Watch Now: Downtown McNellie's opens a new outside bar

It was back in 2004 when Elliot Nelson first wanted a beer garden next to McNellie’s Public House at 409 E. First St.
Now, 17 years later, he’s got one.
The original location for McNellie’s downtown now has a new patio with seating for around 120 and features a bar, fire pits, heated seating and two oak trees that were transplanted to the patio last March.
The new bar was once a garage that was built in 1962. The owner didn’t want to sell, and the McNellie’s group didn’t bother asking after the first time.
Then the owner went into assisted living and the family wanted to liquidate some of his assets to help in his and his wife’s care. They had a contract within the hour.
“I had this kind of vision, we got some live oaks from right on the Red River. I called the guy on March 16 and said, ‘Hey, I need to put a pause on those trees.’ It was clear at that point we were going to get shut down last year. So this is March 16th of 2020 and they (the trees) were on their way. This was a godsend for us, you know, to have this outdoor seating at a time when outdoor seating is now a premium. Most people are still more comfortable eating outdoors than indoors. We’re fortunate to have it and excited,” said Nelson, founder and CEO of McNellie’s Group.
The garage-turned-bar faces the south and blocks the north breeze for inside the bar as well as much of the patio area. It has bathrooms and serves the entire McNellie’s menu. It has 10 beers on draft. New to the beverage menu is their frozen drink machine, which now serves frozen gin and tonics. It is available for private parties as well.
“We’re getting a glass chiller to serve those big, frozen mugs of Mexican beer with salt and lime on the rims. But you can also get the 350-plus beers that we have on the menu inside. With the frozen drinks and glassware, we tried to do some things that feel more refreshing, something you want to have on a patio and we’ve still got the pub aspect too,” said Nelson.
Hours will depend on the weather, but currently, the outside bar will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
I attended the Wednesday “burger night,” and the weather was nice enough to have the outside bar open and the place was full.
Meet 70 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Fawn
Rose
Charlie
Clyde
Taffy
Sadee
Garfield
Maci
Pearl
Gizmo
Toby
Bronson
Finn
Jumble
Rhubarb
Rusty
Tux
Corey
Brady
Bruno
Chief
Norman
Bridget
Misty
Quinn
Coweta
Faith
Aldo
Mini
Scott
Bronson
Whiskey
Buddy
Piper
Addie
Benny
Lily
Billy
Noel
Pippa
Slush
Zack
Blaze
Milori
Lucian
Rocky
Lily
Taco
Percy Lou
Frankie
Carlos
Diego and Dora
Bonnie
Johnny
Minnie
Star
Archie
Oakley
Mr. Heckles
Eleanor
Lupen
Percy
Delilah
Honey
Kiko
Boo
TomTom
12 months for just $29.99
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks