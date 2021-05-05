Hunter Stone Gambill has a simple approach to the sort of enterprise he wants to pursue.

“It needs to be something that will be unique for Tulsa,” Gambill said. “It needs to bring something new and good to the community. And it has to be something I personally enjoy.”

All three of these requirements are met in Gambill’s latest undertaking, Gambill’s Wine & Coffee, which opened in March in the Shops at Mother Road Market.

The inspiration came from the time Gambill and his wife were living in Guatemala, where he was working at a local brewpub.

“I was also studying Spanish, and my mentor would like to meet at a chocolatería,” Gambill said. “That was my first real introduction to the Central American way with coffee and chocolate, and I knew I wanted to bring that back to Tulsa.

“We also traveled through Central America, as well as Spain and Portugal, and a lot of what we experienced found their way into this project,” he said.

As the name states, wines and coffee are the stars here — in fact, the many varieties of libations available are the only things on the menu. The two-page wine list features vintages from boutique wineries from all over, which can be enjoyed singly, in wine flights, or as part of “winetails,” which usually feature the spirits created by Gambill’s OK Distilling Co.

Gambill said the coffee and cacao beans used in the coffee drinks are roasted in-house, and brewing methods include such tried-and-true things as moka pots, a rudimentary but highly effective percolator (says the man who owns one).

When it comes to food, however, what you see in the refrigerator case is what you get. A variety of tapas-style dishes are prepared daily off-site, and finished before service.

“Kevin Snell, who used to be at Amelia’s, is our executive chef,” Gambill said. “We met in culinary school, and I’ve been wanting to bring him in on a project for a while. This isn’t a chef-driven concept, but we’re not going to skimp on the quality of what we serve.”

Gambill said the idea of tapas is to provide guests with a few flavorful bites that encourage them to stay and order more things to drink.

I recently met with a pair of friends to spend a Sunday afternoon sampling what was on offer, from the daily cocktail special to a couple of classic coffee drinks, as well as a half-dozen or more tapas plates.

The cocktail was a variation on the classic “Bee’s Knees” ($7), given an extra sting in its tail with a touch of ghost pepper essence. It was a perfectly balanced concoction, the honey, lemon and gin all present, and the heat of the pepper gently asserting itself in the aftertaste.

The latte aficionado of the group went with the vanilla cafe con leche ($5), which was tasty if served at a temperature cooler than he expected. My choice was a Mexican mocha ($6), a robust blend of strong coffee and rich chocolate. It was blessedly not sweet, which amplified the flavors of the two major components.

The tapas are designed to be consumed in just a couple of bites, so the flavors need to be impactful. That was definitely true of the empanada ($4), its ground beef brightened with olives and raisins, and the chunks of jackfruit cooked al pastor ($2), the unusual texture of the fruit mimicking that of the pork usually prepared this way (although the skewers of grilled pork al pastor we sampled ($2) were equally tasty).

Large dates stuffed with sticks of Manchego cheese ($4) blended salty and sweet, and the albondigas (meatballs Mexican style) came with a tangy red sauce ($2.50). A nearly coal-black chocolate muffin ($2.50), split three ways, was more than enough for dessert.

Gambill’s Wine & Coffee is just one of several food and drink enterprises in which Gambill is involved. In addition to OK Distilling Co., he founded Local Cider, partners with Adam Green of Mac’s Barbecue in Green and Gambill’s Jewish Deli, and is looking to open Gambill’s Pastaria and Grocery later this month, in the space that used to be home to Jim’s Coney Island near 21st Street and Harvard Avenue. And that doesn’t include projects in Oklahoma City and Norman.

The Gambill’s Wine & Coffee space has a long bar area, and about half a dozen or so tables; a semi-private room can accommodate up to 12 guests. About half a dozen tables are set up outside, although this area is in direct sunlight in the afternoons.

“We want to give people good food and good drinks that aren’t expensive, and have a good experience,” Gambill said. “I know that some people think that wine bars and coffee shops can be a little pretentious, but that goes against everything I believe. I’m a big believer in a casual setting, where anyone can feel comfortable.”

