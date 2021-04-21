Watch Now: Krab Kingz is the latest addition to Tulsa's snow crab scene

Jackson has been in the restaurant business since 1991, working with such organizations as Hillstone Restaurants and the Darden restaurant group, which owns such chains as Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouses.

His decision to strike out on his own with Krab Kingz came about after his first time to visit the outlet in his hometown of Kansas City, Mo.

“The line into the place was incredible,” he said. “I ended up waiting in line 45 minutes just to place an order. Then it took another hour and 15 minutes for my food to arrive. So I’m at this place for two hours, solid.

“But I liked it so much,” Jackson said, laughing, “I went back the next day and did it all over again. And when I examined the whole concept and saw how simple it was, I knew this was something I wanted to do.”

The wait times at the Tulsa Krab Kingz aren’t anywhere near those Jackson experienced at his first visit. Quite the contrary — from placing the order to being served took a little more than 15 minutes.