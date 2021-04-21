Watch Now: Krab Kingz is the latest addition to Tulsa's snow crab scene

It is a bit odd that a supremely landlocked town such as Tulsa should find itself a tad overrun by the aquatic creature, Chionoecetes opilio — more commonly known as the snow crab.
But there have appeared in recent months on our shores several establishments specializing in serving up clusters of these crustaceans, usually accompanied by chunks of potato, ears of corn, a dose of seasonings and lots of butter.
It is a fact not lost upon Lamar Jackson, whose south Tulsa restaurant Krab Kingz is the most recent entry in this particular dining niche.
“What we do that’s different,” Jackson said, “is that we keep it simple. We don’t have all the bells and whistles, with things like oysters, or mussels, or chicken, or whatever. We do snow crabs, lobster and shrimp. And we try to do what we do as well as possible.”
The Tulsa Krab Kingz is the first Oklahoma outlet for this chain, which has outlets from Florida to Illinois, Missouri to Nevada, Tennessee to Texas. Jackson is also the franchisee for locations in Indianapolis and St. Louis. His partners at the Tulsa store are Anthony Webb and Dion Daniel.
“I lived in Tulsa for about five years, when I was going to Rhema Bible College,” Jackson said, who now lives in Kansas City. “I’ve always liked Tulsa — it’s really like a second home to me — and I knew the people here appreciate good food.”
Jackson has been in the restaurant business since 1991, working with such organizations as Hillstone Restaurants and the Darden restaurant group, which owns such chains as Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouses.
His decision to strike out on his own with Krab Kingz came about after his first time to visit the outlet in his hometown of Kansas City, Mo.
“The line into the place was incredible,” he said. “I ended up waiting in line 45 minutes just to place an order. Then it took another hour and 15 minutes for my food to arrive. So I’m at this place for two hours, solid.
“But I liked it so much,” Jackson said, laughing, “I went back the next day and did it all over again. And when I examined the whole concept and saw how simple it was, I knew this was something I wanted to do.”
The wait times at the Tulsa Krab Kingz aren’t anywhere near those Jackson experienced at his first visit. Quite the contrary — from placing the order to being served took a little more than 15 minutes.
As Jackson said, the menu is focused. One can choose from six platters, ranging from “Loaded Platter for Two,” which includes three clusters of snow crab legs, 17 boiled shrimp, two short sections of corn on the cob, two hard-boiled eggs, two andouille sausage links and wedges of red-skinned potatoes ($44.50), to the small shrimp tray ($14.50), with 13 jumbo shrimp with the egg, corn and potatoes.
One can customize these choices by having them doused in original or spicy butter (or “ya buttah,” to go by the menu’s wording), then given dashes of seasoning. The original butter and seasoning (I’m guessing Old Bay is involved) are complimentary; any other choice is an extra charge.
Three fried entree baskets are also available, including fried lobster tail and corn ($17.50), catfish and shrimp ($11.99 each), the latter two served with French fries.
We went with the fried shrimp basket and the snow crab platter ($27.50), which had two leg clusters. We asked for the spicy butter and Cajun seasoning ($0.79 each).
Most meals are served on metal plates, while the big entrees come in disposable aluminum pans. At each table is metal bucket holding a roll of paper toweling that will likely see a lot of use, and the bucket itself serves as the receptacle for cast-off shells.
The potato wedges serve as the base for the rest of the items, and help somewhat to absorb some of the buttery liquid that liberally filled the bottom of the tray.
Perhaps we were graced with the runt of this particular litter of crab, as the legs were disappointingly puny. They were also a tad overdone — it took some extra effort to get the meat out of the shells, but once we managed to scrape it free, it was properly sweet.
We swabbed the first few bites in the pond of melted butter, but it added nothing but the faint taste of butter. The crab was better on its own.
The sausage had a thin casing, a slightly mealy texture and a fair bit of spice. The corn was also overdone — cooked in this way, it’s almost unavoidable — but was still enjoyable.
The eight shrimp in the fried shrimp basket had a thick, crunchy coating but otherwise weren’t memorable, as was the generous portion fries that came with them.
One good thing about to-go orders: the staff will show you what’s in the containers, before wrapping the containers in cling film. Not only does this prevent any spillage, it also helps to keep the food warm for its journey to your home table.
The space Krab Kingz occupies has been the temporary home to a number of restaurants in recent years, from Mooyah’s Burgers to Your Pie Pizza to Rise and Shine Diner.
Jackson said he is aware of the somewhat checkered history of this location, but added, “We’re going to be the one that lasts.”
Tulsa Master Gardeners answers about planting, pests, pollinators and more