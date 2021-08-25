One thing for certain about Gambill’s Pastaria — you’re not going to leave this place hungry.

GAMBILL'S PASTARIA 1921 S. Harvard Ave. tulsapasta.com Food: 3 stars Service: Order at counter Atmosphere: 2 stars (on a scale of 0 to 5 stars) 5-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. All major credit cards accepted. COVID-19 INFORMATION: Takeaway service is offered

The bowls in which the restaurant’s pastas are served are deep and come to the table more than generously filled. Pizzas come in one size, measuring 16 inches in diameter. Appetizer portions could probably serve as a meal for some.

“We like seeing people leaving with to-go boxes after having a meal here,” said Travis Bowers, who is the head chef at this recently opened restaurant at 1921 S. Harvard Ave.

“It’s one of the things Hunter stressed from the beginning,” Bowers said. “He wanted this place to serve big portions of good quality food at a fairly low price. And he wanted it to be fast.”

The “Hunter” to which Bowers refers is Hunter Stone Gambill, a Tulsa food and beverage entrepreneur whose interests range from distilled spirits (OK Distillery Co.) to Mexican food (Taqueria Escondido) to Spanish-style tapas and wines (Gambill’s Wine & Coffee), to name just a few.

And in keeping with those establishments, Gambill’s latest venture offers something traditionally associated with high-end, fine dining — pasta made fresh in-house, topped with carefully crafted sauces and house-made accoutrements — in a casual setting at reasonable prices.

Gambill’s Pastaria took over the long-time home of Jim’s Coney Island-Never on Sunday, and one can still see the “ghosts” of what had been painted on the shop’s windows by the previous owners. The interior has undergone some serious renovations, primarily in the kitchen area, to allow for pizza ovens, prep stations and more.

The place does look a bit like a work in progress — during a recent visit, staff members were assembling shelving units that will be part of the forthcoming market, offering some of the pastas, sauces, breads and other products made in-house, as well as some imported items.

“We did a lot of the build-out of the space ourselves, even when we weren’t quite sure what we were doing,” Bowers said. “We wanted to focus most of our energy on the kitchen and the food, making sure we got those things right.”

Getting fresh-made pasta right can be a delicate and tricky business. It cooks much more quickly than dried pasta, and therefore can go from perfect to pasty in a trice.

“It’s been an educational thing for everyone, for us in the kitchen and for the customers,” Bowers said. “Some people have been a little surprised by the texture of the pasta in some dishes — probably because they were expecting something a bit more al dente. And we do make it a point to tell those who are doing take-out that fresh pasta is something that doesn’t sit well for too long. It’s best to eat it as soon after it’s plated as you can.”

Orders are placed at the counter; diners gather their own cutlery and select their own tables.

“We usually are able to deliver the food to your table,” Bowers said, “but if we’re really busy, we have a megaphone to call out people’s names when the food is ready.”

Which often isn’t all that long. “We are always working on ways to get the food out as quickly as possible without compromising the quality,” Bowers said.

The kitchen’s timing was a bit off during one of our visits. The spaghetti served with the chicken Parmesan ($14) we ordered, along with a plain bowl of spaghetti with marinara ($6), had an unfortunately gummy texture. The sauce itself was a little on the sweet side. The actual chicken, two thin paillards coated with crumbs made from the in-house baked focaccia, were quite good. The crust maintained its crispness despite its topping of melted cheese, and the meat itself was nicely seasoned.

The fettuccine Bolognese ($8) is a hearty dish of half-inch wide ribbons of pasta in a meat sauce made with beef and pork, and while the pasta in the Parmesan & Pepper dish (Gambill’s take on cacio e pepe) was properly cooked, the “sauce” was little more than melted butter, a scattering of cheese and the faintest whiff of black pepper. It was disappointing.

Conversely, the spaghetti carbonara ($12) was just about perfect. The mix of egg yolk, olive oil and garlic was properly emulsified into a creamy sauce that lightly coated the pasta, and the generous application of black pepper balanced the smoky saltiness of the small yet potently tasty cubes of housemade bacon.

Other available sauces are a spicy marinara, a vodka sauce made with OK Distillery Co.’s own vodka, a lemon cream, and three types of Alfredo sauce: traditional, pesto and Gorgonzola.

Gambill’s pizzas ($15-$18 depending on toppings) have a thin, crisp crust that maintains a decent bit of chew. The Margherita ($18) we sampled had the expected augmentations of a San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil, along with slices of fresh tomato.

Of the appetizers, we especially enjoyed the fried mushrooms ($8,) quartered button mushrooms battered and deep fried and served with a garlic aioli (which, to be honest, wasn’t necessary, as the mushrooms were flavorful enough by themselves) and the house-made Italian sausage ($4-$8), which had a slightly coarse yet dense texture and a healthy dose of spice.

Bowers said the restaurant is working on readying lunch service in the coming weeks and is developing bread recipes for a proposed menu of sandwiches. There also are plans to begin brewing Italian-style beers, to go along with the selection of canned sodas (including such little-seen brands as RC Cola and Squirt) and locally made beers, ciders and wines.

