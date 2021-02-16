Watch Now: 918 Maples offers fresh Mexican food, including the trending Birria tacos

Bamaca started cooking in his native Mexico, working in the cafeteria of a factory. In 2004, at age 19, he immigrated to the United States, and soon made his way to Tulsa, where a cousin lived.

He worked at The Melting Pot and On the Border, before moving on to be the sous chef for a local catering company. A series of professional and personal setbacks led to his starting his own business.

“I started with nothing,” Bamaca said. “I didn’t even have a thermometer to temp my food. But a friend said that maybe I should cook for the Latin community. He created a flyer and spread the word around. A friend of mine with CCD Catering helped me by letting me use their kitchen.”

Bamaca said the success of that first night, and the encouragement of the community, kept him going to establish first a catering business, then the restaurant.

As for his business’s name, Bamaca said he wanted something unique.