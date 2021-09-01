Watch Now - Review: Hungry Buffalo frames entrees with great vegetables

Ryan Parent had only patronized restaurants in the past, but when he decided to open his own such establishment, he had a good idea of what he wanted.

He wanted a place that would offer quality comfort food in a welcoming setting that reflected his home state of Oklahoma. And he wanted something that would give him and his wife something of their own to provide for their family.

“I had worked at this one place for years, and the only people above me in the business were the owners,” he said. “So I was basically still where I started, and I knew I had to do something else, that might provide us more of a future.

“And this place kind of fell into my lap,” Parent said. “I had heard that the previous owner (Michael Minden, chef and owner of Michael V’s) was thinking of retiring, so I came here and met him. He’s a great guy, and we worked out a deal for me to take the space over.”

That was in November. Not long after, Parent’s wife was hospitalized for a heart problem; while in hospital, she contracted COVID-19, and died Dec. 5.

“I seriously thought about calling it quits,” Parent said, “but I knew that this restaurant was as much her dream as mine. And it was getting to the point of either going ahead and open, or declare bankruptcy.”