Velvet Taco coming to former Long John Silver's location

For all those who firmly believe, "there just aren't enough tacos in the world," take heart: Velvet Taco is coming to Tulsa.

The chain, which specializes in unique, untraditional variations of the standard taco, currently has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville. Its only Oklahoma location is in Norman.

Velvet Taco will take over the abandoned Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer location at 1444 S. Peoria Ave.

Velvet Taco describes itself as "a chef-elevated, out-of-the-ordinary dining experience, with a singular focus on tacos with a scratch-made, globally flavored menu." They offer a WTF — Weekly Taco Feature — that allows the cooks to experiment with unusual taco fillings.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 25