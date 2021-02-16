Watch Now: 918 Maples offers fresh Mexican food, including the trending Birria tacos

Birria — a dish from the Jalisco state of Mexico, that is meat marinated then stewed until meltingly tender in a rich broth — is having something of a moment these days. Just last week, the New York Times extolled birria’s history and varieties of preparation and presentation.
Some weeks previously, I was made aware of 918 Maples Café & Catering, whose menu championed its “famous birria tacos.” So naturally that was the first thing I ordered during a recent visit to the restaurant, which occupies a spot in a strip mall that once was home to Big Anthony’s BBQ.
The birria platter ($10) includes four tacos, accompanied by a cup of consomé (the broth in which the meat is stewed), and samples of two salsas: a mild, almost creamy tomatillo salsa, and a chile de arbol salsa whose orange color should serve as a warning — it packs a delayed, but potent punch of heat.
The tacos have a generous amount of tender, shredded beef, along with cheese, onions and cilantro placed on two corn tortillas that are griddled before being folded for serving, similar to a quesadilla.
The meat had a good, beefy flavor, that was accentuated by dunking the tacos in the consomé broth, which had the rich unctuousness and complexity of a really good onion soup. One is supposed to drink the broth, which is studded with chopped onions and cilantro, as a kind of chaser — which we did once we ran out of tacos.
Chef and owner Jose Bamaca said that birria is at heart a very simple dish, which allows for all kinds of experimentation.
“Some people use tomatoes, but I’m not of a fan of that, because to me it gives a bitter taste to the meat and consomé,” Bamaca said. “I’ve tried a lot of different preparations over the years to get the right balance between the meat and the chilies. And I marinate the meat for at least 24 hours.”
We also ordered the Hawaiian Platter ($12), which consisted of three small corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled shrimp, chopped pineapple, red onion, cilantro and baby spinach, and topped with a tangy aioli. A dab of the green and orange salsas made these tacos really sing.
The shrimp tacos came with a side of rice and beans. The rice was your basic Mexican-style rice, but the beans were cooked whole, rather than mashed into a refried paste, and had a barbecue-like flavor — perhaps not too surprising, as barbecued pulled pork is another taco filling available.
The menu also includes salads, and nachos (served on house-made flour tortilla chips), as well as burgers, steaks, hand-breaded chicken tenders and catfish fillets, and pasta with alfredo sauce topped with your choice of protein. Prices for most entrees, which include at least one side dish, range from $7 to $15. Tacos also can be purchased individually ($1.50-$3).
Bamaca started cooking in his native Mexico, working in the cafeteria of a factory. In 2004, at age 19, he immigrated to the United States, and soon made his way to Tulsa, where a cousin lived.
He worked at The Melting Pot and On the Border, before moving on to be the sous chef for a local catering company. A series of professional and personal setbacks led to his starting his own business.
“I started with nothing,” Bamaca said. “I didn’t even have a thermometer to temp my food. But a friend said that maybe I should cook for the Latin community. He created a flyer and spread the word around. A friend of mine with CCD Catering helped me by letting me use their kitchen.”
Bamaca said the success of that first night, and the encouragement of the community, kept him going to establish first a catering business, then the restaurant.
As for his business’s name, Bamaca said he wanted something unique.
“I didn’t want to use anything like ‘Agave’ or ‘Tequila,’” he said. “I remember taking a walk one day and seeing a maple tree, and that kind of spoke to me. Maple trees produce their own sugar — it’s something they give without taking anything in return. That is the philosophy I try to follow. I want to give people the best I can every time I cook for them. That is why everything we make is from scratch.
“And the 918 is in honor of Tulsa,” he said. “I feel the same way about Tulsa as I do about my hometown in Mexico. This city has given me a lot of great opportunities, and I want to give something back.”
