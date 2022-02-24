Restaurant news: Velvet Taco to open this week; Local Bison readies new pizza concept

The restaurant will be located in the space just west of the Local Bison, at 522 S. Boston Ave. It will be the third concept owners Tony and Emily Galvez have opened in this building in the past three years; the couple recently opened Sandos Rockin’ Deli, which specializes in unique twists of deli sandwiches that are available in vegan and omnivore configurations.

Copaneazi’s will likely continue that trend of catering equally to those who follow a vegan diet and those who do not. Both the Galvezes and the executive chef, Joey Guns, are vegan.

The restaurant’s name, the post states, “is an adjective made up by our son, Hendrix, when he was two. To him it meant cool and chill. He would continuously say, ‘It’s all just copaneazi.’ It also happens to sound a little Italian and we liked the meaning.”

The post adds that there is no definite opening date yet, and recommends following the restaurants’ Facebook pages for updates.

“Thank you, Tulsa, and special thanks to the vegan community and everyone that ventured downtown to see us over the past 3 years,” the post concludes. “You all mean the world to us.”

