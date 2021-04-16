Watch Now: Downtown McNellie's opens a new outside bar

It was back in 2004 when Elliot Nelson first wanted a beer garden next to McNellie’s Public House at 409 E. First St.

Now, 17 years later, he’s got one.

The original location for McNellie’s downtown now has a new patio with seating for around 120 and features a bar, fire pits, heated seating and two oak trees that were transplanted to the patio last March.

The new bar was once a garage that was built in 1962. The owner didn’t want to sell, and the McNellie’s group didn’t bother asking after the first time.

Then the owner went into assisted living and the family wanted to liquidate some of his assets to help in his and his wife’s care. They had a contract within the hour.

“I had this kind of vision, we got some live oaks from right on the Red River. I called the guy on March 16 and said, ‘Hey, I need to put a pause on those trees.’ It was clear at that point we were going to get shut down last year. So this is March 16th of 2020 and they (the trees) were on their way. This was a godsend for us, you know, to have this outdoor seating at a time when outdoor seating is now a premium. Most people are still more comfortable eating outdoors than indoors. We’re fortunate to have it and excited,” said Nelson, founder and CEO of McNellie’s Group.