will reciprocate. From his foster mom: "Lupen is a complete goofball. Belly rubs are his favorite kind of love, and he’s more than happy to curl up in bed with you. If you don’t mind, he will thank you with lots of kisses and wet willies. He has lots of energy so he will do best with someone willing to play with him on a daily basis. Lupen is currently living with a 10-year-old girl so we feel he will do well with or without kids in the home. He is crate-trained and does best when he has a toy to entertain him. Lupen has not been cat tested, but he is interested in birds in his yard." His current foster says he is a sweet little guy and has made great progress in their home. We are looking for a family that will be patient and loving. Lupen is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate and has not had one accident in the house. He even understands what “potty” means, sits on command, comes when called, walks great on a leash and has learned the commands “stop that” and “kennel up.” He’s so happy to be with children and he’s just happy to be with people! Percy is a gentle soul and a tender spirit. He is approximately 4 years old and is believed to be a lab/mastiff mixed breed. Percy is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 3-year-old pittie mix that is available for adoption through Altruism, Inc. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative and on prevention. Delilah would do best in a home without small children. She loves everyone but is strong and energetic when she is playing. Mostly, she wants to lounge around and be spoiled! She has been working with a trainer and is improving her command-following skills. She will sit on command and is very food motivated. Her adoption fee is $100. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Honey
Meet Honey! She is the perfect lady! Honey was adopted back in 2018 after having a beautiful litter of puppies. She was recently returned as her family was having medical issues and could no longer take care of her. She hasn’t skipped a beat and really just loves to lounge around with the random romp in the backyard! She is amazing with children, other dogs and hasn’t paid much attention to the cats either. This girl turns 8 years old this year and is ready for a chill home environment to spend her days. Honey is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Boo
My name is Boo and I’m mostly a lounge act with a playful side. I made a name for myself on the streets and found a dashing older dog during my travels. I took the initiative and tried to move in with him, unfortunately his elderly owner wasn’t in the position to take in a younger gal like myself. However, I have since learned, the elderly woman and my current foster mom were in cahoots to end my gypsy ways. Turns out I happen to fancy being a house dog and one that excludes cats. There’s just something about how they skulk around acting like they want to play, but I discovered they are all frauds. They don’t really want to play, and they get all high and mighty when I try. Talk about mixed signals!
Anyway, I’m 3 years old, spayed, vetted, microchipped, house-trained and crate-trained and would very much like to have a family of my own. My foster friend got adopted, so life is pretty lonely nowadays. I promise to greet you every day with a smile and I aim to please. Especially if there’s a bully stick involved because those are my favorite! Boo is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
TomTom
TomTom is a very cool little guy — more of a pocket pit! He has beautiful fawn coloring. TomTom is crate-trained and is such a patient pup. He loves running outside but is not crazy about the cold weather. Because of his old and new injuries when he was found, we would say he would do best being an only dog for now and no kitties. He’s a super sweet dog that just wants love and a home! TomTom is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
