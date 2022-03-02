Watch Now: Get your 'Phill' at Tim's Midtown Diner

Tim Shadlow knew from the moment he first visited the restaurant that now bears his name that it was someplace special.

“It was maybe 12 years ago that I came here for the first time,” Shadlow said. “I’m a people watcher, and as I was looking around and listening, the whole vibe of the place reminded me of a place in Hominy, where I grew up. It has that same kind of small-town feel, even though it’s located right in the middle of a big city.

“And I thought right there that I wanted to be a part of this,” he said.

This particular space at 3310 E. 32nd St. has been home to a neighborhood diner for more than four decades, beginning in 1976 when it opened as Callahan’s. Phill Hughes purchased the diner in 1992 and renamed it Phill’s Diner, which is what it was called until August of last year, when Shadlow officially took over as owner and changed the name to Tim’s Midtown Diner.

The name, and the sign above the entrance, are about the only changes Shadlow has made to the diner.

“I used to joke with Phill that if he ever decided to sell this place, I would be interested in buying it,” Shadlow said. “And then, when Phill decided it was time to retire, he got in touch with me and said, ‘Let’s do this.’

“One of the things I insisted on was that Phill sell me the recipes, and that I wanted to keep as many of the current staff as wanted to stay,” he said. “I have some great cooks here, and the people who work the front of the house are great. They are the reason why this place has been successful.

“And also because I was new to the restaurant business, I knew I was going to need all the expertise these people have,” said Shadlow, a member of the Osage Nation who has worked for the Indian Health Care Resource Center for many years. “It’s great to have someone like Debbie, who does just about everything around here. She’s been here for 30 years, and I know I would have really struggled without her.”

“I’ve been here 31 years,” Debbie Fair said. “Or as I call it, ‘forever.’”

That kind of good-natured banter among the waitresses and guests goes on a lot at Tim’s, which adds to that “home town” feel Shadlow wants to preserve. During several recent visits, it seemed as if more than half of the people who came through the door were greeted by name.

“Sometimes, they’ll recognize a car pulling into the parking lot, and they’ll send an order back to the kitchen because they know what these people are going to order,” Shadlow said.

We haven’t developed that level of familiarity with the staff, but that wasn’t a problem in our recent visits to the diner. Service was swift and efficient, whether your waitress knew you by name or not.

From the “Lunch” side of Tim’s large menu we went with the boneless pork chops with two sides ($11; a third side dish adds an extra $1 to the price), choosing green beans and home fries, and opting for the cornbread. The chops can be breaded and fried, if preferred, but we went with the grilled option.

The results were two thin chops, each about the size of an adult hand, that had been seared on a flat-top griddle. The chops had a slight bit of fat that kept them from being too dry, and any seasoning was applied with the lightest of touch. The same was true of the beans and potatoes; a sprinkle of salt and pepper was all that was needed.

On a return trip, we went to the “Breakfast” side of the menu, with the chicken fried steak with two eggs ($10.50). Again we chose the home fries over the hash browns, and the biscuit and gravy instead of toast.

The steak was a fine example of this Oklahoma staple, tendered, well-seasoned, with a crust that adhered to the steak. The eggs, which we ordered scrambled, must have come from some impressively sized chickens, as the mound of bright yellow curds looked more as if at least three eggs had been used for this order. Not that I’m complaining.

The skin-on chunks of potato used for the home fries looked as if they might have been fried to death, but that dark, crispy exterior concealed a tender interior.

One of the things we remember fondly from past visits to this location was the biscuits, and the one that accompanied our breakfast order more than lived up to our memories — fluffy and flavorful, whether smothered in cream gravy or slathered with butter and jam.

The menu at Tim’s is extensive, with a baker’s dozen of omelet preparations, as well as pancakes, waffles and other breakfast combinations. One of the signature breakfast entrees from the Phill’s Diner era, the Malibu French toast ($9), is a permanent fixture on the Specials board.

Breakfast is served all day, while lunch items are available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Daily specials ($8-$9, depending on sides) include meatloaf, pot roast, goulash, Salisbury steak, and turkey and dressing, as well as one of the diner’s most popular items, the hand-breaded boneless chicken, which put most poultry nuggets to abject shame.

A monthly special is Indian tacos, which are served the last Thursday of each month.

The diner also sells coffee mugs and other merchandise emblazoned with the “Tim’s Midtown Diner” brand. But Shadlow acknowledges that there are those who still refer to the place by its former name.

“That includes my kids,” Shadlow said, laughing. “They still say, ‘Hey, let’s go to Phill’s.’”

