Bagelarium is a new venture by the owners of Andolini's Pizza and in the same building as STG Gelateria on Cherry St
Take a bite out of one of the signature products of the Bagelarium, and you are getting a taste of history.
“We use a sourdough starter that we got from Switzerland,” said Mike Bausch. “The claim is that it goes back 500 years, although there comes a point when time has done all it can for a starter. But we’re confident what we’re using is at least 100 years old.”
But it takes more than an antiquated Alpine lump of sourdough to make a great bagel, which is what Bausch and his brother and business partner Jim Bausch set out to do when they created the Bagelarium.
The Classic Nova Lox bagel includes cured salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, fresh dill and scallion cream cheese.
Stephen Pingry photos, Tulsa World
“It’s about the quality of the flour, about it being hand-rolled, how it’s kettle-boiled, all the nuances of the process that you have to go through to make bagels,” Mike Bausch said. “And when all those things are in place, and you break open a bagel that’s still warm from the oven, get that aroma, take that first bite — there’s nothing better.”
The Bagelarium is the latest endeavor of the Bausch brothers, who started out with the first Andolini’s pizzeria in Owasso, and have since expanded their offerings to include a number of Andolini’s locations throughout the Tulsa region along with the fine dining establishment Prossimo Italian Risstorante, the STG Gelaterias, and Metropolitan, a street-food emporium inside the Mother Road Market.
“Jim and I are always experimenting with different things,” Bausch said. “For example, we make really great spring rolls. We’ve done them for some catering jobs, but most people don’t know about it because we can’t quite come up with a way to work spring rolls into Italian cuisine.
In addition to its five basic flavors, the Bagelarium also will have special versions available, including poppy seed (far right) and garlic (lower right).
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
“Jim and I have always loved bagels, and we have been messing around with recipes for some time,” he said. “We finally came up with a recipe that had all the things we wanted. We liked the dense crust and chew that you get with a New York style bagel, but we also like the light and airy texture that’s associated with the Montreal style.
“Everything we do through Andolini’s has something of a twist,” he said. “The exception is our STG offerings — that designation means we are making food according to very strict guidelines, exactly as it is done in Italy.”
The Bagelarium opened a few months ago with little, if any, fanfare in the Cherry Street location that is already home to the Bausch’s STG Gelateria.
“We thought it was a good fit — sell bagels in the morning, and serve gelato in the afternoon,” Bausch said. “We started out selling mainly through Doordash, because we wanted to slowly build up interest. And, more importantly, we wanted the product to speak for itself.”
Hot pastrami and Swiss cheese on a plain bagel is one of the lunch offerings at the Bagelarium.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
That is one reason why flavor choices at the Bagelarium seem quite limited in comparison with other places with the word “bagel” in the name. Five options are currently available: plain, sesame, flaked salt, “everything” and cinnamon raisin ($1.50 each; $7.50 for a half dozen). Other flavors may be available as daily specials.
All the baking is done in-house at the Bagelarium, which also supplies bagels for the Bagelarium site in the Mother Road Market as well as to the STG Gelateria in downtown Broken Arrow.
Because Bagelarium bagels are freshly made with no preservatives, one of the clerks cautioned, it’s best to eat them as soon as possible, or stored in airtight containers in the refrigerator to keep them viable.
Over the course of a few days, we worked our way through each of the flavors, topping the savory ones with schmears of the house-made scallion cream cheese. All delivered what was promised: a dense exterior that crisps up nicely when toasted, and an interior crumb that is light yet firm, so that it provides a nice chewy texture without devolving in something akin to chewing gum.
The flaked salt, “everything,” and sesame bagels are offerings at Bagelarium.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Normally, we are not huge fans of cinnamon raisin bagels, but the Bagelarium version might change that attitude. For one thing, the raisins in the samples we tried are more incorporated into the bagel, rather than sticking out like scarabs emerging from centuries of rest. The sweetness and spice were moderate, so that they accented the flavor of the bagel instead of obscuring it.
The bagels also serve as the foundation for a variety of sandwiches, with fillings ranging from traditional breakfast items of eggs, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham ($5.50 each), to chicken, tuna and egg salads, along with deli favorites including ham and cheese, and BLT ($6.50 each).
And, given the Bausches’ other businesses, it should come as no surprise that pizza bagels with mozzarella and pepperoni are also available ($6.50).
There is a variety of bagels at Bagelarium.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
The most expensive item on the menu is the Nova Lox sandwich ($8.50), which comes with a generous serving of cured salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers and a sprinkling of fresh dill with the scallion cream cheese.
We had ours on a flaked salt bagel, which probably upped the salinity of the sandwich more than some might appreciate. But otherwise it was an agreeably messy and tasty combination. The tiny capers were little herbaceous bursts of flavor against the fresh tomato and crisp onion, and the salmon had a buttery texture and well-balanced flavor.
As for Mike Bausch’s preference, his description of enjoying one fresh from the oven sums up his perfect bagel experience.
“A bagel like that doesn’t need anything, in my opinion,” he said. “However, if it’s not a great bagel right out of the oven, then I want it double-toasted with double butter.”
Meet 67 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Mouse
Mouse’s adoption fee is waived this week (through Sunday, Sept. 19) and you can take her home on a “name your donation” basis. Mouse is a sweet girl and at 7 years old is ready to find her forever home. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FeLV/FIV tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT MOUSE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Theodore
This fluffy guy is like a big ol' teddy bear! His name is Theodore, aka as Teddy or Ted! Teddy has the most beautiful golden eyes and chocolate brown coat and he always has that happy tongue hanging out! He gets along great with other dogs, thinks cats are interesting and really likes the little humans! Big ones too. Teddy is believed to be a wirehaired Pointing Griffon/Portuguese Water Dog mix, about 10 months old and 72 lbs. He is house and crate trained. He can get a little rambunctious when playing and doesn’t realize how big he is so children over 5 would be suggested.
Theodore is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Teddy is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Motor
Motor’s adoption fee is waived this week (through Sunday, Sept. 19) and you can take him home on a “name your donation” basis. Motor is still a baby at 4 months old. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FELV/FIV tested (negative), and is current on parasite prevention. Motor would make a great addition to any home!
HOW TO ADOPT MOTOR
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Ding Dong
Ding Dong is part of our "Hostess Cupcakes" Litter! Born March 28, 2021. Mom appears to be a heeler/pit mix while dad is a mystery...maybe border collie? This silly little boy will win your heart over with his goofy self. He gallops and jumps and just gets so excited with life. He loves to play and is most often the last nugget of his siblings to fall asleep, so his energy will keep you on your toes and you most definitely will not ever be bored when he is around. Ding Dong gives the sweetest kisses and is not scared to let you know he is good at it, so soaking up his love is something you just can’t not do. I mean look at that face!
Due to his age, Ding Dong is in the process of receiving his series of puppy shots so the adoption process will include all vaccines, microchip and the neuter procedure at the appropriate age. Ding Dong is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sam
Sam’s foster mom says he is the perfect purr box! He snuggles, he plays with interactive cat toys and other cats/kittens. He's a little explorer that gives so much love.
Sam is about 2 months old and has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FELV/FIV tested (negative), and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT SAM
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Truce
This is Truce. He is a super cool dog so we had to give him a cool name! He came to us through the shelter where he has waited for his people for several weeks. We decided to give him a change of scenery! He is 1-2 yrs old and when we ran his pic through our dna app, it said he looked 82% English Pointer! He is a very friendly dog who like Will Rogers seems to have never met a “dog” he didn’t like! We aren’t sure about the cats and kids, but we imagine he would be good with at least one of those!
Truce is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Truce is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Beans
Beans is a 5 year old neutered male available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. He is a diet controlled diabetic. He eats only canned cat food and no dry kibble. He is front paw declawed and has had his paws x-rayed and checked to make sure there are no problems. He is good with female cats, but not as good with male cats. He is UTD on vaccines and litter box trained.
To adopt Beans, please visit
sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo provided
Ranger
Hey everyone! My name is Ranger and I’m only a year old (I hear that’s like 7 in human years!) I was at the shelter and while I’m normally a pretty happy go lucky guy, I have to tell you, I was scared. But the folks at CARE Rescue said I could come home with them until I find my forever people and I jumped on that! They said I am one of the best boys in the rescue because I don’t mess my crate and I’m nice to all the other dogs even if they are grouchy with me. So I’m on my search for my people! If you think you might be them, tell the CARE Rescue peeps at
carerescueok.org! I can’t wait to meet you!!
Ranger is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Ranger is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Athena
Athena is currently in a foster home for Sapulpa Furry Friends. Athena was diagnosed with histoplasmosis, which is a fungal disease (it’s not contagious). She is on once daily meds, but has been totally healthy and playful! We’re hopeful she will test negative for it very soon.
Athena is so easygoing. She is extremely loving, seeks out affection and enjoys playing with all kinds of toys. She is litter box trained and eats her dry food like a champ. She is totally content to entertain herself, but does seem to love other kitties and dogs.
She is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She would be an excellent companion for anyone! To adopt, please visit
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo provided
angelaewers
Crosby
Crosby is 2 years old Husky/Great Pyrenees mix and has spent about 1 1/2 years in boarding. Crosby was not handled so well at certain times in his life and this has lead him to be a somewhat shy at first. He will need time and patience to get to know new people, but once he trusts you, he’s so playful and just wants to be loved on! He loves to get brushed, play ball, go for walks (he’s really good on leash!), he likes female dogs, and loves cats! It would be preferred that there be no children under the ages of 8-10 as he’s still learning to trust little ones. A home with a quiet routine is what Crosby needs and he will be your forever friend!
Crosby is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Crosby is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Princess
Princess is a blue tabby female who weighs only 7.2 lbs. but she has a healthy appetite, so we expect her to put on weight in StreetCats. She is very sweet and active and was OK with dogs previously. She does have hyperthyroidism which is common in cats of her age (her estimated birth date is 6/1/08). Unfortunately she wasn’t treated for it until she was returned to StreetCats (initially adopted in 2011) so she is on Methimazole pills for her thyroid (cost is less than $20 a month), prednisolone to reduce inflamed lymph nodes, and she’s getting B12 injections as her level was low. She also had a dental cleaning and one tooth was pulled. You would never know she has any medical challenges but a home of her own would be wonderful while she lives out her life with proper treatments. She is on prescription food Purina EN wet and dry which she loves.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Gibbs
Gibbs is a 1 year old male that is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. He is cat and dog friendly and loves to play!! He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $50.
To adopt Gibbs, please apply at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo provided
Lily
In June, our cruelty investigator picked up a thin dog with no fur at all. We can't imagine the pain poor Lily must have been in for so long; just touching her skin made it bleed. She was covered in scabs, bright pink and had many infected areas of her skin. While she had very little energy, Lily was a survivor and has been working hard on her health over these past 7 months. She is finally ready to find her forever family and begin moving on from her difficult first few years of life.
Currently in a foster home that reports Lily is a "huge source of joy and amusement," this shy but sweet girl is flourishing. She is well on her way to being potty- and crate-trained. She hasn't had an accident in her foster home in weeks and goes easily into her crate but does bark for a few minutes before settling down. Lily enjoys snuggling, chewing on hard bones and now has the energy for going on long walks.
Lily has played with other dogs and very much enjoys wrestling and rumbling hard, so much so that she can find it hard to stop playing when other dogs are around! She would do well in an only dog home or in a home with other dogs who enjoy a good hard romp and humans who could be proactive in reinforcing calm behavior when everyone is together.
Lily is around 3 years old, weighs 65 pounds, is heartworm positive and has not yet been spayed. As a big girl who can occasionally be jumpy mouthy when excited, she is looking for a home without children younger than 12 years of age. Having an intact animal in your home is an added responsibility that potential adopters should consider. She has been vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Because of the long road to recover that Lily is still on, she is being offered as a foster to adopt candidate. This comes with many benefits, such as access to our dog trainer and clinic, for Lily's needs! The Tulsa SPCA will continue to treat Lily medically until she is healthy enough to be spayed, after which the adoption will be finalized. We will also soon begin treatment for her heartworms, at no cost to her adopter.
Let us know if you are Lily's happily ever after!
HOW TO ADOPT LILY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Garfield
This sweet older gentleman is around 9-10 years old. He was originally found outside after being attacked by another animal, we think his original owners moved and left him behind. He found a wonderful home after that, but sadly his owner had some medical issues arise and he is back with us. He is also FIV+ but he would be ok in a home with other cats as long as everyone gets along. Please consider adopting this sweet boy. He loves attention and wants someone to hang out with for the rest of his life.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. If you’d like to adopt this super sweet kitty, please visit our website and complete an adoption application: animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com animalaid.org/adopt
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Highway
This adorable and energetic husky mix is all flying ears and big tongue! With his comical faces and silly ears, he’s sure to win the heart of a new family! Highway was picked up as a stray and is now available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He needs work on his puppy manners, but is very friendly and playful!
To adopt, please visit him at the shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. No appointment necessary!
Photo provided
Tux
Tux used to be a house cat. He had a home of his own and people he loved. Sadly, when they moved out several years ago, they left him behind and he's been on his own ever since. He is FIV+ and so will need to remain as an indoor cat for the rest of his life. He can be around non FIV cats as long as everyone gets along well. He's an older guy and would do well in a somewhat quiet environment where he can take all the time he needs to recover and get used to his new home.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Sherman
This 3-year-old gentleman came to us from a hoarding situation. Sherman lived with many other medium and small dogs in the past, and is friendly towards them at the shelter as well. Larger dogs seem to frighten him.
Sherman hasn't lived in a traditional home before, so might need some work on potty training, leash training, and other such house skills. He has met some young children at the shelter and didn't seem bothered by their energy or loud voices, so could likely live with respectful and loving children! He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heart worm tested (negative), and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT SHERMAN:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Prissy
Prissy is a long haired small black female with estimated birthdate Nov. 28, 2008 and she is declawed on all four feet. She was originally adopted from StreetCats in June 2009 and returned to us due to the recent death of her owner along with her longtime companion Preston (who is also declawed on all four feet and is a longhaired black male). However, they haven’t associated with each other in StreetCats so they can be adopted separately or together. She also lived with a dog in her previous home. In StreetCats she has been very active but also loves to be petted, can be picked up, and will need to be groomed. She does have hyperthyroidism, but it is under control with an ear gel that she gets both a.m. and p.m. Her medicine comes from Covetrus and with auto shipping for a two months supply, the cost is about $52. She’d be a loving companion for anyone but she would probably need to be the only cat in the home unless she’s adopted with Preston and then they can get reacquainted.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Bronx
Bronx is the cutest, happiest boy! His sweetness amazes us consistently with his love of everyone, given his previous situation. When we met Bronx, he was being kept in a small outdoor pen without even a gate, so we know he was not getting out to exercise or be loved on. Despite his sad past, he doesn't seem to be letting them get him down at all! He loves to tuck in his tail and zoom around the yard. He also appreciates a nice pool to lay in when it's hot outside. He loves cuddles and will find an open lap and help himself to it. Bronx would make a wonderful companion for almost any home!
Bronx is about 6 years old and weighs about 42 lbs. He's been neutered, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT BRONX:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Preston
Preston is a very long haired larger black male with estimated birthdate Jan. 1, 2010 and he is declawed on all four feet. He came into StreetCats due to the recent death of his owner along with his long time companion Prissy (who is also declawed on all four feet and is a longhaired black female). They haven’t associated with each other in StreetCats (although he watched over her in their home) so he can be adopted separately, or they can be adopted together. He also lived with a dog in his previous home. In StreetCats he has been very laidback and hasn’t had any issues with other cats. It would be important to keep him combed which he loves and he enjoys being petted. His ears were very dirty inside when he first came in, so you need to keep an eye on them to be sure they are fine. He’d be a loving companion for anyone, but it’s hard to say if he’d do OK with a cat other than Prissy or with a dog. He had a dental cleaning and one tooth was extracted when he was at our vet.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Boun
Boun is a 2 year old male shepherd mix that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. He is friendly, energetic and good with other dogs! He needs work on his basic puppy manners but is food motivated and eager to please! He is currently in a foster home with a shelter employee.
To adopt Boun, please arrange a visit with him by calling the shelter at 918-227-2722.
Photo provided
Toby
Toby is a gorgeous 8 yr. old longhaired kitty that needs a home with no other pets, children, or elderly adults. He was returned to us after living in a home with another cat that was very stressed out by him. He only likes to be petted on his terms, but he will rub on your legs, play with toys, and chew on loose strings - he seems to like chewing on things he shouldn’t like puppy pads, strings, etc. He seems insecure around people he doesn’t know and likes to hide under covers on a chair in StreetCats in “his room,” but when he is more familiar with his surroundings, he will come out and wander around. Very doubtful he’ll be a lap cat, so he needs an understanding adopter who has a quiet and loving home. He has his own scratching post that will go with him but having a cat tree to look out windows would be a great perk. He recently had a unique bladder stone removed so he is on special food and medications. The medications are given in Pill Pockets which he loves. As his health improves the medications will probably be reduced.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Boss
This is the Boss-Man! He is a 2-year-old Bassett Hound/Boxer mix (best guess). He gets along with other dogs, but really prefers big people. If you are looking for: a buddy to hang out with you: a friend who likes to go on car rides; and a pal to be by your side most of the time, Boss is your "man"! He is currently in our STAR Inmate Training Program and graduates Sept 1. He will have learned several commands and be ready for his forever home! Don’t wait!
Boss is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Boss is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Miles and Swan
Miles (tabby) and Swan (black) are having so much fun in their foster home together, but they would love to find their forever home! It would be amazing to keep them together for a life long playmate, but they can be adopted separately as well. They are around 3 months old, and fun as can be!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. Visit animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
DJ
DJ is a young female that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. She is sweet, but timid and shy. She needs a patient adopter that will give her time to adjust.
To adopt DJ, please visit her at 8812 W. 100th Street South in Sapulpa. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm.
Photo provided
Lenny
Lenny, or as his foster family lovingly calls him "bucket", is a night owl who can be a little shy at first, but with some patience and love you will notice that Lenny is actually just a big sap. He likes his alone time, especially when he is feeling overwhelmed, but is happy to let you know when he is ready for some pets. He is known to enjoy sitting at a sunny window watching the birds fly by and has been spoiled with an occasional 'cat'pochino from Starbucks or a tuna treat. Lenny is such a sweet boy that he would prefer to share his yummy snacks with another cat in the home but with some time to adjust he could also learn to love being the center of attention in any quiet home.
Lenny is about 3 years old and has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FELV/FIV tested (negative), and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT LENNY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Jagger
Jagger is an active 15-month-old Australian Shepherd with the nickname of Tigger because he loves to bounce all around you! He really likes the pool when it's hot and hangs out on the floats showing off his gorgeous coat! He is currently being fostered with other dogs and kids and loves them both. There are also cats in the home but as much as he wants to play with them, they are not interested. Jagger is very sociable and personable. You can't go wrong with this guy!
Jagger is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Jagger is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Shadow and Ava
Shadow is a male black and white tuxedo with an estimated birthdate of Dec. 19, 2013. He came into StreetCats with his best buddy Ava who has an estimated birthdate of March 13, 2015. The people who had them previously couldn’t continue to care for them. He has been laidback in StreetCats, but he is starting to come out more. His former owner says he is sweet and loving, but he only likes Ava – no other cats.
Ava is a female calico who has been laidback in StreetCats, but she does enjoy people interacting with her and she’s starting to feel more comfortable. She can be very shy at first but when she warms up she will be the most lovable cat ever per her former owner.
Shadow and Ava would like to be adopted together. They have lived with a dog and get along with older children. They were only given dry food in their previous homes.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Canyon
Canyon is sweet, friendly and just a little bit wild!! Once he is neutered and out of the Sapulpa Animal Shelter, he will make someone a loving and personality plus kinda pet! He’s a great guy and would love to play fetch in the yard or be your best exercise buddy.
To adopt, please visit Canyon at 8812 W. 100th Street South in Sapulpa. The shelter hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm and Saturday 10-2pm. No appointment necessary!
Photo provided
Sassy
Sassy is a smaller black cat with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 28, 2014. She can live up to her name, but her previous owners who had her since she was 6 weeks old loved her very much. Unfortunately, they had to move to the East Coast and where they had to live would not allow her to go them. They told us she probably won’t get along with other cats or children. She does love to have people play with her with a laser light and stick toys, but she needs time to get used to new people and new situations. Once she is in a new home of her own, she may feel more comfortable and be very sweet. She is curious and intelligent and would love to drink running water in her home. Initially, care does need to be taken around her because she does have claws and teeth and when she is scared, she might strike out.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Walker
Hey everyone, Walker here! I wanted to get my stats out there for all the ladies because they are my faves! I am three years old (I think that’s 21 in people years!) and a cool mixed breed of Bassett/shepherd with the best ears around! I love to be on the move and walks are my favorite thing to do hence my name Walker! I am house/crate trained, not a huge fan of the crate but who really is? :-) I’m looking for my soulmate…if you think you might be it, hit my people up at CARE Rescue and ask for Walker.
Walker is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Walker is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Mini
Sweet girl Mini was found very sick as she was barely surviving living out in the cold weather. She has come a long way and is doing really well in her foster home. Her foster mom says "Mini is a sweet little girl that enjoys head scratches and cuddling up next to you in a quiet house. She is FIV+ and requires being an only cat or with other FIV kitties. Mini is dog friendly.”
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Pongo
This big guy may look full grown but he is still a baby at 9 months! This is Pongo and he is a Dogo Argentine mix. He was surrendered to our rescue due to several skin issues but they have all cleared up nicely. He will more than likely need allergy meds in the future, but he is well worth the small cost! Pongo is a VERY loving baby who does think he is a lap dog! One of his favorite things is cuddling up with his person and just chillin! He gets along well with other dogs and is house/crate trained. He also thinks kids are pretty cool! And while at the vet's office, they said that he really liked the office cat. This breed becomes very attached to his family so we want to make sure this family is his forever home.
Pongo is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Pongo is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Chief
Chief is one of our senior cats, and he is looking for his forever home! A gentle, sweet older cat is a great companion! And he would love to meet you! Chief is one chill dude. He is perfectly content to share his space with anyone else whether it's people, other cats, even dogs. He just doesn't want to be bothered. He likes getting pets and is a big fan of food. He's an older guy so he doesn't really run around or play much, but if you've got a quite house with a comfy spot to sleep Chief would love to help you fill that spot.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Nova
Nova is very sweet, did well on a leash and sat for a treat! She didn’t even mind me putting a bow on her neck! She is already spayed, so would ready to go home right away!
Please visit Nova at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Photo provided by the Sapulpa Animal Shelter
Quinn
Quinn was a stray who had been living on his own for quite a while. The people in the neighborhood where he lived noticed his health steadily declining and contacted Animal Aid of Tulsa. He's feeling much better now and ready for his forever home. Quinn is FIV+ and has feline asthma. He is very shy, but enjoys head scratching.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Mia
Mia is a year old and having spent a long time at our shelter, she is currently taking a well-earned break in one of our wonderful foster homes. There she is living successfully with other similarly sized dogs and teenage children. Her foster home is working on potty training and Mia is picking it up quickly!
Mia's coat is silky-soft and she enjoys being pet by her human friends. She can be a bit shy when she first meets you but has done well at Tulsa SPCA events and warms up quickly!
Mia is spayed, vaccinated, heart worm negative, microchipped, and current on parasite prevention. She is around a year and a half old and weighs 49 lbs.
HOW TO ADOPT MIA:
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit
. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Bridget
Bridget is a very sweet and laid-back cat. She prefers to spend most of the day lounging but will greet you with a happy meow when you get home. She is FIV+ and so will need to remain as an indoor cat for the rest of her life. Shee can be around non FIV cats as long as everyone gets along well.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Tucker
Tucker is around 8 years old and he is very sweet! He is good with other dogs after slow introductions, but doesn’t seem to be a fan of cats. He’s a sweet boy who desperately needs a home again!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. Visit animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Winston
Winston is a 2-year-old Belgian Shepherd Dog mix who is very smart, energetic and eager to please. He weighs in at 72 lbs and as a natural herder, he tries to herd the other dogs at times. He plays hard but when corrected he immediately changes what he is doing. He is crate trained. Winston would be fine with another dog as long as he/she likes to play or as an only child since he loves people. His favorite thing to do is once he is done drinking, he decides to cool his feet off by splashing all the water out of it when outside! While it doesn't make him popular with his doggie friends, it is fun to watch!
Winston is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Winston is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Jovie
Jovie is a young, already neutered male that is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Shelter. He is energetic and friendly! Jovie did ok on the leash, he just needs practice with his manners. He is blackish in color with some brown/gold highlights on his coat…he looks beautiful in the sun!
Please visit Jovie at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. No appointment necessary. Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm.
Photo provided
Libby
Unfortunately Libby is an adoption return due to her previous family moving. Libby is a sweet gal!! She is around 3 years old, 65lbs, fully vetted and healthy.
Libby doesn’t currently live with any other animals but she has gotten along well with small dogs. She is completely house/potty trained, crate trained, very well behaved and listens to commands.
Things Libby needs in an adopter:
• No small children
• No cats
• Preferably a fenced yard
To adopt, apply at:
www.sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided
Bumper
Bumper is the most fun cattle dog mix! He has the coolest curled tail! He is friendly and did well on a leash. He had a wound on his side, maybe from being caught on a fence, but it is healing up well.
Please visit Sister at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm.
Photo provided
June
June is a truly beautiful black, lab mix! She is so shiny! She is also FULL of energy and would benefit from a fenced yard and an exercise buddy! June is very friendly and tolerates walking on a leash, though she needs work on her manners (pulling and jumping). She did sit for a treat, though she had a hard time stopping her behind from waggling!
Please visit June at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm.
Photo provided
Pork Chop
Pork Chop is a debonair fellow in his tie!! He is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Shelter. He did well on a leash, sat for treats and was very gentle with accepting the treats. Pork Chop is friendly and loves people!
Please visit Pork Chop at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm.
Photo provided
Brindi
My name is Brindi because the people at CARE Rescue who took me out of that scary shelter liked my pretty brindle coat (I get a lot of compliments on it)! I think I’m around two years old and they say I am a female American Staffordshire terrier mix. And the bestest thing is that not only did I get saved from the shelter, I’m on a new adventure! I am in special training through the STAR Inmate Training Program to learn all kinds of cool commands! The people at CARE Rescue said I’m doing well and I should graduate in early to mid-September! I’d like to have a home to go to so if you think I might fit in your family, please inquire about me.
Brindi is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Brindi is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Jackson
Hey guys! My name is Jackson and I am just one year old though I may look older because I'm a big boy! I weigh in at about 63 lbs so that's not too big in my opinion! My foster family say I am a Louisiana Catahoula Leopard mix because of my coat and my cool different colored eyes. I'm pretty popular with the other dogs in the home and we all get along. I really like the little humans and the big ones too! I know I need some training on the leash, but I'm a guy on the go! I catch onto things pretty quickly, so I know with just a bit of work, I would be good at that too! I hang out in my crate when the “peeps” are gone and I keep it spic and span. I know how to use a doggie door too! If you think your family might be a good match for me, send the good people at CARE Rescue a message and I'll be waiting to meet you in person!
Jackson is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Jackson is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Morel
This sweet girl was betrayed by people who should have been caring for her. She was dumped out of a car in a remote area and left to fend for herself. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Morel was hugely pregnant! Fortunately a good soul witnessed this atrocity and brought her to CARE Rescue. Fast forward several months, Morel is no longer pregnant (all her babies survived and are doing well). Morel is happy, healthy and ready to find her forever family! We call her the “Peacemaker” because she gets along with all other dogs, big and small. She likes everyone to be happy! She is house and crate trained, great with the kiddos and just loves life! She is somewhat of an adventurer so she will need a tall fence, but she has so many wonderful qualities and she is worth it! Morel is currently in our STAR Inmate Training Program where she is learning tons of commands and she will make any family a wonderful addition!
Morel is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Morel is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Delilah
Delilah is a 3-year-old pittie mix that is available for adoption through Altruism, Inc. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative and on prevention. Delilah would do best in a home without small children. She loves everyone but is strong and energetic when she is playing. Mostly, she wants to lounge around and be spoiled! She has been working with a trainer and is improving her command-following skills. She will sit on command and is very food motivated. Her adoption fee is $100. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire.
Photo provided
Billy
Billy is very loving and playful, but has a lot of pent-up energy from being in boarding. He's been working with a trainer and has been doing really well on picking on basic manners. He needs to be in a home that can give him the time and attention he needs. He loves toys, but isn't destructive with them. He'll sit for his treats and is working on being more patient with waiting. We've even had him around other dogs and he doesn't seem to be aggressive towards them.
Billy would like a foster or forever home.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Demi
"Can you hear me? Because I can sure hear you and the alarm clock and even the squirrel in the backyard with these ears!!" Demi has the coolest ears and the cutest curly tail that you just have to see. Demi was adopted but had to come back to the rescue because her dad took a job that would have left her by herself for many hours and he didn't want that kind of life for her. She is very social so that would have been terrible for her. So she is BACK! And ready to find her next adventure! She is about 1-1/2 years old and maybe a MinPin/Akita mix (about 30 lbs) with a BIG personality! Demi has SO many things she loves: playing with the kiddos, going for walks, playing fetch, giving kisses and having her belly rubbed! She also loves snuggling under the covers with her human! She is just a super fun dog with a gorgeous brindle coat! She even gets along with the kitty in the home! What more could you want!
Demi is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Lucy Lou
This is Miss Lucy Lou (formerly Percy Lou) who was dumped in the shelter we think because she was sick and had had many puppies born and taken. She was sad and withdrawn at the shelter. But once she left that place and felt safe, everything changed! We decided to change her name when her life changed so Percy Lou is now pretty Lucy Lou!
Lucy is actually very outgoing and loves people! She is good with other dogs, not sure on the cats but certainly loves the kiddos! She is very quiet and patient, but when she gets out of her crate, she starts dancing! She didn't have a great first part of her life based on her physical health, but she is good now and ready for that next chapter! She is only 7 years old and has plenty of life and love to give! One other fantastic feature of Lucy Lou is her eye colors. Don’t be confused as she has normal vision. Please consider giving her a chance! We believe she is primarily a chocolate Labrador and is spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated. Lucy Lou is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Maci
Hey world, my name is Maci. Some people think I'm too old at 8 years, but my heart and head tell me that I am still a puppy and I act like it! CARE rescue made sure I got my knees fixed so I'm good to go! So I have to tell you a funny story about my foster mom. She always gives all us dogs special doggie blueberry cookies in the morning when we come in from our first potty break. She always gives us 3, but this one morning she only gave me 2, while everyone else got 3 cookies. So, she said that I gave her a look like "that's not right" and she got the 3rd cookie and said that it looked like I counted all 3 treats, then ate them up! I'm a smart pup - no doubt about it! I would love to have my own family - are you that family? Let's have a meet and greet!
Maci is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Rusty
Rusty needs to be an only pet, but he is very affectionate towards people. He has been undergoing training recently to work on his manners, especially on the leash and redirecting him in the presence of other animals. He's been doing great! He will walk beside you with slack in the leash now and doesn't immediately fixate when he sees another dog. He is very intelligent, loyal, and loving. He learns new things quickly and would be a wonderful addition to a family.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Corey
If you are looking for a middle-aged gentleman, look no further! No time for a puppy? Perfect! Corey is your man! Corey’s foster says he is very laid back. He is slow to warm up, but his personality is coming through more each day. He enjoys being very physically close to his human - personal space is not a Corey concept He seems to tolerate and play with other dogs ok, but if given the choice he would probably rather lounge/chill. He is not vocal whatsoever, definitely house broken, LOVES walks. He isn’t a fan of cats. We think he maybe 6-7 years old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Rocky
Are you looking for an energetic, smart 10-month-old puppy who gets along with dogs, seems OK with cats and loves kids? Then meet Rocky! He loves playing with other dogs and is house- and crate-trained, though he’s not a fan of the crate. We believe that he is a Shepherd/Rottweiler mix with beautiful coloring. He would make a great addition to any active family! Rocky is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Rocky is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Carlos
Carlos is approximately 18 months old and don’t let his size mislead you. This boy is possibly the most “chill” dog you will ever meet. He rarely barks, loves other dogs and is the perfect gentleman with a smile that will melt your heart. Carlos loves to give hugs and kisses if you let him, but mostly, he is simply looking or a family to love and to be loved. Carlos is comfortable in a crate but doesn’t mind getting in the car if you want a buddy to tag along. He even walks great on a leash. There are not enough wonderful adjectives to describe this sweet boy, but be assured he is as calm and well-behaved as any dog you will ever meet. Carlos is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bonnie
Bonnie is a sweetheart! She’s about 3 years old and has a unique voice. Sometimes we call her the gremlin! She loves humans of all ages and sizes, and would love to have a child or two of her very own. Bonnie does not play well with other dogs or cats, so therefore she must be the only pet. But she has enough love for everyone! Bonnie is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a lifer here at CARE, meaning I was born into the rescue! I’m 2½ years old and so ready to find my forever family. I’m a little quirky, but I don’t think that means I don’t deserve an understanding family of my own. In fact, I’m patiently waiting for them to find me. I’m a pretty big guy weighing in at 91 pounds, and I’m a Great Pyrenees mix! I know how to sit, lay down, crawl, shake and even sit pretty! I walk well on a martingale collar too. I get a little nervous around new people and new dogs, but I do warm up. I may be a big guy, but I just can’t help that I get nervous, and I hope that doesn’t deter you from wanting to give me a shot. With my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. I really like to play fetch and go for car rides! Those are the best! But you know what’s better than a car ride? BELLY RUBS AND BEING BRUSHED! Boy do i love belly rubbins! If you want to meet me, please apply for me at
carerescueok.org.
Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Lupen
Lupen is a 1-year-old who gets along great with other dogs and loves to wrestle and play. He knows how to sit and lay down. He is fearful of new people, but with the right person who is willing to be patient with him, he will be your best friend. Unfortunately, he is more fearful of men; however, once he learns to trust as he has with his foster's brother, he will reciprocate. From his foster mom: "Lupen is a complete goofball. Belly rubs are his favorite kind of love, and he’s more than happy to curl up in bed with you. If you don’t mind, he will thank you with lots of kisses and wet willies. He has lots of energy so he will do best with someone willing to play with him on a daily basis. Lupen is currently living with a 10-year-old girl so we feel he will do well with or without kids in the home. He is crate-trained and does best when he has a toy to entertain him. Lupen has not been cat tested, but he is interested in birds in his yard." His current foster says he is a sweet little guy and has made great progress in their home. We are looking for a family that will be patient and loving. Lupen is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was one of the many dogs displaced by the flooding in Oklahoma. He now lives in the house, loves his crate and has not had one accident in the house. He even understands what “potty” means, sits on command, comes when called, walks great on a leash and has learned the commands “stop that” and “kennel up.” He’s so happy to be with children and he’s just happy to be with people! Percy is a gentle soul and a tender spirit. He is approximately 4 years old and is believed to be a lab/mastiff mixed breed. Percy is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Boo
My name is Boo and I’m mostly a lounge act with a playful side. I made a name for myself on the streets and found a dashing older dog during my travels. I took the initiative and tried to move in with him, unfortunately his elderly owner wasn’t in the position to take in a younger gal like myself. However, I have since learned, the elderly woman and my current foster mom were in cahoots to end my gypsy ways. Turns out I happen to fancy being a house dog and one that excludes cats. There’s just something about how they skulk around acting like they want to play, but I discovered they are all frauds. They don’t really want to play, and they get all high and mighty when I try. Talk about mixed signals!
Anyway, I’m 3 years old, spayed, vetted, microchipped, house-trained and crate-trained and would very much like to have a family of my own. My foster friend got adopted, so life is pretty lonely nowadays. I promise to greet you every day with a smile and I aim to please. Especially if there’s a bully stick involved because those are my favorite! Boo is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
