Waffle That! to open a second restaurant

Waffle That! will open a second location at 5079 S. Yale Ave., in a space formerly occupied by Bamboo Thai Bistro.

Owner Roy Tillis started Waffle That!, which specializes in various forms of fried chicken and waffles, as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar location late last year at 2115 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to Angel Ogundare, the head hostess at the current location, the new space is aiming to open for business in January, although an exact date hasn't been set.

"I know there is talk of expanding the menu once the new location gets up and running, but for now we're planning on offering all the classic items we have here," Ogundare said.

Among the choices are the Chicken in a Cone (chicken topped with choice of sauce and served in a crisp waffle cone), the Chicken & Waffle Bites (chicken dipped in waffle batter and deep-fried), and the Wings & Waffle (regular waffle served with five deep-fried wings). Waffle That! also offers a range of waffle-based breakfast dishes, and dessert waffles.

The north Tulsa location will continue to operate, Ogundare said.

