It took about a decade to convince Billy Sims to sell hamburgers.

Sims, best-known for his Heisman Trophy-winning career at the University of Oklahoma, got into the restaurant business in 2004, when he and business partner Jeff Jackson opened the first Billy Sims Barbecue in Tulsa’s Farm Shopping Center.

Need to know information Food: 3 stars ¦ Service: Order at counter ¦ Atmosphere: 2 stars

“I’ll admit it — I never thought it would work in the first place,” Sims said, laughing.

But work it has. Billy Sims Barbecue currently has some 42 outlets throughout middle America, including restaurants in Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Oklahoma.

“Then, about 10 years ago, Jeff started in on me about selling hamburgers,” Sims said. “I thought, ‘Man, everybody sells hamburgers. Let’s focus on what we know, the barbecue.’”

Jackson, however, countered with this observation: “People eat barbecue maybe about once a month. But people eat burgers two, three times a week. I knew we needed to diversify, and this seemed like the best market to go for.”

Last year, the first Billy Sims Burger opened in Midwest City. The second link in this potential chain debuted a couple of weeks ago in Tulsa, in a spot that has been home to two national chains, Taco Cabana and Jimmy Hula’s.

“Billy and I are both foodies, so we have a pretty good idea what makes a good burger,” Jackson said. “And our philosophy was to keep it simple — a small menu where we can focus on quality and on making everything to order.

“We don’t call this fast food,” Jackson said. “We call it ‘fresh food.’”

The menu is indeed small. One’s choices are three burgers, all of which include cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo-based dressing called “Sims Sauce.” The single patty burger is $5.99, the double patty model is $6.99, and “The 1978,” named for the year Sims won the Heisman, and which adds bacon and Billy Sims barbecue sauce to the mix, is $7.99.

The only other available entree is a fried chicken sandwich ($6.99), dressed with lettuce, pickles and an herbed mayo spread. An order of fries can be added to any sandwich for $2; an order is $2.99 by itself. Other sides include cheese curds (battered and fried chunks of mild, soft cheese), and “loaded fries,” topped with cheese sauce and crumbled bacon ($4.99 each).

We started with the double cheeseburger, accompanied by fries and an additional order of curds.

Jackson said, “We’ll dress a burger just about any way a customer wants, if we have the ingredients. But we always ask that they try it as it comes first.”

Billy Sims Burger uses 100 percent Angus beef for its relatively thin patties, which are seared on a flat-top griddle. The meat in the double cheeseburger we sampled was lightly seasoned — one could definitely taste the beef, rather than salt or spice — and managed to retain a touch of juiciness. The vegetables and the melted cheese added moisture and crunch.

The only caveat was the bun. Its interior bore the marks of being toasted as some point in its existence, but when it was served, the bun was cold to the touch, as if it had been toasted in advance and stored in the refrigerator until it was time to assemble the sandwich.

I’m not much of a fan of fries that have some sort of breading on them, but the fries that came with the burger might make me a convert — wonderfully crisp, lightly salted and fresh-tasting.

The breading on the cheese curds was flecked with bits of greenery and had a mild garlic flavor. The curds themselves retained their trademark spongy texture — which is a good thing. A small tub of a robust ranch dressing came with them, although other sauces are available.

On another visit, we tried the chicken sandwich with the loaded fries. The generic cheese sauce and the small sprinkling of crumbled bacon plopped on top did nothing for the fries.

The bun for this sandwich was again, like revenge, served cold, but what was inside the bun was flat-out terrific. A sizeable portion of whole chicken breast that I believe was brined in a concoction similar to that used for the thick slices of pickle on the sandwich, coated in a batter that was thick enough to be crunchy, dressed with the aforementioned pickles, a humble leaf of lettuce and a light dose of an herbed mayo spread, came together in one of the better fried chicken sandwiches I’ve come across.

Libations here include self-served Pepsi products, along with regular and strawberry lemonade, and six flavors of milkshakes. We sampled the lemonade, which had a good balance of tart and sweet.

Jackson said Billy Sims Burger will not use third-party delivery services, such as Door Dash or Grubhub.

“You have to come to the store, or go through our drive-in, because we want the customer to have the best possible experience,” he said. “And that’s a burger right off the grill with fresh vegetables and house-made sauces, fresh-cooked fries or cheese curds.”

For Sims, the key is consistency.

“When Jeff first started talking about this idea, I told him that if we did it, I wanted to be like McDonald’s,” Sims said. “You go into a McDonald’s anywhere in the world, and you know what you’ll get will be consistent with every McDonald’s. I want that same kind of consistency, as well as the higher quality we want our food to have.

“That kind of consistency is important to me,” Sims said. He laughed, then added, “I mean, it’s my name on the place. If people don’t like it, they’re going to come after me!”

