One is not lacking for choice at Sian Restaurant. The menu for this newly opened eatery lists nearly 100 items.
A large portion of the menu is given over to sushi, from the traditional nigiri sushi to deep-fried rolls. Sian also offers sashimi and poke bowls, noodle dishes from pad Thai to lo mein to Singapore noodles, and entrees that include such staples as sweet and sour chicken to green curry.
Sometimes such an extensive menu can be a little worrisome. The space that Sian Restaurant now occupies, at 3530 S. Sheridan Road, was previously home to two other Asian restaurants with multi-page menus, and one learned fairly quickly where the kitchen staff’s strength lay.
However, as chef and owner Sian Thang said, “I have confidence that what we do is the best. That is why our sign says, ‘Best Sushi and Kitchen.’”
Thang, a native of Myanmar, worked as a sushi chef at various locales in the Oklahoma City area for about 12 years, including five years with Uptown Grocery. When he decided to set up his own restaurant, he found Oklahoma City to be too expensive and came to Tulsa to set up his first venture as chef and owner.
Thang is the sushi chef; a fellow Oklahoma City transplant, Gin Khai, oversees the kitchen. Whether one could call their work “the best” is debatable, but after a few visits, one can say that what Sian Restaurant does is quite good.
For one thing, when a sushi roll has the word “spicy” in its name, you can be assured that it will deliver some heat. One of the items we tried was the Spicy Cowboy Roll ($12.99), which included well-prepared tempura shrimp and tender asparagus with an assertive spicy mayo balanced by cream cheese, and a sliver of raw salmon that melted on the tongue.
The Seared Tuna Roll ($12.99) is just that — a block of sushi-grade tuna coated with black sesame seeds and seared on all sides. The first few slices we had still carried the heat of cooking while the interior was just cool, and the sear on the sesame seeds gave the slices a smoky flavor. It was served with a mild ponzu sauce.
An order of egg rolls is $7.99 — and that is because one gets seven of them, filled with a mixture of shredded cabbage and carrot.
We went with “kitchen” offerings for a second visit, choosing one of two Dinner Box options ($15.99). A compartmentalized platter contained a serving of white rice, four fried pork gyoza, a small cup of sriracha sauce and healthy portions of sesame chicken and Thai basil chicken.
The basil chicken was a stir-fried dish, with thin strips of white meat tossed with chunks of red and green bell pepper, slices of fresh ginger and Thai basil leaves in a dark brown sauce. The ginger was the dominant flavor in this dish, but pleasantly so.
The sesame chicken was not what was expected. The nuggets of battered and fried chicken were surprisingly tender, and the brown sauce coating them was not at all sweet, as is typical of this popular Chinese-American dish. The same was true of the sweet and sour dish prepared for the photo shoot; the sauce was rich and unctuous, with an unexpected tang that made what is usually a pedestrian entrée get up and canter.
We also sampled one of the fried rolls, the Happy Roll ($8.99). Surimi, tuna and salmon were rolled in rice, wrapped in nori sheets, lightly battered and quickly fried. It was a tasty combination, although the diameter of the roll made it difficult to consume a piece in a single bite.
