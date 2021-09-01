Ryan Parent had only patronized restaurants in the past, but when he decided to open his own such establishment, he had a good idea of what he wanted.

The Hungry Buffalo: Need to know Food: 2½ stars ¦ Service: 3 stars ¦ Atmosphere: 3 stars

He wanted a place that would offer quality comfort food in a welcoming setting that reflected his home state of Oklahoma. And he wanted something that would give him and his wife something of their own to provide for their family.

“I had worked at this one place for years, and the only people above me in the business were the owners,” he said. “So I was basically still where I started, and I knew I had to do something else, that might provide us more of a future.

“And this place kind of fell into my lap,” Parent said. “I had heard that the previous owner (Michael Minden, chef and owner of Michael V’s) was thinking of retiring, so I came here and met him. He’s a great guy, and we worked out a deal for me to take the space over.”

That was in November. Not long after, Parent’s wife was hospitalized for a heart problem; while in hospital, she contracted COVID-19, and died Dec. 5.

“I seriously thought about calling it quits,” Parent said, “but I knew that this restaurant was as much her dream as mine. And it was getting to the point of either going ahead and open, or declare bankruptcy.”

Parent did most of the extensive renovations of the restaurant himself, which included added saloon-style swinging doors to separate the bar area from the rest of the space. In addition to the main dining room, there is a large banquet room available for private functions.

Parent also brought in his ex-wife, Morgan Turner, to help run the restaurant.

“We have three kids together, and we know we can work together well,” Parent said.

Turner added, “So we can say that this is a family-owned restaurant, but it’s a kind of a complicated family.”

The menu at The Hungry Buffalo (the restaurant’s name was chosen through a crowdsourcing poll of possibilities) is, conversely, relatively straightforward: six appetizers, four pasta dishes, five sandwiches, a handful of salads, three steak options and three burgers. The steaks and burgers can be made either of beef or bison.

Parent said he worked with head chef Schuyler Robinson in developing the dishes.

“We knew that we couldn’t be just another steak-and-burger place,” Turner said. “You have to offer something a little different and unique. We try to give things a little different twist to set what we do apart from what you might find elsewhere.”

Bison is noted for its leanness, which is also something of its curse; it lacks the fat that makes equivalent cuts of beef more tender and juicy, although the flavor is not dissimilar from beef.

That is why the restaurant’s signature dish, a burger called “The Hungry Beefalo” ($15), has a patty that is a mixture of ground bison and ground beef, with a bit of pork sausage.

It’s also stacked high with an impressive array of ingredients: a sweet-and-tangy broccoli slaw, studded with rehydrated raisins; a fried green tomato slice; a dollop of pepper jelly; Gouda cheese; and crisp bacon, all precariously piled onto a brioche bun.

Precarious, because the ingredients are arranged in an inverted pyramid, from the small disc of tomato to the oversized’ bun. It’s also almost impossible to mash this thing into an object that would not require unhinging one’s jaw like a python to take a bite.

So, while the components are in and of themselves good — the slaw, for example, with those little explosions of sweetness amid the vinegary tang; the nuttiness of the Gouda — it’s difficult to judge how they all work together. And even it one could get everything in a single bite, the slaw quickly compromises the structural integrity of the bun, so you end up eating it with a knife and fork, anyway.

The patty itself, in spite of the addition of fattier proteins and being cooked to medium, was quite dry and seemed under-seasoned. On the other hand, the sweet potato fries we had as a side were some of the best we’ve tried, crisp on the outside, tender within.

We also ordered a cup of their French onion soup ($4), which had a broth that lacked true depth of flavor, perhaps because the onions were practically raw, they were so crunchy.

During the photoshoot for the article we were able to sample a few more dishes. The bruschetta appetizer ($10) is large chunks of tomato, chopped black olives, shaved Parmesan and herbs dressed with balsamic vinegar, piled onto thick slices of very toasted baguette. The vinegar was the primary flavor, and the bread was almost rock-hard.

Blackened chicken alfredo ($16) had a decent, creamy sauce coating the fettucine noodles, and batons of chicken breast with a flavorful, rather than spicy, coating.

A 6-ounce bison filet ($26) was flavorful if a bit toothsome in texture. Best of all were the vegetables accompanying it. The Brussels sprouts — small bulbs sauteed with bacon and onion — and the grilled asparagus were fresh and perfectly cooked, bursting with the sort of flavor made one continually go back for another bite. The whipped potatoes were described as “garlic mashed potatoes,” but while the garlic flavor was negligible, the potatoes themselves were creamy enough to require no additional sauce.

The Hungry Buffalo’s bar area is not yet open.

“We’ve got our application in for a liquor license, but we don’t quite have the money to pay the fees,” Parent said. Turner said that the proceeds from the sales of Hungry Buffalo merchandise such as T-shirts will go toward getting the bar operational.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.