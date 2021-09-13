 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Velvet Taco coming to former Long John Silver's location
0 Comments

Velvet Taco coming to former Long John Silver's location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Long John Silver's

The long abandoned Long John Silver's at 15th & Peoria is undergoing the construction to become a Velvet Taco location.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

For all those who firmly believe, "there just aren't enough tacos in the world," take heart: Velvet Taco is coming to Tulsa.

The chain, which specializes in unique, untraditional variations of the standard taco, currently has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville. Its only Oklahoma location is in Norman.

Velvet Taco will take over the abandoned Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer location at 1444 S. Peoria Ave.

Velvet Taco describes itself as "a chef-elevated, out-of-the-ordinary dining experience, with a singular focus on tacos with a scratch-made, globally flavored menu." They offer a WTF — Weekly Taco Feature — that allows the cooks to experiment with unusual taco fillings.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 25

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Smurfs U.S. debut, Tulsa ties to TV's "Columbo," efforts to restore the Midland Theater in Coffeyville, Kansas, and a preview of OKC's new First Americans Museum

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Beckinsale is 'feeling a lot better' after being rushed to the hospital

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
New chef revamps Tulsa Club Hotel menus
Dining

New chef revamps Tulsa Club Hotel menus

  • Updated

Kelly oversees Chamber, the fine dining restaurant, and Commerce, the hotel's cocktail establishment — names that echo the building's history as the one-time home of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News